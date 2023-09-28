Notice of Completion of Acquisition of Shares of Japan Hospice Holdings Inc.(Code Number:7061)
July 3, 2023
To Whom It May Concern:
Company name:
S U G I H o l d i n g s C o . , L t d .
Representative:
Katsunori Sugiura, Representative Director & President
(Code number: 7649, TSE Prime / NSE Premier)
Inquiries:
Makoto Kasai, General Manager, Business Planning Department
(T E L :
+ 8 1 - 5 6 2 - 4 5 - 2 7 4 4)
Notice of Completion of Acquisition of Shares of Japan Hospice Holdings Inc.
(Code Number: 7061)
SUGI Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") has today completed the acquisition of the common shares of Japan Hospice Holdings Inc. (Code number: 7061, TSE Growth, Tadashi Takahashi, Representative Director
President; hereinafter "Japan Hospice"), which it announced in "Notice of a Capital and Business Partnership with Japan Hospice Holdings Inc." dated June 16, 2023, as follows:
1. Date of acquisition
July 3, 2023
2. Method of acquisition
The Company acquired 1,600,000 Japan Hospice shares today in a secondary
offering of shares conducted by Japan Hospice in accordance with "Notice of
Acquisition of Shares of Japan Hospice Holdings Inc. (Code Number: 7061)
That Falls under Acts Specified by Cabinet Order as Being Equivalent to a
Tender Offer" released on June 19, 2023.
For details of the secondary offering, please refer to the following press
releases by Japan Hospice: "Notice of Secondary Offering of Shares and
Changes to Major Shareholders and the Largest and Principal Shareholder"
dated June 16, 2023, "Notice of Agreement of Acquisition of Japan Hospice
Shares by the Acquirer Designated by Japan Hospice in the Secondary Offering
of Shares" dated June 19, 2023, and "Notice of Determination of Offering Price,
etc." dated June 26, 2023.
3. Number of shares acquired and acquisition price
(1)
Number of shares acquired
1,600,000 shares (19.91% of total number of issued shares)
(2)
Acquisition price
3,176 yen per share (total acquisition cost: 5,081,600,000 yen)
4. Future outlook
The impact of the capital and business partnership with Japan Hospice and the acquisition of the shares on the consolidated financial results of the Company for the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024 will be insignificant. However, we expect that they will contribute to the enhancement of the Company's financial results and corporate value over the medium to long term.
