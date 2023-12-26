December 26, 2023

To Whom It May Concern:

Company: SUGI Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsunori Sugiura, Representative Director and President

(Stock Code:7649, TSE PRIME / NSE PREMIER)

Inquiries: Makoto Kasai, General Manager,

Business Planning Department

（Phone: +81-562-45-2744）

Notification on Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast

In light of recent trends in our business performance, we have revised the full-year of the fiscal year ending February 29,2024, announced on April 4,2023.

Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

Profit Net sales Operating Ordinary attributable to Earnings Per income income owners of Share parent Previous forecast (A) million yen million yen million yen million yen Yen 724,500 33,000 34,500 20,000 331.58 Revised forecast (B) 742,500 35,000 36,500 20,500 339.87 Changed Amount (B-A) 18,000 2,000 2,000 500 Changed Ratio (%) 2.5 6.1 5.8 2.5 (Reference) Previous results (FY ended February 28, 2023) 667,647 31,658 32,391 19,007 311.45

● Reasons for the revision

In this fiscal year, sales and profits exceeded initial forecasts due to an increase in demand for cosmetics as a result of the easing of behavioral restrictions following the shift of new coronavirus infection to Category 5, a moderate recovery in inbound demand, and an increase in demand for related products due to the rise in the number of cold and influenza cases.

As for the future, the Company expects solid performance in a favorable external environment, for these reasons the Company has revised our earnings forecast upward.

*The above earnings forecasts are based on current available information. Actual results may differ from forecasted figures above due to various factors.