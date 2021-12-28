Sugi : Notification on Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast

December 28, 2021

Notification on Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast

In light of recent trends in our business performance, we have revised the full-year of the fiscal year ending February 28,2022, announced on June 29,2021.

Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

Profit Net sales Operating Ordinary attributable to Earnings Per income income owners of Share parent Previous forecast (A) million yen million yen million yen million yen Yen 650,300 34,300 35,500 22,000 355.91 Revised forecast (B) 625,000 31,000 32,000 18,300 296.05 Changed Amount (B-A) △25,300 △3,300 △3,500 △3,700 Changed Ratio (%) △3.9 △9.6 △9.9 △16.8 (Reference) Yen Previous results 602,850 34,041 35,333 21,120 341.68 (FY ended February 28, 2021)

Note: Due to change in the method of presentation in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022, the figures for net sales and operating income in the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 have been reclassified to reflect the change.

● Reasons for the revision

In this fiscal year, the Company has been working on various measures to strengthen our sales force, such as reinforcing stores with dispensing and expanding the food sales floor to meet the changing needs of the market. However, net sales and profits fell short of the initially announced forecast due to decline in demand for products to combat the new coronavirus and nesting demand, which had grown significantly in the previous fiscal year, as well as a prolonged decline in demand for cosmetics and OTC drugs due to the regular use of masks and increased hygiene awareness.

As for the future, there are many uncertainties such as occurrence of new variant, and recovery is expected to be difficult for in the full fiscal year, for these reason the Company had made a downward revision for earnings forecast.

