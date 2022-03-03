Sugar Terminals : Half-year report – 31 December 2021

Sugar Terminals Limited is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is:

This half-year financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2021 and any public announcements made by Sugar Terminals Limited during the half-year reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

STL HALF-YEAR REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2021 3

Your Directors present their report on the entity of Sugar Terminals Limited (STL) for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

The Board of STL comprises seven members. In accordance with the STL constitution, G Class and M Class shareholders have equal representation on the Board, with two G Class appointed Directors and two M Class appointed Directors. In addition, STL has three Independent Directors, including the Company's Chairman.

The following persons were Directors of STL during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report:

Mr (Alan) Mark Gray (Chairman)

Mr Tony (Anthony) Bartolo

Mr Sam (Salvatore) Bonanno

Mr Stephen Calcagno

Mr Ian Davies

Ms Leanne Muller

Mr Rohan Whitmee

STL provides sustainable and globally competitive storage and handling solutions for bulk sugar and other commodities.

The profit attributable to STL shareholders for the half-year ending 31 December 2021 was $13.8 million, a 1.3% improvement on the corresponding period (2020 $13.6 million). This result is in line with STL's ongoing ambition to achieve stable, reliable and sustainable returns to our investors, whilst maintaining responsible cost control for customers.

STL revenue for the half-year was $50.2 million, 5% above last year (2020: $47.8 million). The revenue from bulk sugar handling was $49.4

million (2020: $47.1 million), represented by revenue for availability charges of $26.3 million (2020: $25.9 million) and revenue from

operating and testing charges of $23.1 million (2020: $21.2 million), which represent a direct recovery from customers of costs incurred without margin or mark up.

STL continues to deliver value by balancing returns to shareholders with reducing costs to customers and a strategic focus on the future. In particular, STL remains focused on achieving commercial and operational best practice at its terminal operations, controlling costs and expanding other income opportunities.

Highlights for the half-year are as follows:

maintained STL's high customer service levels and kept the team safe despite the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 pandemic. STL's terminals received and outloaded 5.6 million tonnes of raw sugar in the six months to 31 December 2021, 3.1% above last year (2020: 5.4 million tonnes).

STL reached a major milestone with the proposed common user infrastructure project at the Port of Bundaberg, with detailed plans completed and an open tender released to the market. In partnership with Gladstone Ports Corporation and with $10 million in government funding, STL aims to deliver infrastructure that will expand on existing cargo handling capabilities in Bundaberg in an attempt to offset lower sugar volumes. A final investment decision on the project will be made in the coming months.

the roof replacement investment on Shed 2 at the Townsville terminal was completed safely, on time and on budget. Works on Shed 1 will commence on site in March 2022. This project represents the final component of a $100 million reroofing program that has seen STL rejuvenate its storage and export operations for the long term.

STL has in place various contractual arrangements which underpin its future operations. STL has storage and handling agreements with Queensland's six raw sugar marketers which detail the terms of our storage and handling services. These agreements expire on 30 June 2022. STL commenced engaging with its customers on the terms of a new Storage and Handling Agreement in August 2021, with the new agreement to be finalised prior to coming into effect from 1 July 2022.