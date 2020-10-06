Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Suez SA    SEV   FR0010613471

SUEZ SA

(SEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/06 02:00:51 am
16.23 EUR   +5.39%
01:55aSUEZ : Icon News Press release
PU
01:48aSuez vows to protect interests of shareholders after Veolia's confirmed bid
RE
10/05Investment fund Ardian decides against bid for Suez
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Suez vows to protect interests of shareholders after Veolia's confirmed bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 01:48am EDT

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French waste and water firm Suez on Tuesday noted the purchase by rival Veolia of 29.9% of its capital in a "hostile manner and under unprecedented and irregular conditions".

Suez said in a statement it would "use all the means at its disposal to protect the interests of its employees, its clients and all its stakeholders, in particular to ensure equal and fair treatment of all its shareholders and avoid a creeping takeover or de facto control".

Veolia on Monday confirmed it planned to launch an offer to acquire Suez after utility company Engie agreed to sell the bulk of its stake.

Veolia said the tender offer would not be made without first obtaining the green light from Suez’s board and that it wanted to resume talks on Tuesday. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.04% 9.7 Real-time Quote.-2.30%
ENGIE 0.44% 11.51 Real-time Quote.-20.07%
SUEZ SA -4.17% 15.4 Real-time Quote.14.20%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT -0.97% 18.45 Real-time Quote.-22.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SUEZ SA
01:55aSUEZ : Icon News Press release
PU
01:48aSuez vows to protect interests of shareholders after Veolia's confirmed bid
RE
10/05Investment fund Ardian decides against bid for Suez
RE
10/05France's Veolia advances towards $13 billion Suez takeover despite hiccups
RE
10/05Veolia says it plans to take control of Suez after securing Engie stake
RE
10/05Veolia says reserves the right to change offer price if situation changes, i..
RE
10/05Veolia says plans to restart dialogue with suez from tomorrow
RE
10/05VEOLIA SAYS : Veolia says confirms it plans to launch a tender offer for all sue..
RE
10/05Veolia says proposal agreed on guarantee of 100% of jobs and social benefits..
RE
10/05EUROPE : European stocks hit two-week high as Trump update lifts global mood
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 119 M 20 181 M 20 181 M
Net income 2020 -433 M -511 M -511 M
Net Debt 2020 10 090 M 11 895 M 11 895 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,8x
Yield 2020 4,22%
Capitalization 9 627 M 11 346 M 11 350 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 81 689
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart SUEZ SA
Duration : Period :
Suez SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUEZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 12,21 €
Last Close Price 15,40 €
Spread / Highest target 0,65%
Spread / Average Target -20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bertrand Camus Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Varin Chairman
Jean-Marc Boursier Chief Operating Officer
Julian David Waldron Chief Financial Officer
Paul-Joël Derian Group Scientific & Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUEZ SA14.20%11 346
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.13.03%26 971
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED5.29%8 360
STERICYCLE0.39%5 860
PENNON GROUP PLC4.49%5 839
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED4.98%3 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group