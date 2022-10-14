Sul America S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Statutory Officers Changes

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

CNPJ/ME nº 29.978.814/0001-87

NIRE 3330003299-1

Authorized Capital Publicly-Held Company

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON OCTOBER 14, 2022.

On October 14,2022, at 5 p.m., by videoconference, the Board of Directors of the Company gathered, as regularly convened, with the presence of the totality of its members, to resolve on the following Agenda:

To acknowledge the resignation, as of this date, of Ms. Fabiane Reschke from the position of Executive Officer of the Company, according to the letter presented by her and duly filed at the Company's headquarters.

To elect, for the current term of office, that will end on the date of the first meeting of the Board of Directors to be held after the Company's Annual General Meeting of 2023, as Executive Officer of the Company, Ms. Fernanda Ramos Dantas , Brazilian, married, lawyer, bearer of the identity document number 30.760.270-9 (SSP/SP), enrolled in the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF/ME) under number 290.242.528-73, resident and domiciled in Brazil, in the City of Valinhos, Estate of São Paulo, with office at Rua dos Pinheiros, n. 1673, City of São Paulo, Estate of São Paulo which declares to be in good standing, pursuant to the Law, for the exercise of their respective position, having presented the respective declarations required by law, which were duly filed at the Company's headquarters.

Due to the deliberation stated in the above items, the composition of the Company's Board of Executive Officers is the following as from this date: (i) Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer : Ricardo Bottas Dourado dos Santos; (ii) Vice-President of Control Officer : Reinaldo Amorim Lopes; and (iii) Executive Officer : Fernanda Ramos Dantas.

IV. To state that the global and annual remuneration of the directors was fixed by the Annual General Meeting held on 03.30.2022.

The matters on the agenda were discussed and unanimously approved by the members of the Board of Directors present at the meeting. There being no further matters to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all.

Rio de Janeiro, October 14, 2022.

Signatures: Patrick de Larragoiti Lucas, Chairman; André Guilherme Brandão, Carlos Infante Santos de Castro, Cátia Yuassa Tokoro, Denizar Vianna Araújo, Gabriel Portella Fagundes Filho, Louis Antoine de Ségur de Charbonnières, Pierre Claude Perrenoud, Renato Russo e Simone Petroni Agra, members of the Board of Directors; and Fernanda Bezerra, Secretary of the meeting.

This is a free English translation of the minutes drawn up in the Company's records.

Fernanda Bezerra

ID document 174.796 (OAB/RJ)

Individual Taxpayer Register 086.375.037-05 (CPF/ME)

Secretary of the meeting