Last Sunday Veolia offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion), or 15.50 euros per share, to buy a 29.9 per cent stake in Suez from electric utility Engie.

Suez boss Bertrand Camus told French daily Le Figaro this was an "opportunistic financial operation" which undervalued Suez assets. Suez was also working on alternative scenarios regarding the purchase of Engie's stake, he added.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)