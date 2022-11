Suhail Jute Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30.06.2022

To transform Company into a modern and dynamic Jute Industry and to provide quality products to consumers and explore new markets to promote / extend sale of the Company's products through good governance and foster a sound and dynamic team, so as to achieve optimum profitablity

SUHAIL JUTE MILLS LIMITED 03

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE is hereby given that 41st Annual General Meeting of the members of Suhail Jute Mills Limited, ("the Company") is to be held on November 26, 2022 at the Registered Office of the Company, 14-B Civil Lines Rawalpindi at 15:30 PM.

ORDINARY BUSINESS

To confirm the minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 05 th October 2022. To receive, consider and adopt the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 together with the Director ' s and Auditor ' s Reports thereon. To appoint Auditors of the Company for the year ending June 30, 2023 and fix their remuneration. The present auditors, Crowe Hussain Chaudhury & Co., Chartered Accountant, have consented to continue as Auditors and the Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee, has recommended their re-appointment as auditors of the Company, for the year ending June 30, 2023. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Company Secretary

Rawalpindi Dated: 25th October 2022

The Register of members will remain closed from 18 th November 2022 to

th November 2022 (both dates inclusive). The Members whose names appear on the Register of Members as on 17 th November 2022 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM.