Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd, formerly AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd, is a full-service environmental technology company. The Company is engaged in the electronic products and general cargo trading and related consulting service business. The Company focuses on providing greentech products outside of China. The Company plans to expand the green energy and technology business in the United States and globally. The Company's products include 101 series (ACC) and 103 series (OBDII). The Company is engaged in the development of either hardware or software for solar energies, insurers and fleet management fields, as well as customized platform services. The Company provides solutions to communities, industries and governments addressing issues of green energy, environmental protection, sustainability and newly formed Telematics solution services. Jin Chih International, Ltd. is the subsidiary of the Company.

