Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2023

(JGAAP)

September 26, 2023

Listed company name: Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange / Nagoya Stock Exchange

Securities code: 7649 URL: https://www.sugi-hd.co.jp/ Representative: Katsunori Sugiura, Representative Director & President Contact: Makoto Kasai, General Manager of Business Planning Division Phone: +81-562-45-2744

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: October 12, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: November 6, 2023 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of presentation of quarterly results: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Any fraction less than one million yen is rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the six Months Ended August 31, 2023 (March 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% changes represent changes from previous year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % August 31, 2023 366,564 10.3 17,287 11.9 18,124 15.7 10,265 14.3 August 31, 2022 332,411 ― 15,455 ― 15,670 ― 8,977 ― (Note) Comprehensive income Six Months ended August 31, 2023: 10,291 million yen 【22.0％】, Six Months ended August 31, 2022: 8,438 million yen 【 ―％】 Net income per share - Basic Net income (loss) per share - Diluted Six months ended Yen Yen August 31, 2023 170.19 ― August 31, 2022 145.58 ― (Note) The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been applied from the beginning of the three months ended May 31, 2022. As a result, percentage change from the same period of the previous year for the six months ended August 31, 2022 is not presented.

Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of August 31, 2023 374,934 224,435 59.9 3,720.78 As of February 28, 2023 351,895 216,538 61.5 3,590.04 (Reference) Shareholders' equity As of August 31, 2023: 224,435 million yen, As of February 28, 2023: 216,538 million yen 2. Dividends Annual dividends End of Q1 End of Q2 End of Q3 Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY ended February 28, 2023 ― 40.00 ― 40.00 80.00 FY ended February 29, 2024 ― 40.00 FY ending February 29, 2024 ― 40.00 80.00 (forecast)

(Note) Revision of the most recent dividends forecast: None

Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

(% figures represent changes from previous period)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income per owners of parent share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 724,500 8.5 33,000 4.2 34,500 6.5 20,000 5.2 331.58

(Note) Revision of the most recent consolidated operating results forecast: None