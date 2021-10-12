Sugar Terminals : Substantial Shareholding Notice from QSL
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Sugar Terminals Limited
ACN 084 059 601
Queensland Sugar Limited ("QSL") and each of the entities listed in Annexure A
ACN 090 152 211
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated
11/10/2021
07/06/2019
07/06/2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary Grower Shares
36,054,099
10.0%
39,609,129
11.0% (See Annexure B
("G" Class Shares)
for details)
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person whose
Consideration
Class and
Date of
Nature of
number of
Person's votes
relevant interest
given in relation
change
change (6)
securities
affected
changed
to change (7)
affected
See Annexure C
for particulars
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of
Class and
relevant
holder of
to be registered
relevant
number of
Person's votes
interest
securities
as holder (8)
interest (6)
securities
QSL
QSL
QSL
Under s608(1) of the
9,782,847 "G" Class
2.717%
Corporations Act 2001
Shares
QSL
QSL
Investments
QI1
Under s608(3) of the
11,467,410 "G"
3.185%
(No 1) Pty Ltd ("QI1")
Corporations Act
Class Shares
QSL
QSL
Investments
QI2
Under s608(3) of the
11,467,410 "G"
3.185%
(No 2) Pty Ltd ("QI2")
Corporations Act
Class Shares
QSL
QSL
Investments
QI3
Under s608(3) of the
6,891,462 "G" Class
1.914%
(No 3) Pty Ltd ("QI3")
Corporations Act
Shares
QI1
QI1
QI1
Under s608(1) of the
11,467,410 "G"
3.185%
Corporations Act
Class Shares
QI2
QI2
QI2
Under s608(1) of the
11,467,410 "G"
3.185%
Corporations Act
Class Shares
QI3
QI3
QI3
Under s608(1) of the
6,891,462 "G" Class
1.914%
Corporations Act
Shares
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name
and
ACN/ARSN
(if
Nature of association
applicable)
QI1 (ACN 140 053 050)
Related body corporate (being a wholly-owned subsidiary of QSL)
QI2 (ACN 140 052 991)
Related body corporate (being a wholly-owned subsidiary of QSL)
QI3 (ACN 629 307 973)
Related body corporate (being a wholly-owned subsidiary of QSL)
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
QSL
Level 12, 348 Edward Street, Brisbane, Queensland 4000
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
"A"
QUEENSLAND SUGAR LIMITED
(ACN 090 152 211)
1. Details of substantial holder (continued)
Name
QSL Investments (No 1) Pty Ltd
ACN
140 053 050
This company was registered on 16/10/2009 and became a substantial holder on that by virtue of the fact that it was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Queensland Sugar Limited.
Name
QSL Investments (No 2) Pty Ltd
ACN
140 052 991
This company was registered on 16/10/2009 and became a substantial holder on that by virtue of the fact that it was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Queensland Sugar Limited.
Name
QSL Investments (No 3) Pty Ltd
ACN
629 307 973
This company was registered on 10/10/2018 and became a substantial holder on that by virtue of the fact that it was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Queensland Sugar Limited.
This is annexure "A" of 1 page referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder.
Date: 12 October 2021
Signature:______________________________________
Page 1
"B"
QUEENSLAND SUGAR LIMITED
(ACN 090 152 211)
2. Previous and present voting power (continued)
Present notice - Voting power
Sugar Terminals Limited has two classes of shares, being "M" Class Shares and "G" Class Shares. QSL, QI1, QI2 and QI3 do not hold any "M" Class Shares.
Article 3.2(b)(ii) of the constitution of Sugar Terminals Limited provides that on a poll at a meeting of members, no holder of "G" Class Shares may vote more than the number of votes equal to 5% of the total number of "G" Class Shares.
There are a total of 229,348,203 "G" Class Shares issued by Sugar Terminals Limited. The number of "G" Class Shares held by QSL, QI1, QI2 and QI3 is as follows:
QSL holds 9,782,847 "G" Class Shares;
QI1 holds 11,467,410 "G" Class Shares;
QI2 holds 11,467,410 "G" Class Shares;
QI3 holds 6,891,462 "G" Class Shares; and
Therefore, the present voting power of QSL, QI1, QI2 and QI3 in Sugar Terminals Limited is as follows:
QSL holds the number of votes equal to 4.3% of the total number of "G" Class Shares;
QI1 holds the number of votes equal to 5.0% of the total number of "G" Class Shares;
QI2 holds the number of votes equal to 5.0% of the total number of "G" Class Shares; and
QI3 holds the number of votes equal to 3.0% of the total number of "G" Class Shares;
This is annexure "B" of 1 page referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder.
Date: 12 October 2021
Signature:______________________________________
Page 1
"C"
QUEENSLAND SUGAR LIMITED
(ACN 090 152 211)
3. Changes in relevant interests
(OPENING BALANCE AS AT 07 JUNE 2019 - 36,054,099)
Date of Change
Person whose
Nature of
Consideration given in
Class and
Person's votes
relevant interest
change (6)
relation to change
number of
affected
changed
(7)**
securities
affected *
12/06/2019
QSL
Buy
$500,000.00
500,000
36,554,099
19/06/2019
QSL
Buy
$11,072.26
11,779
36,565,878
24/06/2019
QSL
Buy
$12,029.18
12,797
36,578,675
24/06/2019
QSL
Buy
$10,729.16
11,414
36,590,089
24/06/2019
QSL
Buy
$12,029.18
12,797
36,602,886
24/06/2019
QSL
Buy
$10,728.22
11,413
36,614,299
25/06/2019
QSL
Buy
$76,272.53
79,967
36,694,266
27/06/2019
QSL
Buy
$37,367.71
39,385
36,733,651
2/07/2019
QSL
Buy
$75,648.50
79,630
36,813,281
8/07/2019
QSL
Buy
$13,344.61
13,991
36,827,272
9/08/2019
QSL
Buy
$26,371.62
27,649
36,854,921
23/08/2019
QSL
Buy
$91,966.10
92,060
36,946,981
27/08/2019
QSL
Buy
$50,929.51
51,239
36,998,220
16/10/2019
QSL
Buy
$40,166.02
40,006
37,038,226
13/11/2019
QSL
Buy
$124,601.42
124,105
37,162,331
29/11/2019
QSL
Buy
$26,009.00
26,009
37,188,340
29/11/2019
QSL
Buy
$71,007.00
71,007
37,259,347
10/12/2019
QSL
Buy
$11,730.00
11,730
37,271,077
16/12/2019
QSL
Buy
$132,221.69
130,391
37,401,468
23/12/2019
QSL
Buy
$37,046.08
35,325
37,436,793
31/12/2019
QSL
Buy
$22,924.23
22,276
37,459,069
16/01/2020
QSL
Buy
$97,216.00
97,216
37,556,285
16/01/2020
QSL
Buy
$6,656.00
6,656
37,562,941
21/02/2020
QSL
Buy
$99,455.66
95,750
37,658,691
26/02/2020
QSL
Buy
$3,362.94
3,297
37,661,988
26/02/2020
QSL
Buy
$22,621.00
22,621
37,684,609
26/02/2020
QSL
Buy
$13,941.36
13,668
37,698,277
26/02/2020
QSL
Buy
$16,200.66
15,883
37,714,160
Page 1
