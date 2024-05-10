スギホールディングス株式会社
2024年4月度
月次速報に関するお知らせ
April 2024 Monthly Sales Bulletin : Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. Operations for Year Ending Feb. 2025
１. 月次速報
2024/5/10
Apr.2024 Monthly Bulletin
前年比の推移
スギ薬局
% Change Over Previous Year
24年3月 24年4月 24年5月
24年6月 24年7月 24年8月
24年9月 24年10月 24年11月
24年12月 25年1月 25年2月
Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)
Mar'24 Apr'24 May'24
1Q
Jun'24
Jul'24
Aug'24
2Q
1H
Sep'24
Oct'24
Nov'24
3Q
Dec'24
Jan'25
Feb'25
4Q
2H
Y to Feb'25
全店売上高
112.5
113.0
Net Sales of All Stores
全店客数
108.3
109.0
Customer Traffic of All Stores
全店客単価
103.9
103.7
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
Net Sales of Existing Stores
106.9 107.1
既存店客数
101.9 102.4
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
既存店客単価
105.0 104.6
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
24年3月 24年4月 24年5月
24年6月 24年7月 24年8月
24年9月 24年10月 24年11月
24年12月 25年1月 25年2月
Sugi Pharmacy Business
Mar'24 Apr'24 May'24
1Q
Jun'24
Jul'24
Aug'24
2Q
1H
Sep'24
Oct'24
Nov'24
3Q
Dec'24
Jan'25
Feb'25
4Q
2H
Y to Feb'25
全店売上高
113.2
114.0
Net Sales of All Stores
全店客数
109.3
110.1
Customer Traffic of All Stores
全店客単価
103.6
103.6
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
既存店売上高
107.1 107.6
Net Sales of Existing Stores
既存店客数
102.2 102.8
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
既存店客単価
104.8 104.6
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
スギ薬局
23年3月 23年4月 23年5月
23年6月 23年7月 23年8月
23年9月 23年10月 23年11月
23年12月 24年1月 24年2月
Sugi Pharmacy Co,. Ltd. (New Sugi Pharmacy)
Mar'23 Apr'23 May'23
1Q
Jun'23
Jul'23
Aug'23
2Q
1H
Sep'23
Oct'23
Nov'23
3Q
Dec'23
Jan'24
Feb'24
4Q
2H
Y to Feb'24
全店売上高
112.0
109.5
110.1
110.5
109.5
113.0
108.4
110.3
110.4
112.5
113.8
112.3
112.9
109.4
112.6
117.4
112.8
112.8
111.6
Net Sales of All Stores
全店客数
94.1
96.0
93.0
94.3
93.0
97.9
94.4
95.2
94.8
103.5
107.3
105.0
105.3
106.6
107.8
110.9
108.3
106.8
100.4
Customer Traffic of All Stores
全店客単価
118.6
113.5
118.2 116.8 117.7 115.6 114.6 116.0 116.5 109.1 106.0 107.0 107.2 102.6 104.5 105.9 104.1 105.7 111.2
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
Net Sales of Existing Stores
107.9 105.3 106.3 106.5 105.8 108.9 103.7 106.1 106.3 107.7 108.5 106.9 107.7 104.8 107.2 111.4 107.5 107.6 107.0
既存店客数
90.6
92.2
89.6
90.7
89.7
94.2
90.4
91.5
91.1
98.7 102.0
99.9 100.2 101.2 102.0 104.5 102.5 101.3
95.9
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
