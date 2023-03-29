Advanced search
    SSGC   PK0002801014

SUI SOUTHERN GAS COMPANY LIMITED

(SSGC)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
10.23 PKR   -2.39%
Sui Southern Gas : Rescheduled - board meeting other than financial results
PU
01/20Sui Southern Gas : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30 June 2021
PU
01/11Pakistan regulator OKs up to 75% gas price hike by two companies - Dawn
RE
Sui Southern Gas : RESCHEDULED - BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS

03/29/2023 | 12:16am EDT
a

SSGC

Sui Southern Gas Gompany Limited

ssGc/cs/2023-096 28 March 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Excha nge Building

Stock Exchange Road Karach i.

Dear Sir,

SUBJECT: RESCHEDULED. BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESUTTS

This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 29th March 2023 at 11:00 a.m., has been rescheduled on Saturday, 01st April 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at SSGC Board Room, Head Office Building, Gulshan-e-lq bal, Karachi (through Zoom).

The "Closed Period" announced earlier will continue till Saturday 015t April 2023 as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO/MD or Executive shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders ofthe Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Mateen Sadiq Company Secretary

Cc:

Executive Director / HOD, Offsite-ll Department Supervision Division

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue Blue Area lslamabad

SSGC House, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Gulshan-e-lqbal, P0. Box '17989, Karachi-75300 PABX Telephone : 99021000, Fax :92-21-99231550, Website : wwwssgc.com.pk

Disclaimer

Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 04:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
