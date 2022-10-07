Advanced search
    SULA11   BRSULACDAM12

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

(SULA11)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-07 pm EDT
23.22 BRL   -3.33%
09/16Sul America S A : Reference Form 2022 - Version 5
PU
08/11Transcript : Sul América S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/10Sul América S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Sul America S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Statutory Officers Change

10/07/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 29.978.814/0001-87

NIRE 3330003299-1

Authorized Capital Publicly-Held Company

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON OCTOBER 07, 2022.

On 10.07.2022, at 5 p.m., by videoconference, the Board of Directors of the Company gathered, as regularly convened, with the presence of the totality of its members, to resolve on the following Agenda:

  1. To approve the dismissal, as from this date, of Mr. Laenio Pereira dos Santos from the position of Executive Officer of the Company.
  1. Due to the deliberation stated in the above item, the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is the following as from this date: (i) Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer: Ricardo Bottas Dourado dos Santos; (ii) Vice-Presidentof Control Officer: Reinaldo Amorim Lopes; and (iii) Executive Officer: Fabiane Reschke.

The matters on the agenda were discussed and unanimously approved by the Board members present at the meeting. There being no further matters to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all.

Rio de Janeiro, October 07, 2022.

Signatures: Patrick de Larragoiti Lucas, Chairman; André Guilherme Brandão, Carlos Infante Santos de Castro, Cátia Yuassa Tokoro, Denizar Vianna Araújo, Gabriel Portella Fagundes Filho, Louis Antoine de Ségur de Charbonnières, Pierre Claude Perrenoud, Renato Russo e Simone Petroni Agra, members of the Board of Directors; and Fernanda Bezerra, Secretary of the meeting.

This is a free English translation of the minutes drawn up in the Company's records.

Fernanda Bezerra

ID document 174.796 (OAB/RJ)

Individual Taxpayer Register 086.375.037-05 (CPF/ME)

Secretary of the meeting

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 21:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
