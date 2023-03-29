Sui Southern Gas : RESCHEDULED - BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESULTS

a

SSGC

Sui Southern Gas Gompany Limited

ssGc/cs/2023-096 28 March 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Excha nge Building

Stock Exchange Road Karach i.

Dear Sir,

SUBJECT: RESCHEDULED. BOARD MEETING OTHER THAN FINANCIAL RESUTTS

This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 29th March 2023 at 11:00 a.m., has been rescheduled on Saturday, 01st April 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at SSGC Board Room, Head Office Building, Gulshan-e-lq bal, Karachi (through Zoom).

The "Closed Period" announced earlier will continue till Saturday 015t April 2023 as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO/MD or Executive shall, directly or indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders ofthe Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Mateen Sadiq Company Secretary

