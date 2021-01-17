Log in
Suez receives offer from Ardian and GIP that could lead to takeover bid

01/17/2021 | 03:02pm EST
PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - French waste and water management company Suez, which is fighting a takeover approach from arch-rival Veolia, said on Sunday it has received an alternative proposal from investment firms Ardian and Global Infrastructure Partners that could lead to a bid.

Suez has for months been trying to fight off Veolia , which is now its main shareholder with 29.9%.

Ardian and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) had shown interest in the past, but this is the firmest sign yet of Ardian's intent to produce an offer, at 18 euros per share - the same price proposed by Veolia - which values Suez at 11.3 billion euros ($13.65 billion).

Suez CEO Bertrand Camus said the potential offer from Ardian/GIP did not create uncertainties about jobs or raise antitrust problems, unlike the bid by Veolia.

"It's the implementation of a friendly solution ... with scenarios that could be different, but that could lead to an offer for all of it (Suez)," Camus told reporters in a conference call.

Veolia said in a statement that its 29.9% stake in Suez was not for sale.

Ardian and GIP said in a separate statement that they supported a move to "strengthen two great French champions of environmental services", rather than see them merge.

Veolia last year bought a chunk of Suez from French utility Engie in a prelude to a takeover offer for the whole group that has been contested by Suez managers and led to legal challenges from both sides.

Camus said France was better equipped with two water and waste management firms rather than one.

Veolia earlier this month sent its offer proposal to the Suez board, saying it intended to file for the 70.1% of the company's capital it does not own.

By taking over Suez, Veolia aimed to expand its reach globally in a highly fragmented industry. ($1 = 0.8277 euros) (Reporting by John Irish, Gwenaelle Barzic and Sarah White; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Susan Fenton)


ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE -1.66% 13.615 Real-time Quote.8.75%
SUEZ SA 0.41% 16.95 Real-time Quote.4.50%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 0.65% 23.13 Real-time Quote.15.59%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 050 M 20 601 M 20 601 M
Net income 2020 -323 M -391 M -391 M
Net Debt 2020 10 057 M 12 151 M 12 151 M
P/E ratio 2020 -32,1x
Yield 2020 3,83%
Capitalization 10 596 M 12 811 M 12 803 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 81 689
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart SUEZ SA
Duration : Period :
Suez SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 13,56 €
Last Close Price 16,95 €
Spread / Highest target 10,0%
Spread / Average Target -20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Isabelle Kocher Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ SA4.50%12 811
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.68%26 774
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED3.58%9 089
STERICYCLE-1.83%6 231
PENNON GROUP PLC1.56%5 533
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED4.68%3 907
