SUEZ SA

SUEZ SA

(SEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Suez Requests Scrutiny Into Veolia's Offer by French Market Regulator

09/23/2020 | 07:48am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Suez SA Chairman Philippe Varin said Wednesday that the company has asked French market regulator AMF to look into Veolia Environnement SA's offer to buy a stake in the utility company.

Veolia announced in late August that it intends to buy a 29.9% stake in Suez from energy company Engie SA for 2.91 billion euros ($3.41 billion). The proposal runs until Sept. 30, after which Veolia intends to buy all remaining outstanding shares in Suez at the same price of EUR15.50 a share.

Mr. Varin said during a hearing at the National Assembly that Suez's request was made earlier this week, and that the AMF should gather "very soon" to consider it.

Furthermore, Mr. Varin rejected the deadline of Sept. 30 set by Veolia for Engie to accept the offer. "There is no urgency" to decide on the future of Suez, he added.

Engie rejected the initial offer, but said it would consider a deal under improved terms.

This story was translated in whole or in part from a French-language version initially published by L'Agefi-Dow Jones.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 1.86% 8.776 Real-time Quote.-13.30%
ENGIE 2.37% 11.425 Real-time Quote.-22.50%
SUEZ SA 1.07% 15.125 Real-time Quote.10.86%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 1.20% 18.495 Real-time Quote.-22.92%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 113 M 20 020 M 20 020 M
Net income 2020 -434 M -507 M -507 M
Net Debt 2020 10 047 M 11 754 M 11 754 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,1x
Yield 2020 4,35%
Capitalization 9 346 M 10 944 M 10 934 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 81 689
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart SUEZ SA
Duration : Period :
Suez SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,16 €
Last Close Price 14,95 €
Spread / Highest target 7,02%
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Paul-Joël Derian Group Scientific & Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ SA10.86%10 944
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.12.84%26 926
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED9.12%8 639
STERICYCLE-3.75%5 619
PENNON GROUP PLC-0.54%5 467
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED6.97%3 173
