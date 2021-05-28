Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUGR   CA8650011015

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP.

(SUGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference

05/28/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR) will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place on June 3-4, 2021. We invite our shareholder and all interested parties to join us for a full day of networking, dealmaking and discovery. Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga's virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
John Kondrosky - President and CEO
+1-604-499-7847
johnk@sugarbud.ca
www.sugarbud.ca


© Newsfilecorp 2021
