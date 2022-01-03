Log in
    SULA11   BRSULACDAM12

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

(SULA11)
Sul America S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Sustainability Committee Election

01/03/2022 | 05:39pm EST
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry Number (CNPJ/ME) n. 29.978.814/0001-87

Corporations Registry Identification Number (NIRE) 3330003299-1

Publicly-held Company with authorized capital

Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting

held on January 3rd, 2022.

On 01.03.2022, at 3 p.m., by videoconference, the Board of Directors gathered, as regularly convened, with the presence of the totality of its members, to resolve on the following agenda.

  1. To acknowledge the resignation, as of this date, of Mr. Álvaro Augusto de Freitas Almeida from the position of member of the Sustainability Committee of the Company, according to the letter of resignation presented by himself and duly filed at the Company's headquarters.
  1. To approve the election, as members of the Sustainability Committee of the Company, for a term of office ending on the date coinciding with that of the Company's
    Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022, of Mr. Paulo Durval Branco, Brazilian, in stable union, business administrator, bearer of the identity document number M-2.578.408 (SSP/MG), enrolled in the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF/ME) under number 740.137.187-15, resident and domiciled at Avenida Irene Lopes Sodré, n. 900, cs 150, Itaipu, Niterói, RJ; and Louis Antoine de Ségur de Charbonnières, Brazilian, married, businessman, bearer of the identity document number 12.058.015-4 (Detran/RJ), enrolled in the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF/ME) under number 088.680.157-57, resident and domiciled in the United Kingdom, in the City of London, at 8 Cranley Place, SW73AB.
  1. To state, due to the deliberations above, the composition of the Sustainability Commmittee: (i) Chairman: Cátia Yuassa Tokoro; and (ii) Members of the Committee: Clovis Poggetti Junior; Louis Antoine de Ségur de Charbonnières; Patricia Quírico Coimbra; Paulo Durval Branco; Ricardo Bottas Dourado dos Santos; and Walter Roberto de Oliveira Longo.

The matters on the agenda were discussed and unanimously approved by the Board members. There being no further matters to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all.

Signatures: Patrick de Larragoiti Lucas, Chairman; Carlos Infante Santos de Castro, Cátia Yuassa Tokoro, Caio Cezar Monteiro Ramalho, Denizar Vianna Araújo, Gabriel Portella Fagundes Filho, Jorge Hilário Gouvêa Vieira, Louis Antoine de Ségur de Charbonnières, Pierre Claude Perrenoud, Renato Russo, and Walter Roberto de Oliveira Longo, members of the Board of Directors; and Fernanda Bezerra, Secretary of the meeting.

This is a free translation of the minutes drawn up in the Company's records.

Rio de Janeiro, January 3rd, 2022.

Fernanda Bezerra

ID document 174.796 (OAB/RJ)

Individual Taxpayer Register 086.375.037-05 (CPF/ME)

Secretary of the meeting

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
