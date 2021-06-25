Log in
    SUGR   CA8650011015

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP.

(SUGR)
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. to Present Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th

06/25/2021 | 07:00am EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. John Kondrosky, the Company's President and CEO, will be presenting live at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday June 30th, 2021.

Sugarbud invites shareholders, investors, advisors, and analysts to attend the real-time, interactive investor presentation. This will be a live, online event where investors are invited to learn more about Sugarbud and ask the Company questions within the allowed time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

PRESENTATION INFORMATION

DATE: Wednesday, June 30th

TIME: 1:30 PM EST/11:30 AM MST

LINK: https://bit.ly/34Tj6je

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Company Highlights

  • Strong Brand Identity
  • Focused Premium Craft Cannabis Product Portfolio
  • Established Routes to Major Recreational Markets
  • Agile and Lean Operating Model
  • Rapidly Scalable
  • High ROI
  • Clear Pathway to Profitability

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company - focused on the cultivation and production of exceptionally high-quality products for the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

Sugarbud’s Craft Cannabis Collection strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality and value for consumers in the Canadian recreational cannabis space.

We Take Pride, We Take Our Time…………. Experience the Difference.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

John Kondrosky
Chief Executive Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Phone: (604) 499-7847
E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca


Investor Relations Contact
Chris Moulson
Chief Financial Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Tel: (778) 388-8700
E-mail: chrism@sugarbud.ca

Websites:
http://www.sugarbud.ca/
http://www.craftcannabiscollection.ca

 
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com 

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
