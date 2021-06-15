Sugar Terminals : Roof replacement update – Townsville BST

Media release

Reroofing underway in Townsville

Sugar Terminals Limited (STL, NSX:SUG) has commenced the $22 million roof replacement program at its Townsville Bulk Sugar Terminal with BESIX Watpac onsite and work well underway.

More than 50 people are now replacing 415 tonnes of roof sheeting at the terminal, over an area of 35,000 square metres. This is just over three times the size of the playing surface at the new Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Initial work on the 2-year project began in March 2021 and the first roof sheets were removed in May, at the end of the 2021 cyclone season. The first stage is currently focused on Shed 2, which was commissioned in 1965 and the second stage will repeat the process on Shed 1, which dates back to 1959. The entire project is scheduled for completion in September 2022.

STL Chief Executive Officer, David Quinn, said this investment demonstrated STL's long term commitment to Queensland's sugar industry and acknowledged the vital role the Townsville operations continue to play.

"The works in Townsville represent the final stage of a $100 million investment by STL in rejuvenating 10 large storage sheds across six Queensland sugar terminals," he said.

The challenging work involves replacing ageing roofing with new aluminium cladding and upgrading and strengthening structural steel elements of the two 300-metre long sheds.

"All the activity is occurring at heights of up to 27 metres above ground level, so it's a technical task that requires careful planning and a strong focus on safety," Mr Quinn said.

BESIX Watpac Northern Area Manager Wade Cummins said the system adopted for the project is state-of-the-art.

"On a roof with 35 degrees pitch, safety is paramount so we are deploying an innovative system to ensure worker safety. The system utilises a rolling platform or 'roof walker' which travels along the purlins and provides a safe and secure platform from which our workers can operate," Mr Cummins said.