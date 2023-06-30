SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2022. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 0.221 million compared to USD 0.379 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.002419 million compared to net income of USD 0.012024 million a year ago.
SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Today at 05:13 pm