既存店客単価
119.2 114.2 118.7 117.4 118.0 115.6 114.6 116.1 116.7 109.1 106.4 107.0 107.5 103.6 105.1 106.6 105.0 106.2 111.5
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
23年3月 23年4月 23年5月
23年6月 23年7月 23年8月
23年9月 23年10月 23年11月
23年12月 24年1月 24年2月
Sugi Pharmacy Business
Mar'23 Apr'23 May'23
1Q
Jun'23
Jul'23
Aug'23
2Q
1H
Sep'23
Oct'23
Nov'23
3Q
Dec'23
Jan'24
Feb'24
4Q
2H
Y to Feb'24
全店売上高
112.8
110.1
111.1
111.2
110.3
113.8
108.8
111.0
111.1
113.6
114.5
112.9
113.6
110.0
113.4
118.2
113.5
113.6
112.4
Net Sales of All Stores
全店客数
94.7
96.6
93.8
95.0
93.6
98.6
94.8
95.7
95.4
104.3
108.1
105.6
106.0
107.4
108.7
111.8
109.1
107.6
101.1
Customer Traffic of All Stores
全店客単価
118.7
113.4
118.3 116.8 117.8 115.2 114.0 116.0 116.5 108.7 105.9 106.9 107.2 102.5 104.4 105.8 104.0 105.6 111.1
Average Spending per Customer of All Stores
Net Sales of Existing Stores
108.3 105.5 106.8 106.9 106.2 109.3 103.7 106.4 106.6 108.3 108.7 107.1 108.0 105.1 107.5 111.8 107.9 108.0 107.3
既存店客数
90.7
92.4
89.9
90.9
89.8
94.4
90.4
91.6
91.3
99.0 102.3 100.1 100.4 101.4 102.2 104.9 102.8 101.6
96.1
Customer Traffic of Existing Stores
既存店客単価
119.4 114.2 118.9 117.6 118.3 115.7 114.7 116.2 116.9 109.4 106.3 107.0 107.6 103.6 105.2 106.6 105.0 106.3 111.6
Average Spending per Customer of Existing Stores
＊上記数値は、当社グループの営業速報に基づいて作成しております。従いまして、実際の業績と営業速報には差異が発生する可能性があります。
The above figures are based on the Sugi Group's sales reports. Actual results may differ from formal financial report.
＊既存店は、現存する店舗のうち、開店後13ヶ月を経過した店舗を対象に算出しております。
"Existing stores" refers to those stores for which 13 months or more have passed since they were first opened.
２．月次概況
Apr.2024 Monthly Sales Information
4月度の既存店ベースの売上伸率は、スギ薬局事業が7.6％増、ジャパン事業が0.6%増となり、スギ薬局全体の既存店売上は7.1％増とな
りました。
On the existing-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by 7.1% in this month, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by 7.6% and increase of Japan Business by 0.6%.
全店ベースの売上伸率は、スギ薬局事業が14.0％増、ジャパン事業が0.1%増、スギ薬局全体の全店売上は13.0％増となりました。
On the all-store basis, the total sales of Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd. increase by 13.0%, with the sales increase of Sugi Pharmacy Business by 14.0% and increase of Japan Business by 0.1%.
３．新規出店・退店の状況
Stores Opening & Closing
4月度は、新規出店として7店舗を開設し、1店舗を閉店しました。結果、4月末のスギグループの総拠点数は1,734拠点となりました。
In this month, the Sugi Group opened 7 new stores and closed 1 stores.
As a result, the total number of the Sugi Group stores was 1,734 at the end of April.
