Sul America S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting – Share Buy-Back Program

Program is to maximize the generation of value for the Company's shareholders, since, in the view of the Company's Management, the current value of its shares in the market does not reflects the real value of its assets and the prospect of profitability and generation of results. The

To approve the launch of the Company's new Share

AGENDA AND RESOLUTIONS: After analyzing and discussing the matters included in the Agenda, the members of Board of Directors present, unanimously and without restrictions, resolved the following:

place through the acquisition of share deposit certificates (units), each representing one common share and two preferred shares issued by the Company, to be held in treasury, cancel or later be sold on the market or its allocation to the eventual exercise of rights under the Stock Option Plan based on shares issued by the Company.

Number of shares to be acquired: up to 5,399,237 units, representing 5,399,237 common shares and 10,798,474 preferred shares, corresponding to 2% of the units in free float and approximately 1.34% of the total number of shares issued by the Company on December 18, 2020.

Resources: the operations carried out under the Share Buy-back Program will be supported by the global amount (i) of the available profit and capital reserves, except for the reserves referred to in article 7, paragraph 1, of CVM Instruction 567/2015; and (ii) the accrued result for the current year, excluding the amounts referred to in article 7, paragraph 1, of CVM Instruction 567/2015, to be allocated as appropriate.

The existence of available resources to support the operations of the Share Buy- back Program must be verified based on the most recent annual, interim or quarterly financial statements disclosed by the Company prior to the effective transfer, to the Company, of the ownership of the units issued by it.

IV. Term for acquisition: the negotiations can be carried out for a period of up to 18 (eighteen) months from December 22, 2020, inclusive, and ending, therefore, on June 22, 2022, inclusive.

V. Number in Free float: on December 18, 2020, the Company held 811,020,162 shares in free float, of which 270,340,037 are common shares and 540,680,125 are preferred shares, represented in the form of 269,961,858 units.

VI. Number of shares held in treasury: on December 18, 2020, the Company held 62,568,145 treasury shares, of which 20,856,046 are common shares and 41,712,099 are preferred shares.

VII. Intermediary financial institutions: