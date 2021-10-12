Log in
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 10/11
1.025 AUD   0.00%
10/12SUGAR TERMINALS : Substantial Shareholding Notice from QSL
PU
09/20SUGAR TERMINALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting – 20 October 2021
PU
09/19SUGAR TERMINALS : STL Proxy Form - M Class Shareholders
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sugar Terminals : Substantial Shareholding Notice from QSL

10/12/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Sugar Terminals Limited

ACN 084 059 601

Queensland Sugar Limited ("QSL") and each of the entities listed in Annexure A

ACN 090 152 211

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated

11/10/2021

07/06/2019

07/06/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Grower Shares

36,054,099

10.0%

39,609,129

11.0% (See Annexure B

("G" Class Shares)

for details)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose

Consideration

Class and

Date of

Nature of

number of

Person's votes

relevant interest

given in relation

change

change (6)

securities

affected

changed

to change (7)

affected

See Annexure C

for particulars

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number of

Person's votes

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

QSL

QSL

QSL

Under s608(1) of the

9,782,847 "G" Class

2.717%

Corporations Act 2001

Shares

QSL

QSL

Investments

QI1

Under s608(3) of the

11,467,410 "G"

3.185%

(No 1) Pty Ltd ("QI1")

Corporations Act

Class Shares

QSL

QSL

Investments

QI2

Under s608(3) of the

11,467,410 "G"

3.185%

(No 2) Pty Ltd ("QI2")

Corporations Act

Class Shares

QSL

QSL

Investments

QI3

Under s608(3) of the

6,891,462 "G" Class

1.914%

(No 3) Pty Ltd ("QI3")

Corporations Act

Shares

QI1

QI1

QI1

Under s608(1) of the

11,467,410 "G"

3.185%

Corporations Act

Class Shares

QI2

QI2

QI2

Under s608(1) of the

11,467,410 "G"

3.185%

Corporations Act

Class Shares

QI3

QI3

QI3

Under s608(1) of the

6,891,462 "G" Class

1.914%

Corporations Act

Shares

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name

and

ACN/ARSN

(if

Nature of association

applicable)

QI1 (ACN 140 053 050)

Related body corporate (being a wholly-owned subsidiary of QSL)

QI2 (ACN 140 052 991)

Related body corporate (being a wholly-owned subsidiary of QSL)

QI3 (ACN 629 307 973)

Related body corporate (being a wholly-owned subsidiary of QSL)

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

QSL

Level 12, 348 Edward Street, Brisbane, Queensland 4000

QI1

Queensland Sugar Limited, Level 12, 348 Edward Street, Brisbane, Queensland 4000

QI2

Queensland Sugar Limited, Level 12, 348 Edward Street, Brisbane, Queensland 4000

QI3

Queensland Sugar Limited, Level 12, 348 Edward Street, Brisbane, Queensland 4000

Signature

print name

Susan Campbell

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

12/10/2021

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

"A"

QUEENSLAND SUGAR LIMITED

(ACN 090 152 211)

1. Details of substantial holder (continued)

Name

QSL Investments (No 1) Pty Ltd

ACN

140 053 050

This company was registered on 16/10/2009 and became a substantial holder on that by virtue of the fact that it was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Queensland Sugar Limited.

Name

QSL Investments (No 2) Pty Ltd

ACN

140 052 991

This company was registered on 16/10/2009 and became a substantial holder on that by virtue of the fact that it was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Queensland Sugar Limited.

Name

QSL Investments (No 3) Pty Ltd

ACN

629 307 973

This company was registered on 10/10/2018 and became a substantial holder on that by virtue of the fact that it was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Queensland Sugar Limited.

This is annexure "A" of 1 page referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder.

Date: 12 October 2021

Signature:______________________________________

Page 1

"B"

QUEENSLAND SUGAR LIMITED

(ACN 090 152 211)

2. Previous and present voting power (continued)

Present notice - Voting power

Sugar Terminals Limited has two classes of shares, being "M" Class Shares and "G" Class Shares. QSL, QI1, QI2 and QI3 do not hold any "M" Class Shares.

Article 3.2(b)(ii) of the constitution of Sugar Terminals Limited provides that on a poll at a meeting of members, no holder of "G" Class Shares may vote more than the number of votes equal to 5% of the total number of "G" Class Shares.

There are a total of 229,348,203 "G" Class Shares issued by Sugar Terminals Limited. The number of "G" Class Shares held by QSL, QI1, QI2 and QI3 is as follows:

  • QSL holds 9,782,847 "G" Class Shares;
  • QI1 holds 11,467,410 "G" Class Shares;
  • QI2 holds 11,467,410 "G" Class Shares;
  • QI3 holds 6,891,462 "G" Class Shares; and

Therefore, the present voting power of QSL, QI1, QI2 and QI3 in Sugar Terminals Limited is as follows:

  • QSL holds the number of votes equal to 4.3% of the total number of "G" Class Shares;
  • QI1 holds the number of votes equal to 5.0% of the total number of "G" Class Shares;
  • QI2 holds the number of votes equal to 5.0% of the total number of "G" Class Shares; and
  • QI3 holds the number of votes equal to 3.0% of the total number of "G" Class Shares;

This is annexure "B" of 1 page referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder.

Date: 12 October 2021

Signature:______________________________________

Page 1

"C"

QUEENSLAND SUGAR LIMITED

(ACN 090 152 211)

3. Changes in relevant interests

(OPENING BALANCE AS AT 07 JUNE 2019 - 36,054,099)

Date of Change

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration given in

Class and

Person's votes

relevant interest

change (6)

relation to change

number of

affected

changed

(7)**

securities

affected *

12/06/2019

QSL

Buy

$500,000.00

500,000

36,554,099

19/06/2019

QSL

Buy

$11,072.26

11,779

36,565,878

24/06/2019

QSL

Buy

$12,029.18

12,797

36,578,675

24/06/2019

QSL

Buy

$10,729.16

11,414

36,590,089

24/06/2019

QSL

Buy

$12,029.18

12,797

36,602,886

24/06/2019

QSL

Buy

$10,728.22

11,413

36,614,299

25/06/2019

QSL

Buy

$76,272.53

79,967

36,694,266

27/06/2019

QSL

Buy

$37,367.71

39,385

36,733,651

2/07/2019

QSL

Buy

$75,648.50

79,630

36,813,281

8/07/2019

QSL

Buy

$13,344.61

13,991

36,827,272

9/08/2019

QSL

Buy

$26,371.62

27,649

36,854,921

23/08/2019

QSL

Buy

$91,966.10

92,060

36,946,981

27/08/2019

QSL

Buy

$50,929.51

51,239

36,998,220

16/10/2019

QSL

Buy

$40,166.02

40,006

37,038,226

13/11/2019

QSL

Buy

$124,601.42

124,105

37,162,331

29/11/2019

QSL

Buy

$26,009.00

26,009

37,188,340

29/11/2019

QSL

Buy

$71,007.00

71,007

37,259,347

10/12/2019

QSL

Buy

$11,730.00

11,730

37,271,077

16/12/2019

QSL

Buy

$132,221.69

130,391

37,401,468

23/12/2019

QSL

Buy

$37,046.08

35,325

37,436,793

31/12/2019

QSL

Buy

$22,924.23

22,276

37,459,069

16/01/2020

QSL

Buy

$97,216.00

97,216

37,556,285

16/01/2020

QSL

Buy

$6,656.00

6,656

37,562,941

21/02/2020

QSL

Buy

$99,455.66

95,750

37,658,691

26/02/2020

QSL

Buy

$3,362.94

3,297

37,661,988

26/02/2020

QSL

Buy

$22,621.00

22,621

37,684,609

26/02/2020

QSL

Buy

$13,941.36

13,668

37,698,277

26/02/2020

QSL

Buy

$16,200.66

15,883

37,714,160

Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sugar Terminals Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 03:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
