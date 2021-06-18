Sugar Terminals : Initial Director's Interests - Mr Rohan Whitmee

Initial or Final Director's Interest Notice

Sugar Terminals Limited

17 084 059 601

Name of director Mr Rohan Whitmee Date of last notice n.a. Date that director become a director 18 June 2021 (if initial notice) Date that director ceased to be director n.a. (if final notice)

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

Nil