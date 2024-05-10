スギホールディングス株式会社

20244月度

月次速報に関するお知らせ

April 2024 Monthly Sales Bulletin : Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. Operations for Year Ending Feb. 2025

. 月次速報

2024/5/10

Apr.2024 Monthly Bulletin

前年比の推移

スギ薬局

% Change Over Previous Year

243 244 245

246 247 248

249 2410 2411

2412 251 252

Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)

Mar'24 Apr'24 May'24

1Q

Jun'24

Jul'24

Aug'24

2Q

1H

Sep'24

Oct'24

Nov'24

3Q

Dec'24

Jan'25

Feb'25

4Q

2H

Y to Feb'25

全店売上高

112.5

113.0

Net Sales of All Stores

全店客数

108.3

109.0

Customer Traffic of All Stores

全店客単価

103.9

103.7

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

Net Sales of Existing Stores

106.9 107.1

既存店客数

101.9 102.4

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

既存店客単価

105.0 104.6

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

243 244 245

246 247 248

249 2410 2411

2412 251 252

Sugi Pharmacy Business

Mar'24 Apr'24 May'24

1Q

Jun'24

Jul'24

Aug'24

2Q

1H

Sep'24

Oct'24

Nov'24

3Q

Dec'24

Jan'25

Feb'25

4Q

2H

Y to Feb'25

全店売上高

113.2

114.0

Net Sales of All Stores

全店客数

109.3

110.1

Customer Traffic of All Stores

全店客単価

103.6

103.6

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

既存店売上高

107.1 107.6

Net Sales of Existing Stores

既存店客数

102.2 102.8

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

既存店客単価

104.8 104.6

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

スギ薬局

233 234 235

236 237 238

239 2310 2311

2312 241 242

Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)

Mar'23 Apr'23 May'23

1Q

Jun'23

Jul'23

Aug'23

2Q

1H

Sep'23

Oct'23

Nov'23

3Q

Dec'23

Jan'24

Feb'24

4Q

2H

Y to Feb'24

全店売上高

112.0

109.5

110.1

110.5

109.5

113.0

108.4

110.3

110.4

112.5

113.8

112.3

112.9

109.4

112.6

117.4

112.8

112.8

111.6

Net Sales of All Stores

全店客数

94.1

96.0

93.0

94.3

93.0

97.9

94.4

95.2

94.8

103.5

107.3

105.0

105.3

106.6

107.8

110.9

108.3

106.8

100.4

Customer Traffic of All Stores

全店客単価

118.6

113.5

118.2 116.8 117.7 115.6 114.6 116.0 116.5 109.1 106.0 107.0 107.2 102.6 104.5 105.9 104.1 105.7 111.2

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

Net Sales of Existing Stores

107.9 105.3 106.3 106.5 105.8 108.9 103.7 106.1 106.3 107.7 108.5 106.9 107.7 104.8 107.2 111.4 107.5 107.6 107.0

既存店客数

90.6

92.2

89.6

90.7

89.7

94.2

90.4

91.5

91.1

98.7 102.0

99.9 100.2 101.2 102.0 104.5 102.5 101.3

95.9

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

既存店客単価

119.2 114.2 118.7 117.4 118.0 115.6 114.6 116.1 116.7 109.1 106.4 107.0 107.5 103.6 105.1 106.6 105.0 106.2 111.5

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

233 234 235

236 237 238

239 2310 2311

2312 241 242

Sugi Pharmacy Business

Mar'23 Apr'23 May'23

1Q

Jun'23

Jul'23

Aug'23

2Q

1H

Sep'23

Oct'23

Nov'23

3Q

Dec'23

Jan'24

Feb'24

4Q

2H

Y to Feb'24

全店売上高

112.8

110.1

111.1

111.2

110.3

113.8

108.8

111.0

111.1

113.6

114.5

112.9

113.6

110.0

113.4

118.2

113.5

113.6

112.4

Net Sales of All Stores

全店客数

94.7

96.6

93.8

95.0

93.6

98.6

94.8

95.7

95.4

104.3

108.1

105.6

106.0

107.4

108.7

111.8

109.1

107.6

101.1

Customer Traffic of All Stores

全店客単価

118.7

113.4

118.3 116.8 117.8 115.2 114.0 116.0 116.5 108.7 105.9 106.9 107.2 102.5 104.4 105.8 104.0 105.6 111.1

Average Spending per Customer of All Stores

Net Sales of Existing Stores

108.3 105.5 106.8 106.9 106.2 109.3 103.7 106.4 106.6 108.3 108.7 107.1 108.0 105.1 107.5 111.8 107.9 108.0 107.3

既存店客数

90.7

92.4

89.9

90.9

89.8

94.4

90.4

91.6

91.3

99.0 102.3 100.1 100.4 101.4 102.2 104.9 102.8 101.6

96.1

Customer Traffic of Existing Stores

既存店客単価

119.4 114.2 118.9 117.6 118.3 115.7 114.7 116.2 116.9 109.4 106.3 107.0 107.6 103.6 105.2 106.6 105.0 106.3 111.6

Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores

＊上記数値は、当社グループの営業速報に基づいて作成しております。従いまして、実際の業績と営業速報には差異が発生する可能性があります。

The above figures are based on the Sugi Group's sales reports. Actual results may differ from formal financial report.

＊既存店は、現存する店舗のうち、開店後13ヶ月を経過した店舗を対象に算出しております。

"Existing stores" refers to those stores for which 13 months or more have passed since they were first opened.

２．月次概況

Apr.2024 Monthly Sales Information

4月度の既存店ベースの売上伸率は、スギ薬局事業が7.6％増、ジャパン事業が0.6%増となり、スギ薬局全体の既存店売上は7.1％増とな

りました。

On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by 7.1% in this month, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by 7.6% and increase of Japan Business by 0.6%.

