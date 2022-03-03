Sugar Terminals : Half-year information – 31 December 2021

SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITEDHalf-yearended 31 December 2021(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2020)

Results for announcement to the market

$'000 Revenuefrom ordinary activities up 5.0% to 50,181 (Appendix 3 item 2.1) Profit/(loss)from ordinary activities after tax up 1.3% to 13,755 attributable to members (Appendix 3 item 2.2) Net profit/(loss)for the period attributable to up 1.3% to 13,755 members (Appendix 3 item 2.3) Dividends/distributions Record date Amount per Franked amount (Appendix 3 items 2.4 & 2.5) security per security Final dividend (prior year) 10 September 2021 3.6¢ 3.6¢ Interim dividend 11 March 2022 3.7¢ 3.7¢

Explanation of Revenue and Net Profit (Appendix 3 item 2.6)

STL provides sustainable and globally competitive storage and handling solutions for bulk sugar and other commodities.

The profit attributable to STL shareholders for the half-year ending 31 December 2021 was $13.8 million, a 1.3% improvement on the corresponding period (2020 $13.6 million). This result is in line with STL's ongoing ambition to achieve stable, reliable and sustainable returns to our investors, whilst maintaining responsible cost control for customers.

STL revenue for the half-year was $50.2 million, 5% above last year (2020: $47.8 million). The

revenue from bulk sugar handling was $49.4 million (2020: $47.1 million), represented by revenue for

availability charges of $26.3 million (2020: $25.9 million) and revenue from operating and testing

charges of $23.1 million (2020: $21.2 million), which represent a direct recovery from customers of costs incurred without margin or mark up.

STL continues to deliver value by balancing returns to shareholders with reducing costs to customers and a strategic focus on the future. In particular, STL remains focussed on achieving commercial and operational best practice at its terminal operations, controlling costs and expanding other income opportunities.

Highlights for the half-year are as follows: