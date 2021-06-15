Log in
    SUG   AU000000SUG0

SUGAR TERMINALS LIMITED

(SUG)
  Report
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 05/26
1.02 AUD   -0.49%
Sugar Terminals : Roof replacement update – Townsville BST

06/15/2021 | 03:24am EDT
15 June 2021

Sugar Terminals Limited

abn 17 084 059 601

  1. +61 7 3221 7017
  1. info@sugarterminals.com.au

Level 11, 348 Edward Street

Brisbane QLD 4000

GPO Box 1675

Brisbane QLD 4001

Media release

Reroofing underway in Townsville

Sugar Terminals Limited (STL, NSX:SUG) has commenced the $22 million roof replacement program at its Townsville Bulk Sugar Terminal with BESIX Watpac onsite and work well underway.

More than 50 people are now replacing 415 tonnes of roof sheeting at the terminal, over an area of 35,000 square metres. This is just over three times the size of the playing surface at the new Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Initial work on the 2-year project began in March 2021 and the first roof sheets were removed in May, at the end of the 2021 cyclone season. The first stage is currently focused on Shed 2, which was commissioned in 1965 and the second stage will repeat the process on Shed 1, which dates back to 1959. The entire project is scheduled for completion in September 2022.

STL Chief Executive Officer, David Quinn, said this investment demonstrated STL's long term commitment to Queensland's sugar industry and acknowledged the vital role the Townsville operations continue to play.

"The works in Townsville represent the final stage of a $100 million investment by STL in rejuvenating 10 large storage sheds across six Queensland sugar terminals," he said.

The challenging work involves replacing ageing roofing with new aluminium cladding and upgrading and strengthening structural steel elements of the two 300-metre long sheds.

"All the activity is occurring at heights of up to 27 metres above ground level, so it's a technical task that requires careful planning and a strong focus on safety," Mr Quinn said.

BESIX Watpac Northern Area Manager Wade Cummins said the system adopted for the project is state-of-the-art.

"On a roof with 35 degrees pitch, safety is paramount so we are deploying an innovative system to ensure worker safety. The system utilises a rolling platform or 'roof walker' which travels along the purlins and provides a safe and secure platform from which our workers can operate," Mr Cummins said.

Our purpose is to be a sustainable, globally competitive provider of storage and handling solutions for bulk sugar and other commodities.

sugarterminals.com.au

Port of Townsville Chief Executive Officer Ranee Crosby said the Port had a proud history of supporting Queensland's sugar industry, with the first sugar exported from Townsville's wharves in 1872.

"STL's Townsville bulk sugar sheds can store up to 750,000 tonnes of raw sugar at any one time, making the roof cladding vital for protecting the sugar in the tropical elements. The roof upgrades will ensure this important northern trade continues to bring economic benefits to the region for decades to come."

Enquiries:

Peter Bolton | Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary | Ph: (07) 3221 7017

ABOUT STL

STL provides sustainable and globally competitive storage and handling solutions for bulk sugar and other commodities through its assets at the ports of Cairns, Mourilyan, Lucinda, Townsville, Mackay and Bundaberg. STL's terminals handle in excess of 4.6 million tonnes of raw sugar and other bulk commodities each year (including molasses, wood pellets, gypsum and silica sands), and provide 2.48 million tonnes of storage capacity. STL is a vital component of Queensland's sugar industry, an industry that generates over $4 billion in direct and indirect value to the Queensland economy and employs more than 22,000 people.

ABOUT BESIX WATPAC

With around 600 employees, BESIX Watpac is a leading Australian construction company backed by a century of global expertise and financial strength. The business specialises in complex construction across all sectors, including complex buildings, civil infrastructure, complex industrial projects and marine works. BESIX Watpac's other major projects in North Queensland include the Queensland Country Bank Stadium and Sun Metals Refinery Expansion. Watpac was founded in Brisbane in 1983 and became part of the international contractor BESIX Group in 2019.

Disclaimer

Sugar Terminals Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 07:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