全店ベースの売上伸率は、スギ薬局事業が14.0％増、ジャパン事業が0.1%増、スギ薬局全体の全店売上は13.0％増となりました。

On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by 13.0%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by 14.0% and increase of Japan Business by 0.1%.

３．新規出店・退店の状況

Stores Opening & Closing

4月度は、新規出店として7店舗を開設し、1店舗を閉店しました。結果、4月末のスギグループの総拠点数は1,734拠点となりました。

In this month, the Sugi Group opened 7 new stores and closed 1 stores.

As a result, the total number of the Sugi Group stores was 1,734 at the end of April.

新店

Opening

開店日

店舗名

所在地

Opening Date

Store Name

Address

Apr. 11

Sugi Pharmacy

Fushimitanbabashi

Kyoto Kyoto

Apr. 11

Sugi Pharmacy

Fussakumagawa

Fussa Tokyo

Apr. 15

Sugi Pharmacy

Koafurukawabashi

Kadoma Osaka

Apr. 18

Sugi Pharmacy

Sakaioonoshibaminami

Sakai Osaka

Apr. 23

Sugi Pharmacy

Kitakagaya

Osaka Osaka

Apr. 25

Sugi Pharmacy

Okkawaminami

Handa Aichi

Apr. 25

Sugi Pharmacy

Karasumaoike

Kyoto Kyoto

閉店

Closing

閉店日

店舗名

所在地

Closing Date

Store Name

Address

Apr. 14

Sugi Pharmacy

Furukawabashi

Kadoma Osaka

売場面積 Sales Space

914.41

640.27

207.63

915.84

576.26

921.17

191.11

売場面積 Sales Space

384.13

４．都道府県別拠点数

Number of stores by prefecture

茨城県

Ibaraki

栃木県

Tochigi

群馬県

Gunma

埼玉県

Saitama

千葉県

Chiba

東京都

Tokyo

神奈川県

Kanagawa

関東小計

Kanto Sub Total

岐阜県

Gifu

静岡県

Shizuoka

愛知県

Aichi

三重県

Mie

中部小計

Chubu Sub Total

富山県

Toyama

石川県

Ishikawa

福井県

Fukui

⾧野県

Nagano

北陸・信州小計

HokurikuShinshu Sub Total

滋賀県

Shiga

京都府

Kyoto

大阪府

Osaka

兵庫県

Hyogo

奈良県

Nara

関西小計

Kansai Sub Total

北海道

Hokkaido

宮城県

Miyagi

北海道・東北小計

HokkaidoTohoku Sub Total

総拠点数

20242月末現在

20244月末現在

スギ薬局

As at the End of Feb. 2024

スギ薬局

As at the End of Apr. 2024

ジャパン

その他

合計

ジャパン

その他

合計

事業

在宅医療

事業

事業

在宅医療

事業

Sugi

実施店舗

Japan

Sugi

実施店舗

Japan

Pharmacy

In-Home

Others

Total

Pharmacy

In-Home

Others

Total

Business

Medical

Business

Business

Medical

Business

Care

Care

5

(0)

0

0

5

5

(0)

0

0

5

7

(0)

0

0

7

7

(0)

0

0

7

37

(4)

0

0

37

37

(4)

0

0

37

126

(39)

0

1

127

127

(40)

0

1

128

24

(10)

0

3

27

25

(10)

0

3

28

208

(70)

0

6

214

211

(71)

0

6

217

60

(23)

0

6

66

60

(24)

0

6

66

467

(146)

0

16

483

472

(149)

0

16

488

62

(21)

0

0

62

62

(21)

0

0

62

35

(6)

0

0

35

35

(6)

0

0

35

414

(208)

0

4

418

417

(208)

0

4

421

67

(29)

0

0

67

67

(30)

0

0

67

578

(264)

0

4

582

581

(265)

0

4

585

19

(2)

0

12

31

19

(2)

0

12

31

27

(5)

0

1

28

28

(5)

0

1

29

18

(2)

0

0

18

18

(2)

0

0

18

5

(1)

0

1

6

5

(1)

0

1

6

69

(10)

0

14

83

70

(10)

0

14

84

48

(27)

6

0

54

48

(28)

6

0

54

52

(20)

13

0

65

54

(20)

13

0

67

241

(85)

50

8

299

245

(89)

50

8

303

90

(44)

29

0

119

91

(44)

29

0

120

24

(5)

6

0

30

24

(5)

6

0

30

455

(181)

104

8

567

462

(186)

104

8

574

0

(0)

0

2

2

0

(0)

0

2

2

0

(0)

0

1

1

0

(0)

0

1

1

0

(0)

0

3

3

0

(0)

0

3

3

1,569

(601)

104

45

1,718

1,585

(610)

104

45

1,734

出店

退店

Opening

and

closing

1

3

3

1

1

8

1

0

1

＊在宅医療実施店舗の数はスギ薬局の店舗数の内数で、スギ薬局の店舗で在宅医療サービスを提供している店舗です。

 The number for 'In-Home Medical Care' is the number of stores of Sugi Pharmacy that provide in-home medical care services.

会社名 スギホールディングス株式会社 Corporate Name:Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd. 代表者名 代表取締役社⾧ 杉浦 克典 Representative Director:Katsunori Sugiura

(ｺｰﾄﾞ番号7649 東証プライム・名証プレミア) (Stock Code:7649 TSE PRIME,NSE PREMIER)

問合せ先 執行役員 経営企画・財務担当 笠井 真 TEL 0562-45-2744ContactEnglish):Makoto Kasai,

Executive Managing Officer Responsible for corporate planning and finance.

TEL +81-562-45-2744

