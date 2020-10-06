Suez vows to protect interests of shareholders after Veolia's confirmed bid

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French waste and water firm Suez
on Tuesday noted the purchase by rival Veolia
of 29.9% of its capital in a "hostile manner and under
unprecedented and irregular conditions".
Suez said in a statement it would "use all the means at its
disposal to protect the interests of its employees, its clients
and all its stakeholders, in particular to ensure equal and fair
treatment of all its shareholders and avoid a creeping takeover
or de facto control".
Veolia on Monday confirmed it planned to launch an offer to
acquire Suez after utility company Engie agreed to
sell the bulk of its stake.
Veolia said the tender offer would not be made without first
obtaining the green light from Suez’s board and that it wanted
to resume talks on Tuesday.
