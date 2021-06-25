Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. to Present Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th
06/25/2021 | 07:00am EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. John Kondrosky, the Company's President and CEO, will be presenting live at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday June 30th, 2021.
Sugarbud invites shareholders, investors, advisors, and analysts to attend the real-time, interactive investor presentation. This will be a live, online event where investors are invited to learn more about Sugarbud and ask the Company questions within the allowed time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company - focused on the cultivation and production of exceptionally high-quality products for the most discerning of cannabis consumers.
Sugarbud’s Craft Cannabis Collection strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality and value for consumers in the Canadian recreational cannabis space.
We Take Pride, We Take Our Time…………. Experience the Difference.
