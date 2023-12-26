Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023
(JGAAP)
December 26, 2023
Listed company name: Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange / Nagoya Stock Exchange
Securities code:
7649
URL:
https://www.sugi-hd.co.jp/
Representative:
Katsunori Sugiura, Representative Director & President
Contact:
Makoto Kasai, General Manager of Business Planning Division
Phone:
+81-562-45-2744
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
January 11, 2024
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
―
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of presentation of quarterly results:
None
(Any fraction less than one million yen is rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023 (March 1, 2023 to November 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% changes represent changes from previous year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners of
parent
Nine months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
November 30, 2023
551,132
11.1
25,894
18.2
27,046
20.8
16,245
14.7
November 30, 2022
495,991
―
21,900
―
22,393
―
14,166
―
(Note)
Comprehensive income
Nine months ended November 30, 2023: 15,960 million yen 【16.7%】,
Nine months ended November 30, 2022: 13,671 million yen 【 ―%】
Net income per share - Basic
Net income (loss) per share - Diluted
Nine months ended
Yen
―
Yen
November 30, 2023
269.33
November 30, 2022
231.25
―
(Note)
The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been applied from the beginning of
the three months ended May 31, 2022. As a result, percentage change from the same period of the previous year for the nine months ended
November 30, 2022 is not presented.
- Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of November 30, 2023
384,468
227,691
59.2
3,774.76
As of February 28, 2023
351,895
216,538
61.5
3,590.04
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of November 30, 2023: 227,691 million yen, As of February 28, 2023: 216,538 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
End of Q1
End of Q2
End of Q3
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY ended February 28, 2023
―
40.00
―
40.00
80.00
FY ended February 29, 2024
―
40.00
―
FY ending February 29, 2024
―
40.00
80.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revision of the most recent dividends forecast: None
- Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)
(% figures represent changes from previous period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income per
owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
742,500
11.2
35,000
10.6
36,500
12.7
20,500
7.9
339.87
(Note) Revision of the most recent consolidated operating results forecast: Yes
Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecasts" released today (December 26, 2023) for the revision of consolidated earnings forecasts.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 06:37:34 UTC.