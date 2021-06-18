Sugar Terminals : Initial Director's Interests - Mr Rohan Whitmee

Initial or Final Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.
Sugar Terminals Limited
17 084 059 601
We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Mr Rohan Whitmee
|
Date of last notice
n.a.
|
Date that director become a director
18 June 2021
(if initial notice)
|
|
Date that director ceased to be director
n.a.
(if final notice)
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
Number & class of securities
Nil
Initial or Final Director's Interests Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of
Number & class of securities
interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Nil
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
n.a.
|
Nature of interest
n.a.
|
Name of registered holder
n.a.
(if issued securities)
|
|
No. and class of securities to
n.a.
which interest relates
|
Disclaimer
Sugar Terminals Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 04:18:02 UTC.