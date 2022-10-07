Sul America S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Statutory Officers Change

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 29.978.814/0001-87

NIRE 3330003299-1

Authorized Capital Publicly-Held Company

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON OCTOBER 07, 2022.

On 10.07.2022, at 5 p.m., by videoconference, the Board of Directors of the Company gathered, as regularly convened, with the presence of the totality of its members, to resolve on the following Agenda:

To approve the dismissal, as from this date, of Mr. Laenio Pereira dos Santos from the position of Executive Officer of the Company.

Due to the deliberation stated in the above item, the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is the following as from this date: (i) Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer : Ricardo Bottas Dourado dos Santos; (ii) Vice-President of Control Officer : Reinaldo Amorim Lopes; and (iii) Executive Officer : Fabiane Reschke.

The matters on the agenda were discussed and unanimously approved by the Board members present at the meeting. There being no further matters to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all.

Rio de Janeiro, October 07, 2022.

Signatures: Patrick de Larragoiti Lucas, Chairman; André Guilherme Brandão, Carlos Infante Santos de Castro, Cátia Yuassa Tokoro, Denizar Vianna Araújo, Gabriel Portella Fagundes Filho, Louis Antoine de Ségur de Charbonnières, Pierre Claude Perrenoud, Renato Russo e Simone Petroni Agra, members of the Board of Directors; and Fernanda Bezerra, Secretary of the meeting.

This is a free English translation of the minutes drawn up in the Company's records.

Fernanda Bezerra

ID document 174.796 (OAB/RJ)

Individual Taxpayer Register 086.375.037-05 (CPF/ME)

Secretary of the meeting