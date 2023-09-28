June 28, 2023
To Whom It May Concern:
Company: Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative: Katsunori Sugiura, Representative Director & President (Code number: 7649, TSE Prime / NSE Premier)
Inquiries: Makoto Kasai, General Manager of Business Planning Division (Phone: +81-562-45-2744)
Notice on Establishment of a Joint Venture by Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.
and ALPRO ALLIANCE SDN. BHD.
Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. (Location: Obu City, Aichi Prefecture; Representative Director and
President: Katsunori Sugiura; hereinafter the "Company") has made a joint investment with
ALPRO ALLIANCE SDN. BHD. (Location: Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia; Representative: Low Swee Siong) has decided to establish a new company, ALPRO SUGI VENTURE SDN. BHD. (located in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia)
Details
- Purpose of the joint venture
The Company has engaged in a variety of collaborations with ALPRO PHARMACY SDN. BHD. since forming a business partnership on July 6, 2022. Now, the Company will be established ALPRO SUGI VENTURE SDN. BHD. with ALPRO ALLIANCE SDN. BHD., a ALPRO PHARMACY SDN. BHD. group company, to promote further business expansion for both partners.
- Upcoming schedule
In FY2023, ALPRO SUGI VENTURE SDN. BHD. is planning to open a number of Japanese style drugstores in Malaysia with a view to expanding its drugstore business beyond Malaysia to Indonesia, Singapore, and Brunei in the future.
- Overview of the joint venture
Company Name: ALPRO SUGI VENTURE SDN. BHD.
Location: Unit V1-A, Lot 45880, Jalan Techvalley 3/2, Sendayan Techvalley, 71950 Bandar Sri Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan.
Representative: Low Swee Siong, Managing Director
Business description: Drugstore business
- Overview of the companies involved
[Overview of ALPRO ALLIANCE SDN. BHD.]
Company Name: ALPRO ALLIANCE SDN. BHD.
Location: Unit V1-A, Lot 45880, Jalan Techvalley 3/2, Sendayan Techvalley, 71950 Bandar Sri Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan.
Representative: Low Swee Siong, Managing Director
Business description: Drugstore business operations (operating a drugstore chain with over 250 ALPRO Pharmacy locations in Malaysia)
[Outline of Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.] Company Name: Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.
Location: 62-1 Shin'e Yokone-machi, Obu City, Aichi, Japan
Representative: Katsunori Sugiura, Representative Director and President
URL: https://www.sugi-hd.co.jp/
Business description: Business management and operation of the entire Sugi Pharmacy Group
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2023 09:13:10 UTC.