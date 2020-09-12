Suez chairman rejects 'mirage' of Veolia offer plan

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Veolia's offer to
acquire a stake in Suez as a step towards a takeover
of its fellow French waste and water management group was based
on an "industrial mirage" that would weaken Suez in France and
overseas, its chairman said in an interview with French Sunday
newspaper JDD.
Veolia offered on Aug. 30 to buy a 29.9% stake in Suez from
French gas and power utility Engie for 2.9 billion
euros ($3.4 billion), and if accepted would launch a full
takeover bid to create a "world champion of ecological
transformation".
Suez's board and management have rejected the offer in the
past week and said the company was considering alternatives.
In the interview with French newspaper JDD, Suez Chairman
Philippe Varin called Veolia's offer "very hostile" and said the
plan to create a sole French sector leader would bring job
losses in France and hurt efforts to win overseas tenders.
"If you scratch the surface a bit, under the veneer of a
French global super-champion that is being held up to us, I see
an industrial mirage," Varin said.
He said Veolia's proposal to sell on Suez's French water
business to infrastructure fund Meridiam raised "serious
questions", since Meridiam was financed but did not operate
projects.
Suez management was working on an alternative solution,
Varin confirmed. He declined to give details but noted that the
French government had been clear about the need for a French
dimension to any plan.
Suez would seek to convince the French government, which has
a large stakeholding in Engie, of the flaws in Veolia's offer,
Varin added.
($1 = 0.8442 euros)
