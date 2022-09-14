Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Suhail Jute Mills Limited
  News
  Summary
    SUHJ   PK0029301014

SUHAIL JUTE MILLS LIMITED

(SUHJ)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-02-06
33.32 PKR   +7.48%
04:20aSUHAIL JUTE MILLS : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Suhail Jute Mills Ltd
PU
03/28SUHAIL JUTE MILLS : Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Suhail Jute Mills Ltd
PU
02/27SUHAIL JUTE MILLS : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31-12-2021
PU
Suhail Jute Mills : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Suhail Jute Mills Ltd

09/14/2022 | 04:20am EDT
SUHAIL JUTE MILLS LIMITED

14-B, CIVIL LINES RAWALPINDI

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company will be held on October 05, 2022, at 14-B Civil Lines Rawalpindi, at 11:30 AM to transact the following business:

1.

To confirm the Minutes of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 18th April, 2022.

2.

To elect Seven Directors as fixed by the Board, in accordance with Section 159 of the

Companies Act 2017. The names of the retiring directors are:

1.

Sohail Farooq Shaikh

2.

Mrs. Neelum Sohail Shaikh

3.

Mr Farrukh Haroon Rashid

4.

Mr. Saleem Asghar Mian

5.

Mrs Sadia Mohsin

6.

Mr. Syed Ibrahim Ahmed

7.

Mr. Shahmeer Shaikh

3. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair

Rawalpindi: 14-09-2022

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

COMPANY SECRETARY

NOTES

  1. A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint another member as his/ her proxy to attend and vote for him/ her. Proxies in order to be effective must be received at the registered office of the Company at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting.
  2. The Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 28 September, 2022 to 05 October, 2022 for purposes of entitlement to attend and vote at the EOGM.
  3. Any person who seeks to contest the office of Director or Independent Director (whether a retiring or otherwise), file a profile not later than fourteen days before the date of the meeting along with a notice of his / her intention to offer himself/ herself for election as a
    Director or Independent Director. Please refer to detailed filing requirements listed below and on the Company's website: www.sjmlimited.com
  4. Any individual/ beneficial owner of shares held in CDC, and entitled to vote, must bring his/ her original CNIC, and provide CDC participant ID number to prove his identity.

Procedure for election of Directors and Independent Directors and detailed filing requirements:

Any person who seeks to contest the election to the office of Director/ Independent Director, whether a retiring director or otherwise, shall file the following documents with the Company

1

Secretary, at the Registered Office of the Company located at 14B, Civil Lines Rawalpindi, not later than 14 days before the date of the Meeting:

  1. Notice of his/her intention to offer himself/herself for election of directors in terms of Section 159(3) of the Act, together with the consent to act as a director in Form 28 prescribed under the Companies Act, 2017;
  2. A detailed profile along with office address as required under SECP' SRO 1196 (I)/2019 dated October 3, 2019;
  3. A director must hold qualification shares of the Company at the time of filing of his / her consent to act as director, or acquire such shares within the period stipulated in the Articles after being elected.
  4. A declaration confirming that:
    1. He/she is aware of his/her duties and powers under the relevant laws, Memorandum & Articles of Association of the Company and listing regulations of the Pakistan Stock Exchange; and
    2. He/she is not ineligible to become a director of a listed company under any provisions of the Act, the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019, and any other applicable law, rules and regulations.
  6. Independent Director(s) will be elected through the process of election of director in terms of section 159 of the Act and they shall meet the criteria laid down in Section 166 of the Act, and the Companies (Manner and Selection of Independent Directors) Regulations 2018. Accordingly the following additional documents are to be submitted by the candidates intending to contest election of directors as an independent director:
    1. Declaration by Independent Director(s) under Clause 6(3) of the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulation 2019; and Undertaking on non-judicial stamp paper that he/she meet the requirements of sub-regulation (1) of Regulation 4 of the Companies (Manner and Selection of Independent Directors) Regulations, 2018.

For any further information or clarification in respect of any of the above, please contact:

Company Secretary

Suhail Jute Mills Limited, 14-B Civil Lines Rawalpindi

Phone (051) 5146534-35 Email : suhailjutemill@hotmail.com.

Website: www.sjmlimited.com

2

---------------------------------------------------------

PROXY FORM

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON 05th October 2022

I/We_______________________of __________________________being a member of

Suhail Jute Mills Limited and holder of _________________Ordinary shares as per Share

Register Folio Number: ____________ hereby appoint _______________________________,

CNIC Number_____________________, of ________________________as my Proxy to

attend, speak and Vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday 05th October 2022, and at any adjournment thereof.

As witness my/our hand this __________________day of _____________________, 2022.

Signed by the said________________________________, in the presence of

witness___________________________________

Signature on

Rs.5

Revenue Stamps

  1. The Proxy in order to be valid must be signed across Five Rupees Revenue Stamp and should be deposited with the Company not later than 48 hours before the time of holding meeting.
  2. The Proxy must be member of the Company.
  3. Signature should agree the specimen signature, registered with the company.

3

Disclaimer

Suhail Jute Mills Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 08:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
