Sugar Terminals : Half-year information – 31 December 2021

SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITED
Half-year ended 31 December 2021
(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2020)
-
the roof replacement investment on Shed 2 at the Townsville terminal was completed safely, on time and on budget. Works on Shed 1 will commence on site in March 2022. This project represents the final component of a $100 million reroofing program that has seen STL rejuvenate its storage and export operations for the long term.
STL has in place various contractual arrangements which underpin its future operations. STL has storage and handling agreements with Queensland's six raw sugar marketers which details the terms of our storage and handling services. These agreements expire in June 2022. STL commenced engaging with its customers on the terms of a new Storage and Handling Agreement in August 2021, with the new agreement to be finalised prior to coming into effect from 1 July 2022.
STL also has in place an operating agreement with QSL as its key operations contractor, with a term to 30 June 2025. The term of this agreement extends by twelve months from 1 July each year, with STL able to terminate the agreement at the end of the term with a minimum 36 months' notice.
Supplementary Appendix 3 Information
NTA Backing(Appendix 3 item 3)
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share
|
93.2¢
|
93.0¢
Controlled entities acquired or disposed of (Appendix 3 item 4)
No entities were acquired or disposed of during the period.
Additional dividend/distributions information (Appendix 3 item 5)
Details of dividends/distributions declared or paid during or subsequent to the half-year ended 31 December 2021 are as follows:
|
|
Record date
|
|
Payment date
|
Type
|
Amount
|
Total
|
Franked
|
Foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
per
|
dividend
|
amount
|
sourced
|
|
|
|
|
|
security
|
|
per
|
dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
security
|
amount per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
security
|
10
|
September 2021
|
30
|
September 2021
|
Final
|
3.6¢
|
$12,960,000
|
3.6¢
|
-
|
11
|
March 2022
|
31
|
March 2022
|
Interim
|
3.7¢
|
$13,320,000
|
3.7¢
|
-
Dividend reinvestment plans (Appendix 3 item 6)
The company does not have any dividend reinvestment plans in operation.
Associates and Joint Venture entities (Appendix 3 item 7)
The company does not have any associates or joint venture entities.
Foreign Accounting standards (Appendix 3 item 8)
The company does not have any interest in any foreign entities.
Audit Alert(Appendix 3 item 9)
The accounts are not subject to an audit dispute or qualification.