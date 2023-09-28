Sugi : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2023
September 28, 2023 at 05:14 am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2023
(JGAAP)
September 26, 2023
Listed company name: Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange / Nagoya Stock Exchange
Securities code:
7649
URL:
https://www.sugi-hd.co.jp/
Representative:
Katsunori Sugiura, Representative Director & President
Contact:
Makoto Kasai, General Manager of Business Planning Division
Phone:
+81-562-45-2744
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
October 12, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
November 6, 2023
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of presentation of quarterly results:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Any fraction less than one million yen is rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the six Months Ended August 31, 2023 (March 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% changes represent changes from previous year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners of
parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
August 31, 2023
366,564
10.3
17,287
11.9
18,124
15.7
10,265
14.3
August 31, 2022
332,411
―
15,455
―
15,670
―
8,977
―
(Note)
Comprehensive income
Six Months ended August 31, 2023: 10,291 million yen 【22.0％】,
Six Months ended August 31, 2022: 8,438 million yen 【 ―％】
Net income per share - Basic
Net income (loss) per share - Diluted
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
August 31, 2023
170.19
―
August 31, 2022
145.58
―
(Note)
The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been applied from the beginning of
the three months ended May 31, 2022. As a result, percentage change from the same period of the previous year for the six months ended
August 31, 2022 is not presented.
Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of August 31, 2023
374,934
224,435
59.9
3,720.78
As of February 28, 2023
351,895
216,538
61.5
3,590.04
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of August 31, 2023: 224,435 million yen, As of February 28, 2023: 216,538 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
End of Q1
End of Q2
End of Q3
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY ended February 28, 2023
―
40.00
―
40.00
80.00
FY ended February 29, 2024
―
40.00
FY ending February 29, 2024
―
40.00
80.00
(forecast)
(Note) Revision of the most recent dividends forecast: None
Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)
(% figures represent changes from previous period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income per
owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
724,500
8.5
33,000
4.2
34,500
6.5
20,000
5.2
331.58
(Note) Revision of the most recent consolidated operating results forecast: None
Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2023 09:13:11 UTC.
SUGI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in management of the drug stores and dispensing business. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the sale of medicines, health foods, cosmetics, daily necessities and prescription preparations, as well as the operation of local healthcare compliant drug store that tackles home healthcare in cooperation with regional medical personnel. The Company also operates visiting nursing stations that closely cooperate with regional medical institutions and social welfare operators, through the provision of visiting nursing services and in-home nursing care support services.