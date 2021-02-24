Sul America S A : Manual for Shareholders` Meeting - 2021 A/EGM

MANUAL FOR ATTENDANCE

AT THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF SULAMÉRICA S.A.

Navigate the menu

p. 04

Invitation from Management

p. 11

Attendance at the Meeting

p. 06

Call Notice

General Information

p. 18

p. 20

Information on matters that are to be resolved at the Meeting

EXHIBIT

I p. 34

Forms of power of attorney (proxy)

EXHIBIT

II p. 40

Résumés of

the candidates for

the Board of Directors

Schedule

Date, time and place:

March 29, 2021

Rua Beatriz Larragoiti Lucas No. 121, Cidade Nova, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro

2:30 p.m.:

Reception and identiﬁcation of shareholders

3:00 p.m.:

Opening of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.