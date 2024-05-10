April 2024 Monthly Sales Bulletin : Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. Operations for Year Ending Feb. 2025

２．月次概況

Apr.2024 Monthly Sales Information

4月度の既存店ベースの売上伸率は、スギ薬局事業が7.6％増、ジャパン事業が0.6%増となり、スギ薬局全体の既存店売上は7.1％増とな

りました。

On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by 7.1% in this month, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by 7.6% and increase of Japan Business by 0.6%.

全店ベースの売上伸率は、スギ薬局事業が14.0％増、ジャパン事業が0.1%増、スギ薬局全体の全店売上は13.0％増となりました。

On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by 13.0%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by 14.0% and increase of Japan Business by 0.1%.

３．新規出店・退店の状況

Stores Opening & Closing

4月度は、新規出店として7店舗を開設し、1店舗を閉店しました。結果、4月末のスギグループの総拠点数は1,734拠点となりました。