Sul America S A : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity

Value of Interest on Shareholders' Equity per share

: The total gross amount of R$75,000,000.00 (seventy five million Reais) corresponding to R$0.0661584317718533 per common or preferred share not represented by unit, and R$0.1984752953155600 per unit. The income tax withholding (

imposto de renda na fonte

or "IRRF") will be applied to the payment of Interest on Shareholders' Equity, except for the shareholders that are immune or exempt, according to the applicable Law.