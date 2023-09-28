Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2023

(JGAAP)

September 26, 2023

Listed company name: Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange / Nagoya Stock Exchange

Securities code:

7649

URL:

https://www.sugi-hd.co.jp/

Representative:

Katsunori Sugiura, Representative Director & President

Contact:

Makoto Kasai, General Manager of Business Planning Division

Phone:

+81-562-45-2744

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

October 12, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

November 6, 2023

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of presentation of quarterly results:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Any fraction less than one million yen is rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the six Months Ended August 31, 2023 (March 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% changes represent changes from previous year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of

parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

August 31, 2023

366,564

10.3

17,287

11.9

18,124

15.7

10,265

14.3

August 31, 2022

332,411

15,455

15,670

8,977

(Note)

Comprehensive income

Six Months ended August 31, 2023: 10,291 million yen 22.0％】,

Six Months ended August 31, 2022: 8,438 million yen ％】

Net income per share - Basic

Net income (loss) per share - Diluted

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

August 31, 2023

170.19

August 31, 2022

145.58

(Note)

The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been applied from the beginning of

the three months ended May 31, 2022. As a result, percentage change from the same period of the previous year for the six months ended

August 31, 2022 is not presented.

  1. Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of August 31, 2023

374,934

224,435

59.9

3,720.78

As of February 28, 2023

351,895

216,538

61.5

3,590.04

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of August 31, 2023: 224,435 million yen, As of February 28, 2023: 216,538 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY ended February 28, 2023

40.00

40.00

80.00

FY ended February 29, 2024

40.00

FY ending February 29, 2024

40.00

80.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revision of the most recent dividends forecast: None

  • Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

(% figures represent changes from previous period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income per

owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

724,500

8.5

33,000

4.2

34,500

6.5

20,000

5.2

331.58

(Note) Revision of the most recent consolidated operating results forecast: None

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2023 09:13:11 UTC.