Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Sul América S.A.    SULA11   BRSULACDAM12

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

(SULA11)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sul America S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 29,978,814/0001-87

Company Registry (NIRE): 3330003299-1

Authorized Capital Publicly Held Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on September 30, 2020.

On September 30, 2020, at 9 a.m., the Company Board of Directors met, as regularly convened, via conference call with the totality of members being present, to consider the following agenda:

  • To approve, according to the applicable Law, and also to Article 32 of the Company Bylaws, the distribution of Interest on Shareholders' Equity in the gross amount of R$75,000,000.00 (seventy five million Reais) corresponding to R$0,0661584317718533 per common or preferred share not represented by unit, equivalent to R$0,1984752953155600 per unit, which after the retention of the income tax deduction, according to the applicable Law, equals to the net amount of R$0,0562346670060753 per common or preferred share not represented by unit, and R$0,1687040010182260 per unit, to be paid as of April 16, 2021. Shareholders that were registered in SulAmérica files in October 05, 2020, will be eligible to receive Interest on Shareholders' Equity and the Company's shares or units will be traded ex-Interest on Shareholders' Equity as of October 06, 2020.

The income tax retention will be applied to the amount of Interest on Shareholders' Equity hereby approved, except for those shareholders that are immune or exempt, according to the applicable Law. The net amount paid as Interest on Shareholders' Equity will be attributed to the total amount of dividends whose distribution will be submitted for approval at the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held in 2021.

The attending Board Members unanimously approved the matter. There being no further matter to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all attending Board Members.

Rio de Janeiro, September 30, 2020.

Signatures: Patrick de Larragoiti Lucas, Presidente; Carlos Infante Santos de Castro, Cátia Yuassa Tokoro, David Lorne Levy, Isabelle Rose Marie de Ségur Lamoignon, Jorge Hilário Gouvêa Vieira, Pierre Claude Perrenoud, Renato Russo, Romeu Cortês Domingues and Walter Roberto de Oliveira Longo; members of the Board of Directors; and Fernanda Bezerra, secretary of the meeting.

This is a free English translation of the minutes drawn up in the Company's records.

Fernanda Bezerra

ID document 174.796 (OAB/RJ)

Individual Taxpayer Register 086.375.037-05 (CPF/ME)

Secretary of the meeting

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 21:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
05:46pSUL AMERICA S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Payment of Interes..
PU
05:46pSUL AMERICA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interest on Shareholders' ..
PU
09/10SUL AMERICA S A : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Paraná Clínicas
PU
08/07SUL AMERICA S A : Detailed Final Voting Map - AGM*
PU
07/30SUL AMÉRICA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/29SUL AMERICA S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Officer and Adviso..
PU
07/29SUL AMERICA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Dividends and Interest on ..
PU
07/29SUL AMERICA S A : Minutes of the Annual General Meeting
PU
07/29SUL AMERICA S A : Final Voting Map - AGM
PU
07/28SUL AMERICA S A : Remote Voting Consolidated Summary Map - AGM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 324 M 3 622 M 3 622 M
Net income 2020 1 755 M 313 M 313 M
Net cash 2020 10 815 M 1 927 M 1 927 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,81x
Yield 2020 10,6%
Capitalization 15 300 M 2 723 M 2 726 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sul América S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 53,00 BRL
Last Close Price 39,44 BRL
Spread / Highest target 59,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gabriel Portella Fagundes Filho Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Antonio de Larragoiti Lucas Chairman
Marco Antonio Antunes da Silva Vice President-Operations & Technology
Isabelle Rose Marie de Ségur Lamoignon Director
Jorge Hilário Gouvêa Vieira Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.-34.18%2 704
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED-20.57%5 000
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY17.38%3 831
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE10.17%2 816
TRUPANION, INC.110.04%2 775
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.93%1 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group