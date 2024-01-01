Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has announced the appointment of a new director to its board. In a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, SSGCL informed that Mr. Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem has been co-opted as a director on the company's board, effective December 30, 2023. The appointment comes following the nomination by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division).

Mr. Nadeem's entry into the board is expected to bring new perspectives and strategies to the company. Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, known for its significant role in the gas supply across southern Pakistan, sees this appointment as a step towards strengthening its leadership team and enhancing its strategic direction.