Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Suez SA    SEV   FR0010613471

SUEZ SA

(SEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/31 04:52:25 am
14.598 EUR   +19.26%
09:39aSuez Shares Jump As Veolia Plans EUR2.9 Billion Stake Purchase, Eyes Takeover
DJ
09:22aEuropean shares rise on oil gains, French utility plays
RE
09:17aEuropean shares rise on oil gains, French utility plays
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Suez Shares Jump As Veolia Plans EUR2.9 Billion Stake Purchase, Eyes Takeover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 04:39am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

French water and waste management company Suez SA's shares jumped on Monday after Veolia Environnement SA made a cash offer to acquire a 29.9% stake in the company for 2.91 billion euros ($3.45 billion) as a step toward a potential takeover.

Veolia said Sunday that it is offering to buy the stake from energy company Engie SA in Suez at a price of EUR15.50 a share in cash. If the offer is accepted, Veolia would formally bid for the remaining shares in its utility rival.

At 0811 GMT, Suez traded 19% higher at EUR14.57 a share. Veolia's shares traded 3.3% higher.

Suez said the approach wasn't solicited and it will convene its board to discuss the approach. Engie owned a 32.1% stake in Suez as of the end of 2019. Other major investors include the investment company of Spain's La Caixa banking foundation.

Engie shares rose 5.6% to EUR11.76.

"The offer is surprising since it is not in line with the strategic plan/M&A strategy presented by Veolia in late February," says Bryan Garnier. "We understand the rationale behind creating a global champion with multiple synergies but a lot of work needs to be done [in terms of] antitrust, financing, integration etc."

Veolia said if it acquired Suez it would sell off its French water arm Meridiam, and has already identified an acquirer. It estimate the possible cost savings to be achieved from the combination at EUR500 million.

"This historic opportunity will enable us to build the French world champion in ecological transformation, while accelerating international development and strengthening the new entity's capacity for innovation. This project is part of a friendly approach, as we share the same businesses, corporate culture and values with Suez," Veolia Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 1.25% 8.9 Real-time Quote.-11.46%
ENGIE 6.11% 11.815 Real-time Quote.-22.67%
ENVEA -0.46% 109 Real-time Quote.16.99%
SUEZ SA 19.32% 14.605 Real-time Quote.-9.23%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 3.25% 19.74 Real-time Quote.-19.42%
WASTE MANAGEMENT -0.23% 114.01 Delayed Quote.0.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SUEZ SA
09:39aSuez Shares Jump As Veolia Plans EUR2.9 Billion Stake Purchase, Eyes Takeover
DJ
09:22aEuropean shares rise on oil gains, French utility plays
RE
09:17aEuropean shares rise on oil gains, French utility plays
RE
08:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:34aVeolia Offers to Acquire Suez Stake, Eyes Takeover
DJ
02:55aVeolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
RE
08/30SUEZ : prend acte du communiqué de son concurrent Veolia
PU
08/30Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
RE
08/30Veolia says it is offering to acquire 29.9% of suez from engie
RE
08/30Veolia says offer in cash, at price of 15.50 eur per share, represents a 50% ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 107 M 20 362 M 20 362 M
Net income 2020 -427 M -508 M -508 M
Net Debt 2020 10 106 M 12 029 M 12 029 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,3x
Yield 2020 4,67%
Capitalization 7 652 M 9 102 M 9 108 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 81 318
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart SUEZ SA
Duration : Period :
Suez SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 11,30 €
Last Close Price 12,24 €
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target -7,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Paul-Joël Derian Group Scientific & Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ SA-9.23%9 102
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.10.41%26 345
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.44%7 882
STERICYCLE1.08%5 901
PENNON GROUP PLC-1.85%5 650
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.26.05%4 388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group