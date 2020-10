--Suez SA's Chairman Philippe Varin warned of "several serious anomalies" in a letter to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire after Veolia Environnement SA acquired a 29.9% stake in Suez from Engie SA, the AFP reports, having confirmed the content of the letter.

--Mr. Varin raised questions on the "loyalty" of Suez's reference shareholder Engie SA and indicated the company reserves the right to pursue legal action, the AFP reports.

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com