  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. Sugar Terminals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUG   AU000000SUG0

SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITED

(SUG)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED -  02-28
1.03 AUD    --.--%
03:20aSUGAR TERMINALS : H1-FY22 Profit and Dividend Announcement
PU
03:20aSUGAR TERMINALS : Half-year information – 31 December 2021
PU
03:20aSUGAR TERMINALS : Half-year report – 31 December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sugar Terminals : Half-year information – 31 December 2021

03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITED ABN17 084 059 601

NSX Half-year information - 31 December 2021

Lodged with the NSX under Listing Rule 6.10.

This information should be read in conjunction with the 30 June 2021 Annual Report.

Contents

Results for announcement to the market (Appendix 3 item 2)

Supplementary information (Appendix 3 items 3 to 9)

Supplementary information (Appendix 3 form)

Half-yearreport(NSX Listing rule 6.10)

SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITEDHalf-yearended 31 December 2021(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2020)

Results for announcement to the market

$'000

Revenuefrom ordinary activities

up

5.0%

to

50,181

(Appendix 3 item 2.1)

Profit/(loss)from ordinary activities after tax

up

1.3%

to

13,755

attributable to members

(Appendix 3 item 2.2)

Net profit/(loss)for the period attributable to

up

1.3%

to

13,755

members

(Appendix 3 item 2.3)

Dividends/distributions

Record date

Amount per

Franked amount

(Appendix 3 items 2.4 & 2.5)

security

per security

Final dividend (prior year)

10 September 2021

3.6¢

3.6¢

Interim dividend

11 March 2022

3.7¢

3.7¢

Explanation of Revenue and Net Profit (Appendix 3 item 2.6)

STL provides sustainable and globally competitive storage and handling solutions for bulk sugar and other commodities.

The profit attributable to STL shareholders for the half-year ending 31 December 2021 was $13.8 million, a 1.3% improvement on the corresponding period (2020 $13.6 million). This result is in line with STL's ongoing ambition to achieve stable, reliable and sustainable returns to our investors, whilst maintaining responsible cost control for customers.

STL revenue for the half-year was $50.2 million, 5% above last year (2020: $47.8 million). The

revenue from bulk sugar handling was $49.4 million (2020: $47.1 million), represented by revenue for

availability charges of $26.3 million (2020: $25.9 million) and revenue from operating and testing

charges of $23.1 million (2020: $21.2 million), which represent a direct recovery from customers of costs incurred without margin or mark up.

STL continues to deliver value by balancing returns to shareholders with reducing costs to customers and a strategic focus on the future. In particular, STL remains focussed on achieving commercial and operational best practice at its terminal operations, controlling costs and expanding other income opportunities.

Highlights for the half-year are as follows:

  • maintained STL's high customer service levels and kept the team safe during the ongoing impacts of theCOVID-19 pandemic
  • STL's terminals received and outloaded 5.6 million tonnes of raw sugar in the six months to 31 December 2021, 3.1% above last year (2020: 5.4 million tonnes)
  • STL reached a major milestone with the proposed common user infrastructure project at the Port of Bundaberg, with detailed plans completed and an open tender released to the market. In partnership with Gladstone Ports Corporation and with $10 million in government funding, STL aims to deliver infrastructure that will expand on existing cargo handling capabilities in Bundaberg in an attempt to offset lower sugar volumes. A final investment decision on the project will be made in the coming months.

1

SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITED

Half-year ended 31 December 2021

(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2020)

  • the roof replacement investment on Shed 2 at the Townsville terminal was completed safely, on time and on budget. Works on Shed 1 will commence on site in March 2022. This project represents the final component of a $100 million reroofing program that has seen STL rejuvenate its storage and export operations for the long term.

STL has in place various contractual arrangements which underpin its future operations. STL has storage and handling agreements with Queensland's six raw sugar marketers which details the terms of our storage and handling services. These agreements expire in June 2022. STL commenced engaging with its customers on the terms of a new Storage and Handling Agreement in August 2021, with the new agreement to be finalised prior to coming into effect from 1 July 2022.

STL also has in place an operating agreement with QSL as its key operations contractor, with a term to 30 June 2025. The term of this agreement extends by twelve months from 1 July each year, with STL able to terminate the agreement at the end of the term with a minimum 36 months' notice.

Supplementary Appendix 3 Information

NTA Backing(Appendix 3 item 3)

2021

2020

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

93.2¢

93.0¢

Controlled entities acquired or disposed of (Appendix 3 item 4)

No entities were acquired or disposed of during the period.

Additional dividend/distributions information (Appendix 3 item 5)

Details of dividends/distributions declared or paid during or subsequent to the half-year ended 31 December 2021 are as follows:

Record date

Payment date

Type

Amount

Total

Franked

Foreign

per

dividend

amount

sourced

security

per

dividend

security

amount per

security

10

September 2021

30

September 2021

Final

3.6¢

$12,960,000

3.6¢

-

11

March 2022

31

March 2022

Interim

3.7¢

$13,320,000

3.7¢

-

Dividend reinvestment plans (Appendix 3 item 6)

The company does not have any dividend reinvestment plans in operation.

Associates and Joint Venture entities (Appendix 3 item 7)

The company does not have any associates or joint venture entities.

Foreign Accounting standards (Appendix 3 item 8)

The company does not have any interest in any foreign entities.

Audit Alert(Appendix 3 item 9)

The accounts are not subject to an audit dispute or qualification.

2

SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITEDHalf-yearended 31 December 2021(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2020)

Supplementary Appendix 3 Form Information

Ratios(Appendix 3 form, item 8)

2021

2020

8.1

Profit before abnormals and tax / sales

Operating profit (loss) before abnormal items

and tax as a percentage of sales revenue

39.5%

41.0%

8.2

Profit after tax / equity interests

Operating profit (loss) after tax attributable to

members as a percentage of equity at the end of

4.1%

4.1%

the period

Issued and Listed Securities (Appendix 3 form, item 18)

Number Issued

Number Listed

18.3

Ordinary Securities

360,000,000

229,348,203

3

Disclaimer

Sugar Terminals Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 98,8 M 71,8 M 71,8 M
Net income 2021 27,1 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net cash 2021 25,9 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 7,02%
Capitalization 371 M 270 M 270 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,38x
EV / Sales 2021 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sugar Terminals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Quinn Chief Executive Officer
Peter Bolton Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alan Mark Gray Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Salvatore G. Bonanno Independent Non-Executive Director
Leanne Muller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITED1.48%270
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-3.77%160 734
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.31%87 247
CSX CORPORATION-11.33%75 913
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-3.37%67 374
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-14.32%64 553