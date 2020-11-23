Log in
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

(SULA11)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/20
41.97 BRL   +0.74%
SUL AMERICA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Stock Dividends
PU
SUL AMERICA S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Stock Dividends
PU
SUL AMÉRICA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Sul America S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Stock Dividends

11/23/2020 | 04:17pm EST
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 29.978.814/0001-87

Company Registry (NIRE): 3330003299-1

Authorized Capital Publicly Held Company

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting held on November 23, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, at 3 p.m., the Board of Directors of Sul América held a meeting by conference call, with the attendance of the totality of its members, pursuant to notice duly given to each member, to deliberate on the following agenda:

I. To approve the increase of the Company's share capital by R$300,000,000.00 (three hundred million reais), through the capitalization of part of the balance of the Statutory Reserve existing on 12.31.2019, with issue, within the limit of the capital authorized by Article 8 of the Company's Bylaws, of 22,238,695 new shares, of which 11,146,758 common shares and 11,091,937 preferred shares, all book- entry, with no par value, to be distributed to shareholders as a bonus, in the proportion of 18.8071133 new common shares for each batch of 1,000 common shares, and 18.8071133 new preferred shares for each batch of 1,000 preferred shares held on November 26, 2020, being, when applicable, the shares arising from the bonus automatically constituted in units, keeping the proportion of 1 common share and 2 preferred shares per unit, with the Company's share capital being R$3,619,882,346.85, divided into 1,204,700,598 shares, being 603,835,151 common shares and 600,865,447 preferred shares, all nominative, book-entry and without par value. The shares issued by the Company will, therefore, be traded on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") without rights to the bonus, as of November 27, 2020, inclusive.

I.1. To state that: (i) the shares now issued will have the same characteristics and will grant their holders the same rights granted by the Company's Bylaws and in the applicable legislation to the shares of the same type issued by the Company, fully participating in future distributions related to the results of the current fiscal year; (ii) the expected date for the credit of the shares resulting from the bonus to the shareholders will be December 01, 2020; (iii) in the period between December 01, 2020 to January 02, 2021, through private negotiation or through brokerage companies of their own choice, authorized to operate by B3, the shareholders may transfer the rights to the fractions of shares to which they are entitled, in order to form whole numbers of shares. After the above period, the fractions of the shares will be sold at auction to be held at B3, dividing the proceeds of the sale, proportionally, by the holders of the said fractions, under the terms of paragraph 3 of Article 169 of Law No. 6,404/76; and (iv) for the purposes of the provisions of Paragraph 1 of Article 58 of Normative Instruction 1.585/15 by the Brazilian Federal Revenue (RFB), the unit cost attributed to the shares now issued is R$13.49 per share.

I.2. To authorize the Company's Officers to perform all acts that may be necessary to implement the capital increase now approved, including, but not limited to, the disclosure of the Notice to Shareholders detailing the procedures for said increase.

I.3. To state that the Board of Directors will, in due course, submit to the General Meeting of the Company the proposal to amend the caput of Article 5 of the Bylaws, in order to reflect the new capital of the Company.

The attending Board Members unanimously approved the matter. There being no further matter to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all attending Board Members.

Rio de Janeiro, November 23, 2020.

Signatures: Patrick de Larragoiti Lucas, Presidente; Carlos Infante Santos de Castro, Cátia Yuassa Tokoro, David Lorne Levy, Isabelle Rose Marie de Ségur Lamoignon, Jorge Hilário Gouvêa Vieira, Pierre Claude Perrenoud, Renato Russo, Romeu Cortês Domingues and Walter Roberto de Oliveira Longo; members of the Board of Directors; and Fernanda Bezerra, secretary of the meeting.

This is a free English translation of the minutes drawn up in the Company's records.

Fernanda Bezerra

ID document 174.796 (OAB/RJ)

Individual Taxpayer Register 086.375.037-05 (CPF/MF)

Secretary of the meeting

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 21:16:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
