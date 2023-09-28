June 28, 2023

Company: Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsunori Sugiura, Representative Director & President (Code number: 7649, TSE Prime / NSE Premier)

Inquiries: Makoto Kasai, General Manager of Business Planning Division (Phone: +81-562-45-2744)

Notice on Establishment of a Joint Venture by Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd.

and ALPRO ALLIANCE SDN. BHD.

Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. (Location: Obu City, Aichi Prefecture; Representative Director and

President: Katsunori Sugiura; hereinafter the "Company") has made a joint investment with

ALPRO ALLIANCE SDN. BHD. (Location: Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia; Representative: Low Swee Siong) has decided to establish a new company, ALPRO SUGI VENTURE SDN. BHD. (located in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia)

Details

Purpose of the joint venture

The Company has engaged in a variety of collaborations with ALPRO PHARMACY SDN. BHD. since forming a business partnership on July 6, 2022. Now, the Company will be established ALPRO SUGI VENTURE SDN. BHD. with ALPRO ALLIANCE SDN. BHD., a ALPRO PHARMACY SDN. BHD. group company, to promote further business expansion for both partners.

Upcoming schedule

In FY2023, ALPRO SUGI VENTURE SDN. BHD. is planning to open a number of Japanese style drugstores in Malaysia with a view to expanding its drugstore business beyond Malaysia to Indonesia, Singapore, and Brunei in the future.

Overview of the joint venture

Company Name: ALPRO SUGI VENTURE SDN. BHD.

Location: Unit V1-A, Lot 45880, Jalan Techvalley 3/2, Sendayan Techvalley, 71950 Bandar Sri Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan.

Representative: Low Swee Siong, Managing Director

Business description: Drugstore business

Overview of the companies involved

[Overview of ALPRO ALLIANCE SDN. BHD.]

Company Name: ALPRO ALLIANCE SDN. BHD.

Location: Unit V1-A, Lot 45880, Jalan Techvalley 3/2, Sendayan Techvalley, 71950 Bandar Sri Sendayan, Negeri Sembilan.

Representative: Low Swee Siong, Managing Director