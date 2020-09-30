Sul America S A : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
Corporate taxpayers' ID (CNPJ/ME) nº 29,978,814/0001-87
Company Registry (NIRE) 3330003299-1
Authorized Capital Publicly-held Company
Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity - Sul América S.A. ("SulAmérica" or "Company") (B3: SULA11) hereby informs its shareholders that, as approved by the Company Board of Directors at a meeting held on September 30, 2020, SulAmérica will distribute Interest on Shareholders' Equity in the total gross amount of R$75,000,000.00 (seventy five million Reais), as follows:
-
Value of Interest on Shareholders' Equity per share: The total gross amount of R$75,000,000.00 (seventy five million Reais) corresponding to R$0.0661584317718533 per common or preferred share not represented by unit, and R$0.1984752953155600 per unit. The income tax withholding (imposto de renda na fonte or "IRRF") will be applied to the payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity, except for the shareholders that are immune or exempt, according to the applicable Law.
-
Record Date and Ex-Date: According to the applicable Law, shareholders in the Company's records on October 5, 2020 are entitled to receive Interest on Shareholders' Equity. We also clarify that the Company's shares (SULA11) shall be negotiated ex-Interest on Shareholders' Equity as of October 6, 2020.
-
Income tax: The income tax retention will be applied to the amount of Interest on Shareholders' Equity as informed in item 1, according to the applicable Law. Shareholders that are immune or exempt should present the corresponding documentation at the Company's Headquarters until October 6, 2020.
-
Payment: The payment will be made in one installment, as follows:
-
-
The gross amount of R$75,000,000.00 (seventy five million Reais) corresponding to R$0.0661584317718533 per common or preferred share not represented by unit, and R$0.1984752953155600 per unit, which after the retention of the income tax deduction, according to the applicable Law, equals to the net amount of R$0.0562346670060753 per common or preferred share not represented by unit, and R$0.1687040010182260 per unit, to be paid as of April 16, 2021.
The Interest on Shareholders' Equity, net of income tax, will be attributed to the calculation of mandatory dividends of 2020 fiscal year, as provided in Paragraph 7, Article 9 of Law 9,249/95.
For further information and/or clarification, shareholders may contact Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., the custody agent of the Company's shares.
Rio de Janeiro, September 30, 2020. The Management.
