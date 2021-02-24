Log in
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

(SULA11)
Sul America S A : Manual for Shareholders` Meeting - 2021 A/EGM

02/24/2021 | 05:39pm EST
MANUAL FOR ATTENDANCE

AT THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF SULAMÉRICA S.A.

Navigate the menu

p. 04

Invitation from Management

p. 11

Attendance at the Meeting

p. 06

Call Notice

General Information

p. 18

p. 20

Information on matters that are to be resolved at the Meeting

EXHIBIT

I p. 34

Forms of power of attorney (proxy)

EXHIBIT

II p. 40

Résumés of

the candidates for

the Board of Directors

Schedule

Date, time and place:

March 29, 2021

Rua Beatriz Larragoiti Lucas No. 121, Cidade Nova, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro

2:30 p.m.:

Reception and identiﬁcation of shareholders

3:00 p.m.:

Opening of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

Invitation from Management

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 20 620 M 3 804 M 3 804 M
Net income 2020 1 894 M 349 M 349 M
Net cash 2020 16 454 M 3 035 M 3 035 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,74x
Yield 2020 8,86%
Capitalization 13 813 M 2 551 M 2 548 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sul América S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 51,68 BRL
Last Close Price 35,88 BRL
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gabriel Portella Fagundes Filho Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Antonio de Larragoiti Lucas Chairman
Marco Antonio Antunes da Silva Vice President-Operations & Technology
Pierre-Claude Perrenoud Independent Director
David Lorne Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.-19.10%2 548
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED-7.31%6 298
TRUPANION, INC.-11.94%3 868
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY-3.11%3 773
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE1.00%2 726
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.70%2 068
