Sugar Creek Financial : Call Report for December 31, 2021

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for

a Bank with Domestic Offices Only and Total Assets

Less than $5 Billion - FFIEC 051

Report at the close of business December 31, 2021

(20211231)

(RCON 9999)

This report is required by law: 12 U.S.C. §324 (State member banks); 12 U.S.C. §1817 (State nonmember banks); 12 U.S.C. §161 (National banks); and 12 U.S.C §1464 (Savings associations). Unless the context indicates otherwise, the term "bank" in this report form refers to both banks and savings associations. This report form is to be filed by banks with domestic offices only and total assetsless than $5 billion, except such banks that (1) are advanced ap-proaches institutions or are subject to Category III capital standards for regulatory capital purposes, (2) are large or highly complex insti-tutions for deposit insurance assessment purposes, or (3) have elected, or have been required by their primary federal regulator, to file the FFIEC 041.

NOTE: Each bank's board of directors and senior management are responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of internal control, including controls over the Reports of Condition and Income. The Reports of Condition and Income are to be prepared in accordance with federal regulatory authority instructions. The Reports of Condition and Income must be signed by the Chief Financial

Officer (CFO) of the reporting bank (or by the individual performing an equivalent function) and attested to by not less than two directors (trustees) for state nonmember banks and three directors for state member banks, national banks, and savings associations.

I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named bank, attest that the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting schedules) for this report date have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.

Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent)Date of Signature

We, the undersigned directors (trustees), attest to the correctness of the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting schedules) for this report date and declare that the Reports of Condition and Income have been examined by us and to the best of our knowledge and belief have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct.

Director (Trustee)Director (Trustee)Director (Trustee)

Submission of Reports

Each bank must file its Reports of Condition and Income (Call Report) data by either:

(a) Using computer software to prepare its Call Report and then submitting the report data directly to the FFIEC's Central Data Repository (CDR), an Internet-based system for data collection (https://cdr.ffiec.gov/cdr/), or

(b)Completing its Call Report in paper form and arranging with a software vendor or another party to convert the data into the elec-tronic format that can be processed by the CDR. The software vendor or other party then must electronically submit the bank's data file to the CDR.

For technical assistance with submissions to the CDR, please contact the CDR Help Desk by telephone at (888) CDR-3111, by fax at (703) 774-3946, or by e-mail atcdr.help@cdr.ffiec.gov.

To fulfill the signature and attestation requirement for the Reports of Condition and Income for this report date, attach your bank's completed signature page (or a photocopy or a computer generated version of this page) to the hard-copy record of the data file submitted to the CDR that your bank must place in its files.

The appearance of your bank's hard-copy record of the submitted data file need not match exactly the appearance of the FFIEC's sample report forms, but should show at least the caption of each Call Report item and the reported amount.

Tempo Bank

Legal Title of Bank (RSSD 9017)

Trenton

City (RSSD 9130)

IL

30615

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)

62293

ZIP Code (RSSD 9220)

(Report only if your institution already has an LEI.) (RCON 9224)

FFIEC 051

Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for a Bank with Domestic Offices Only and Total Assets Less than $5 Billion

Table of Contents

Signature Page ........................................................................... 1

Contact Information ............................................................... 3, 4

Report of Income

Schedule RI-Income Statement ........................................ RI-1, 2, 3

Schedule RI-A-Changes in Bank Equity Capital ......................... RI-4

Schedule RI-B-Charge-offs and Recoveries on

Loans and Leases and Changes in Allowances for Credit Losses:

Part I. Charge-offs and Recoveries on

Loans and Leases ................................................................ RI-5, 6 Part II. Changes in Allowances for Credit

Losses ..................................................................................... RI-6

Schedule RI-C-Disaggregated Data on the Allowance for Loan andLease Losses (to be completed only by selected banks) ........ RI-7

Schedule RI-E-Explanations .................................................. RI-8, 9

Report of Condition

Schedule RC-Balance Sheet ................................................. RC-1, 2

Schedule RC-B-Securities ................................................ RC-3, 4, 5

Schedule RC-C-Loans and Lease Financing

Receivables:

Part I. Loans and Leases ....................................... RC-6, 7, 8, 9, 10 Part II. Loans to Small Businesses and

Small Farms ............................................................... RC-11, 12

Schedule RC-E-Deposit Liabilities ................................ RC-13, 14

Schedule RC-F-Other Assets ............................................. RC-15Schedule RC-G-Other Liabilities ........................................ RC-15Schedule RC-K-Quarterly Averages ................................... RC-16Schedule RC-L- Off-Balance Sheet Items ........................... RC-17

Schedule RC-M-Memoranda ................................. RC-18, 19, 20

Schedule RC-N-Past Due and Nonaccrual Loans,

Leases, and Other Assets ............................... RC-21, 22, 23, 24

Schedule RC-O-Other Data for Deposit Insurance

Assessments .............................................................. RC-25, 26

Schedule RC-R-Regulatory Capital:

Part I. Regulatory Capital Components

and Ratios .................................................. RC-27, 28, 29, 30

Part II. Risk-Weighted Assets ............. RC-31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36

Schedule RC-T-Fiduciary and Related

37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43

Services ......................................................... RC-44, 45, 46, 47

Schedule SU-Supplemental Information ......................... SU-1, 2

Optional Narrative Statement Concerning the Amounts Reported in the Consolidated Reportsof Condition and Income .................................................. SU-3

Consolidated Report of Income

FFIEC 051

For the period January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021

RI-1

Schedule RI-Income Statement

subdivisions in the U.S.) ........................................................................................................................................... 1.d.3. e. Not applicable

4060

0

f. Interest income on federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell ...................................... 1.f.

4020

g. Other interest income .................................................................................................................................................... 1.g.

h. Total interest income (sum of items 1.a.(6) through 1.g) ............................................................................................... 1.h.

4518 4107

40 2,547

2. Interest expense: a. Interest on deposits:

(1) Transaction accounts (interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, ATS accounts, and telephone and preauthorized transfer accounts) ............................................................................................. 2.a.1. 4508 11

(2) Nontransaction accounts:

(a) Savings deposits (includes MMDAs) .................................................................................................................... 2.a.2.a.

0093 41

(b) Time deposits of $250,000 or less ....................................................................................................................... 2.a.2.b.

HK03

488

(c) Time deposits of more than $250,000 ................................................................................................................. 2.a.2.c.

HK04

68

b. Expense of federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase .......................................... 2.b.

4180

0

c. Other interest expense ................................................................................................................................................... 2.c. GW44 158

d. Not applicable

e. Total interest expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.d) .................................................................................................. 2.e.

4073

766

3. 1,781 4. (1,769) 4.

Net interest income (item 1.h minus 2.e) ..................................................................................... 3.

4074

Provision for loan and lease losses (3) .......................................................................................... JJ33