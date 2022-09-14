Suhail Jute Mills : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Suhail Jute Mills Ltd

SUHAIL JUTE MILLS LIMITED

14-B, CIVIL LINES RAWALPINDI

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company will be held on October 05, 2022, at 14-B Civil Lines Rawalpindi, at 11:30 AM to transact the following business:

1. To confirm the Minutes of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 18th April, 2022. 2. To elect Seven Directors as fixed by the Board, in accordance with Section 159 of the Companies Act 2017. The names of the retiring directors are: 1. Sohail Farooq Shaikh 2. Mrs. Neelum Sohail Shaikh 3. Mr Farrukh Haroon Rashid 4. Mr. Saleem Asghar Mian 5. Mrs Sadia Mohsin 6. Mr. Syed Ibrahim Ahmed 7. Mr. Shahmeer Shaikh

3. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair

Rawalpindi: 14-09-2022 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD COMPANY SECRETARY NOTES

A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint another member as his/ her proxy to attend and vote for him/ her. Proxies in order to be effective must be received at the registered office of the Company at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting. The Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 28 September, 2022 to 05 October, 2022 for purposes of entitlement to attend and vote at the EOGM. Any person who seeks to contest the office of Director or Independent Director (whether a retiring or otherwise), file a profile not later than fourteen days before the date of the meeting along with a notice of his / her intention to offer himself/ herself for election as a

Director or Independent Director . Please refer to detailed filing requirements listed below and on the Company ' s website: www.sjmlimited.com Any individual/ beneficial owner of shares held in CDC, and entitled to vote, must bring his/ her original CNIC, and provide CDC participant ID number to prove his identity.

Procedure for election of Directors and Independent Directors and detailed filing requirements:

Any person who seeks to contest the election to the office of Director/ Independent Director, whether a retiring director or otherwise, shall file the following documents with the Company

1