Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Sul América S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SULA11   BRSULACDAM12

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

(SULA11)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-14 pm EDT
21.34 BRL   -3.31%
05:23pSul America S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Statutory Officers Changes
PU
10/07Sul America S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Statutory Officers Change
PU
09/16Sul America S A : Reference Form 2022 - Version 5
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sul America S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Statutory Officers Changes

10/14/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 29.978.814/0001-87

NIRE 3330003299-1

Authorized Capital Publicly-Held Company

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON OCTOBER 14, 2022.

On October 14,2022, at 5 p.m., by videoconference, the Board of Directors of the Company gathered, as regularly convened, with the presence of the totality of its members, to resolve on the following Agenda:

  1. To acknowledge the resignation, as of this date, of Ms. Fabiane Reschke from the position of Executive Officer of the Company, according to the letter presented by her and duly filed at the Company's headquarters.
  1. To elect, for the current term of office, that will end on the date of the first meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the Company's Annual General Meeting of 2023, as Executive Officer of the Company, Ms. Fernanda Ramos Dantas, Brazilian, married, lawyer, bearer of the identity document number 30.760.270-9 (SSP/SP), enrolled in the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF/ME) under number 290.242.528-73, resident and domiciled in Brazil, in the City of Valinhos, Estate of São Paulo, with office at Rua dos Pinheiros, n. 1673, City of São Paulo, Estate of São Paulo which declares to be in good standing, pursuant to the Law, for the exercise of their respective position, having presented the respective declarations required by law, which were duly filed at the Company's headquarters.
  1. Due to the deliberation stated in the above items, the composition of the Company's Board of Executive Officers is the following as from this date: (i) Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer: Ricardo Bottas Dourado dos Santos; (ii) Vice-Presidentof Control Officer: Reinaldo Amorim Lopes; and (iii) Executive Officer: Fernanda Ramos Dantas.

IV. To state that the global and annual remuneration of the directors was fixed by the Annual General Meeting held on 03.30.2022.

The matters on the agenda were discussed and unanimously approved by the members of the Board of Directors present at the meeting. There being no further matters to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all.

Rio de Janeiro, October 14, 2022.

Signatures: Patrick de Larragoiti Lucas, Chairman; André Guilherme Brandão, Carlos Infante Santos de Castro, Cátia Yuassa Tokoro, Denizar Vianna Araújo, Gabriel Portella Fagundes Filho, Louis Antoine de Ségur de Charbonnières, Pierre Claude Perrenoud, Renato Russo e Simone Petroni Agra, members of the Board of Directors; and Fernanda Bezerra, Secretary of the meeting.

This is a free English translation of the minutes drawn up in the Company's records.

Fernanda Bezerra

ID document 174.796 (OAB/RJ)

Individual Taxpayer Register 086.375.037-05 (CPF/ME)

Secretary of the meeting

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 21:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
05:23pSul America S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Statutory Officers Changes
PU
10/07Sul America S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Statutory Officers Change
PU
09/16Sul America S A : Reference Form 2022 - Version 5
PU
08/11Transcript : Sul América S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/10Sul América S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
08/10Sul America S A : Reference Form 2022 - Version 4
PU
08/03UnitedHealth struggling to sell Brazilian unit Amil - sources
RE
08/03Exclusive: UnitedHealth struggling to sell Brazilian unit Amil
RE
08/03UnitedHealth struggling to sell Brazilian unit Amil
RE
07/28Fitch Revises Sul America's Rating Watch to Positive from Evolving
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 22 793 M 4 296 M 4 296 M
Net income 2022 647 M 122 M 122 M
Net cash 2022 1 509 M 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 8 851 M 1 668 M 1 668 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sul América S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,07 BRL
Average target price 34,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Bottas Dourado Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Antonio de Larragoiti Lucas Chairman
Marco Antonio Antunes da Silva Vice President-Operations & Technology
Pierre-Claude Perrenoud Independent Director
Renato Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.-19.72%1 677
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED5.07%6 073
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY36.38%5 702
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE5.81%2 728
TRUPANION, INC.-59.53%2 177
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.71%1 900