Japan PM Kishida to replace embattled reconstruction minister Akiba - NHK

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida, who is battling low approval ratings, will replace a
government minister for the fourth time since he created his
current cabinet in August, public broadcaster NHK reported on
Monday.
Discussions on a replacement for Kenya Akiba, minister
responsible for overseeing the reconstruction of areas hit by
Japan's massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011, are still
underway, the broadcaster said.
NHK initially reported that Akiba will be replaced by former
financial services agency minister Tatsuya Ito, but later
corrected that report to say a successor has not been picked.
Akiba has battled accusations of being involved in violating
election laws as well as having ties with the Unification
Church. His office said it had nothing to say on the matter when
contacted for comment on the allegations.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's close links with the
religious group, which critics say is a cult, were revealed
after the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe and have been
cited by survey respondents as one reason for Kishida's low
approval ratings.
The Kyodo news agency reported on Friday that Kishida has
been considering swapping some of his ministers in a bid to
boost his approval ratings.
"All I can say is that we must make the necessary
preparations for next year's diet (parliament) session. That's
all I can say," Kishida said on Monday when asked whether he
planned to replace Akiba.
Kishida also plans to replace Mio Sugita, his Parliamentary
Vice-Minister for Internal Affairs, Kyodo reported on Monday
citing multiple unidentified government sources.
In early December, Sugita retracted and apologised for a
number of past comments she had made previously, including
calling sexual minorities "unproductive".
