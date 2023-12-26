Sugi : Notification on Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast
December 26, 2023
To Whom It May Concern:
Company: SUGI Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative: Katsunori Sugiura, Representative Director and President
(Stock Code:7649, TSE PRIME / NSE PREMIER)
Inquiries: Makoto Kasai, General Manager,
Business Planning Department
（Phone: +81-562-45-2744）
Notification on Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast
In light of recent trends in our business performance, we have revised the full-year of the fiscal year ending February 29,2024, announced on April 4,2023.
Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024 (March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)
Profit
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
attributable to
Earnings Per
income
income
owners of
Share
parent
Previous forecast (A)
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
Yen
724,500
33,000
34,500
20,000
331.58
Revised forecast (B)
742,500
35,000
36,500
20,500
339.87
Changed Amount (B-A)
18,000
2,000
2,000
500
Changed Ratio (%)
2.5
6.1
5.8
2.5
(Reference) Previous results
(FY ended February 28, 2023)
667,647
31,658
32,391
19,007
311.45
● Reasons for the revision
In this fiscal year, sales and profits exceeded initial forecasts due to an increase in demand for cosmetics as a result of the easing of behavioral restrictions following the shift of new coronavirus infection to Category 5, a moderate recovery in inbound demand, and an increase in demand for related products due to the rise in the number of cold and influenza cases.
As for the future, the Company expects solid performance in a favorable external environment, for these reasons the Company has revised our earnings forecast upward.
*The above earnings forecasts are based on current available information. Actual results may differ from forecasted figures above due to various factors.
Sugi Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 06:37:34 UTC.
SUGI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in management of the drug stores and dispensing business. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the sale of medicines, health foods, cosmetics, daily necessities and prescription preparations, as well as the operation of local healthcare compliant drug store that tackles home healthcare in cooperation with regional medical personnel. The Company also operates visiting nursing stations that closely cooperate with regional medical institutions and social welfare operators, through the provision of visiting nursing services and in-home nursing care support services.