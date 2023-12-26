December 26, 2023

Company: SUGI Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsunori Sugiura, Representative Director and President

(Stock Code:7649, TSE PRIME / NSE PREMIER)

Inquiries: Makoto Kasai, General Manager,

Business Planning Department

Phone: +81-562-45-2744

Notification on Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast

In light of recent trends in our business performance, we have revised the full-year of the fiscal year ending February 29,2024, announced on April 4,2023.

  • Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

Profit

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Earnings Per

income

income

owners of

Share

parent

Previous forecast (A)

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

Yen

724,500

33,000

34,500

20,000

331.58

Revised forecast (B)

742,500

35,000

36,500

20,500

339.87

Changed Amount (B-A)

18,000

2,000

2,000

500

Changed Ratio (%)

2.5

6.1

5.8

2.5

(Reference) Previous results

(FY ended February 28, 2023)

667,647

31,658

32,391

19,007

311.45

● Reasons for the revision

In this fiscal year, sales and profits exceeded initial forecasts due to an increase in demand for cosmetics as a result of the easing of behavioral restrictions following the shift of new coronavirus infection to Category 5, a moderate recovery in inbound demand, and an increase in demand for related products due to the rise in the number of cold and influenza cases.

As for the future, the Company expects solid performance in a favorable external environment, for these reasons the Company has revised our earnings forecast upward.

*The above earnings forecasts are based on current available information. Actual results may differ from forecasted figures above due to various factors.

