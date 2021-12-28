Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7649   JP3397060009

SUGI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

(7649)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sugi : Notification on Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast

12/28/2021 | 01:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 28, 2021

To Whom It May Concern:

Company: SUGI Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsunori Sugiura, Representative Director and President

(Code number: 7649, First Section of TSE / Nagoya Stock Exchange) Inquiries: Makoto Kasai, General Manager, Business Planning Department Phone: +81-562-45-2744

Notification on Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast

In light of recent trends in our business performance, we have revised the full-year of the fiscal year ending February 28,2022, announced on June 29,2021.

  • Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Earnings Per

income

income

owners of

Share

parent

Previous forecast (A)

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

Yen

650,300

34,300

35,500

22,000

355.91

Revised forecast (B)

625,000

31,000

32,000

18,300

296.05

Changed Amount (B-A)

25,300

3,300

3,500

3,700

Changed Ratio (%)

3.9

9.6

9.9

16.8

(Reference)

Yen

Previous results

602,850

34,041

35,333

21,120

341.68

(FY ended February 28, 2021)

Note: Due to change in the method of presentation in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022, the figures for net sales and operating income in the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 have been reclassified to reflect the change.

● Reasons for the revision

In this fiscal year, the Company has been working on various measures to strengthen our sales force, such as reinforcing stores with dispensing and expanding the food sales floor to meet the changing needs of the market. However, net sales and profits fell short of the initially announced forecast due to decline in demand for products to combat the new coronavirus and nesting demand, which had grown significantly in the previous fiscal year, as well as a prolonged decline in demand for cosmetics and OTC drugs due to the regular use of masks and increased hygiene awareness.

As for the future, there are many uncertainties such as occurrence of new variant, and recovery is expected to be difficult for in the full fiscal year, for these reason the Company had made a downward revision for earnings forecast.

*The above earnings forecasts are based on current available information. Actual results may differ from forecasted figures above due to various factors.

Disclaimer

Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 06:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUGI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
01:47aSUGI : Notification on Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast
PU
12/10Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd. Reports Sales Results for the Month Ended November 2021
CI
11/23Sugi Plans Move to Prime Market Segment; to Implement Restricted Stock Remuneration Sys..
MT
11/22SUGI : Notice of Application for Selection of "Prime Market" in New Market Segments
PU
11/22SUGI : Notice Regarding the Introduction of the Restricted Stock Remuneration System
PU
11/11Sugi's Sales Growth Narrows in October, Shares Down 4%
MT
11/10Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd. Reports Sales Results for October 2021
CI
10/08Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. Announces Sales Results for the Month of September 2021
CI
09/10Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. Announces Sales Results for Aug. 2021
CI
08/30SUGI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 640 B 5 570 M 5 570 M
Net income 2022 21 940 M 191 M 191 M
Net cash 2022 93 006 M 809 M 809 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 415 B 3 617 M 3 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 710
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart SUGI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sugi Holdings Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUGI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6 720,00 JPY
Average target price 8 736,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katsunori Sugiura President & Representative Director
Eiichi Sakakibara Chairman
Shigeyuki Kamino Independent Outside Director
Yoshiko Hayama Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Matsumura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUGI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-2.61%3 617
COSMOS PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION-0.42%5 795
TSURUHA HOLDINGS INC.-25.89%4 631
SUNDRUG CO.,LTD.-28.45%3 040
LBX PHARMACY CHAIN JOINT STOCK COMPANY-22.17%2 864
KUSURI NO AOKI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.91%1 957