新店
Opening
開店日
店舗名
所在地
Opening Date
Store Name
Address
Apr. 11
Sugi Pharmacy
Fushimitanbabashi
Kyoto Kyoto
Apr. 11
Sugi Pharmacy
Fussakumagawa
Fussa Tokyo
Apr. 15
Sugi Pharmacy
Koafurukawabashi
Kadoma Osaka
Apr. 18
Sugi Pharmacy
Sakaioonoshibaminami
Sakai Osaka
Apr. 23
Sugi Pharmacy
Kitakagaya
Osaka Osaka
Apr. 25
Sugi Pharmacy
Okkawaminami
Handa Aichi
Apr. 25
Sugi Pharmacy
Karasumaoike
Kyoto Kyoto
閉店
Closing
閉店日
店舗名
所在地
Closing Date
Store Name
Address
Apr. 14
Sugi Pharmacy
Furukawabashi
Kadoma Osaka
売場面積 Sales Space
914.41㎡
640.27㎡
207.63㎡
915.84㎡
576.26㎡
921.17㎡
191.11㎡
売場面積 Sales Space
384.13㎡
４．都道府県別拠点数
Number of stores by prefecture
茨城県
Ibaraki
栃木県
Tochigi
群馬県
Gunma
埼玉県
Saitama
千葉県
Chiba
東京都
Tokyo
神奈川県
Kanagawa
関東小計
Kanto Sub Total
岐阜県
Gifu
静岡県
Shizuoka
愛知県
Aichi
三重県
Mie
中部小計
Chubu Sub Total
富山県
Toyama
石川県
Ishikawa
福井県
Fukui
⾧野県
Nagano
北陸・信州小計
Hokuriku・Shinshu Sub Total
滋賀県
Shiga
京都府
Kyoto
大阪府
Osaka
兵庫県
Hyogo
奈良県
Nara
関西小計
Kansai Sub Total
北海道
Hokkaido
宮城県
Miyagi
北海道・東北小計
Hokkaido・Tohoku Sub Total
総拠点数
2024年2月末現在
2024年4月末現在
スギ薬局
As at the End of Feb. 2024
スギ薬局
As at the End of Apr. 2024
ジャパン
その他
合計
ジャパン
その他
合計
事業
在宅医療
事業
事業
在宅医療
事業
Sugi
実施店舗
Japan
Sugi
実施店舗
Japan
Pharmacy
In-Home
Others
Total
Pharmacy
In-Home
Others
Total
Business
Medical
Business
Business
Medical
Business
Care
Care
5
(0)
0
0
5
5
(0)
0
0
5
7
(0)
0
0
7
7
(0)
0
0
7
37
(4)
0
0
37
37
(4)
0
0
37
126
(39)
0
1
127
127
(40)
0
1
128
24
(10)
0
3
27
25
(10)
0
3
28
208
(70)
0
6
214
211
(71)
0
6
217
60
(23)
0
6
66
60
(24)
0
6
66
467
(146)
0
16
483
472
(149)
0
16
488
62
(21)
0
0
62
62
(21)
0
0
62
35
(6)
0
0
35
35
(6)
0
0
35
414
(208)
0
4
418
417
(208)
0
4
421
67
(29)
0
0
67
67
(30)
0
0
67
578
(264)
0
4
582
581
(265)
0
4
585
19
(2)
0
12
31
19
(2)
0
12
31
27
(5)
0
1
28
28
(5)
0
1
29
18
(2)
0
0
18
18
(2)
0
0
18
5
(1)
0
1
6
5
(1)
0
1
6
69
(10)
0
14
83
70
(10)
0
14
84
48
(27)
6
0
54
48
(28)
6
0
54
52
(20)
13
0
65
54
(20)
13
0
67
241
(85)
50
8
299
245
(89)
50
8
303
90
(44)
29
0
119
91
(44)
29
0
120
24
(5)
6
0
30
24
(5)
6
0
30
455
(181)
104
8
567
462
(186)
104
8
574
0
(0)
0
2
2
0
(0)
0
2
2
0
(0)
0
1
1
0
(0)
0
1
1
0
(0)
0
3
3
0
(0)
0
3
3
1,569
(601)
104
45
1,718
1,585
(610)
104
45
1,734
出店
退店
Opening
and
closing
＋ 1
＋ 3
＋ 3
＋ 1
－ 1
＋ 8
－ 1
＋ 0
－ 1
＊在宅医療実施店舗の数はスギ薬局の店舗数の内数で、スギ薬局の店舗で在宅医療サービスを提供している店舗です。
The number for 'In-Home Medical Care' is the number of stores of Sugi Pharmacy that provide in-home medical care services.
会社名 スギホールディングス株式会社 Corporate Name:Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd. 代表者名 代表取締役社⾧ 杉浦 克典 Representative Director:Katsunori Sugiura
(ｺｰﾄﾞ番号7649 東証プライム・名証プレミア) (Stock Code:7649 TSE PRIME,NSE PREMIER)
問合せ先 執行役員 経営企画・財務担当 笠井 真 TEL 0562-45-2744Contact（English):Makoto Kasai,
Executive Managing Officer Responsible for corporate planning and finance.
TEL +81-562-45-2744
