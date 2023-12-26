Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023

(JGAAP)

December 26, 2023

Listed company name: Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange / Nagoya Stock Exchange

Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange / Nagoya Stock Exchange
Securities code: 7649

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: January 11, 2024 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: ― Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of presentation of quarterly results: None

(Any fraction less than one million yen is rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023 (March 1, 2023 to November 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% changes represent changes from previous year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % November 30, 2023 551,132 11.1 25,894 18.2 27,046 20.8 16,245 14.7 November 30, 2022 495,991 ― 21,900 ― 22,393 ― 14,166 ― (Note) Comprehensive income Nine months ended November 30, 2023: 15,960 million yen 【16.7%】, Nine months ended November 30, 2022: 13,671 million yen 【 ―%】 Net income per share - Basic Net income (loss) per share - Diluted Nine months ended Yen ― Yen November 30, 2023 269.33 November 30, 2022 231.25 ― (Note) The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been applied from the beginning of the three months ended May 31, 2022. As a result, percentage change from the same period of the previous year for the nine months ended November 30, 2022 is not presented.

Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of November 30, 2023 384,468 227,691 59.2 3,774.76 As of February 28, 2023 351,895 216,538 61.5 3,590.04 (Reference) Shareholders' equity As of November 30, 2023: 227,691 million yen, As of February 28, 2023: 216,538 million yen 2. Dividends Annual dividends End of Q1 End of Q2 End of Q3 Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY ended February 28, 2023 ― 40.00 ― 40.00 80.00 FY ended February 29, 2024 ― 40.00 ― FY ending February 29, 2024 ― 40.00 80.00 (forecast)

(Note) Revision of the most recent dividends forecast: None

Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

(% figures represent changes from previous period)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income per owners of parent share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 742,500 11.2 35,000 10.6 36,500 12.7 20,500 7.9 339.87 (Note) Revision of the most recent consolidated operating results forecast: Yes

Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecasts" released today (December 26, 2023) for the revision of consolidated earnings forecasts.