Sugar Terminals : Initial Director's Interests - Mr Rohan Whitmee

06/18/2021 | 12:19am EDT
Initial or Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Sugar Terminals Limited

17 084 059 601

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Mr Rohan Whitmee

Date of last notice

n.a.

Date that director become a director

18 June 2021

(if initial notice)

Date that director ceased to be director

n.a.

(if final notice)

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

Nil

Initial or Final Director's Interests Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of

Number & class of securities

interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

n.a.

Nature of interest

n.a.

Name of registered holder

n.a.

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to

n.a.

which interest relates

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Sugar Terminals Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 04:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 97,5 M 73,6 M 73,6 M
Net income 2020 26,7 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
Net cash 2020 34,3 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 7,13%
Capitalization 367 M 278 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,22x
EV / Sales 2020 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sugar Terminals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Quinn Chief Executive Officer
Peter Bolton Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alan Mark Gray Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Salvatore G. Bonanno Independent Non-Executive Director
Leanne Muller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITED0.00%278
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION7.02%147 515
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-5.46%77 971
CSX CORPORATION7.14%73 642
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION14.22%67 915
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED9.52%53 588