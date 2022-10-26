Suhail Jute Mills : Financial Results for the Year Ended 30.06.2022
SUHAIL JUTE MILLS LIMITED
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
2022
2021
(Restated)
Note
----------------PakRupees----------------
Sales
-
-
Cost of sales
-
-
Gross profit
-
-
Administrative expenses
20
(46,026,743)
(43,382,985)
Finance cost
21
(8,654,854)
(7,611,006)
Other operating income
22
-
10,000
Loss before taxation
(54,681,597)
(50,983,991)
Income tax expense
12
-
-
Loss after taxation
(54,681,597)
(50,983,991)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
23
(12.62)
(11.77)
The annexed notes from 1 to 34 form an integral part of these financial statements.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
DIRECTOR
Disclaimer
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 04:37:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
