  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Suhail Jute Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUHJ   PK0029301014

SUHAIL JUTE MILLS LIMITED

(SUHJ)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
19.25 PKR   -7.50%
12:38aSuhail Jute Mills : Financial Results for the Year Ended 30.06.2022
PU
10/11Suhail Jute Mills : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
09/14Suhail Jute Mills : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Suhail Jute Mills Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suhail Jute Mills : Financial Results for the Year Ended 30.06.2022

10/26/2022 | 12:38am EDT
SUHAIL JUTE MILLS LIMITED

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

2022

2021

(Restated)

Note

----------------PakRupees----------------

Sales

-

-

Cost of sales

-

-

Gross profit

-

-

Administrative expenses

20

(46,026,743)

(43,382,985)

Finance cost

21

(8,654,854)

(7,611,006)

Other operating income

22

-

10,000

Loss before taxation

(54,681,597)

(50,983,991)

Income tax expense

12

-

-

Loss after taxation

(54,681,597)

(50,983,991)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

23

(12.62)

(11.77)

The annexed notes from 1 to 34 form an integral part of these financial statements.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

DIRECTOR

Disclaimer

Suhail Jute Mills Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 04:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart SUHAIL JUTE MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suhail Jute Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUHAIL JUTE MILLS LIMITED-37.90%0
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-19.81%2 265
TRIDENT LIMITED-33.65%2 164
TEIJIN LIMITED-3.96%1 754
ZHE JIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-42.56%1 052
COATS GROUP PLC-16.76%1 039