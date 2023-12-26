Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023

(JGAAP)

December 26, 2023

Listed company name: Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange / Nagoya Stock Exchange

Securities code:

7649

URL:

https://www.sugi-hd.co.jp/

Representative:

Katsunori Sugiura, Representative Director & President

Contact:

Makoto Kasai, General Manager of Business Planning Division

Phone:

+81-562-45-2744

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

January 11, 2024

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of presentation of quarterly results:

None

(Any fraction less than one million yen is rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023 (March 1, 2023 to November 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% changes represent changes from previous year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of

parent

Nine months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

November 30, 2023

551,132

11.1

25,894

18.2

27,046

20.8

16,245

14.7

November 30, 2022

495,991

21,900

22,393

14,166

(Note)

Comprehensive income

Nine months ended November 30, 2023: 15,960 million yen 16.7%,

Nine months ended November 30, 2022: 13,671 million yen ―%

Net income per share - Basic

Net income (loss) per share - Diluted

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

November 30, 2023

269.33

November 30, 2022

231.25

(Note)

The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been applied from the beginning of

the three months ended May 31, 2022. As a result, percentage change from the same period of the previous year for the nine months ended

November 30, 2022 is not presented.

  1. Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of November 30, 2023

384,468

227,691

59.2

3,774.76

As of February 28, 2023

351,895

216,538

61.5

3,590.04

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of November 30, 2023: 227,691 million yen, As of February 28, 2023: 216,538 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY ended February 28, 2023

40.00

40.00

80.00

FY ended February 29, 2024

40.00

FY ending February 29, 2024

40.00

80.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revision of the most recent dividends forecast: None

  • Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

(% figures represent changes from previous period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income per

owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

742,500

11.2

35,000

10.6

36,500

12.7

20,500

7.9

339.87

(Note) Revision of the most recent consolidated operating results forecast: Yes

Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Revision of Earnings Forecasts" released today (December 26, 2023) for the revision of consolidated earnings forecasts.

