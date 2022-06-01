Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Sul América S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SULA11   BRSULACDAM12

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

(SULA11)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  06/01 04:06:00 pm EDT
26.47 BRL   -1.23%
05/23Brazil's Rede D'Or reaches 12% stake in insurer SulAmerica
RE
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Sul América S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/11Sul América S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sul America S A : Reference Form 2022 - Version 1

06/01/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reference Form - 2022

Reference date: 12/31/2021 Sul América S.A.

Versão 1 | 05/31/2022

Reference Form - 2022 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A

Version: 1

Table of contents

1. People responsible for this form's contents

1.0

- Statement and identity of the people responsible for this form

01

1.1

- Statement of the Chief Executive Officer

02

1.2

- Statement of the Investor Relations Officer

03

1.3

- Chief Executive/Investor Relations Officer Statement

04

2. Independent auditors

2.1/2.2 - Auditor identification and fees

05

2.3

- Other relevant information

07

3. Selected financial information

3.1

- Financial Information

08

3.2

- Non-accounting measurements

09

3.3

- Events subsequent to the latest financial statements

11

3.4

- Income allocation policy

12

3.5

- Dividend distribution and earnings retention

15

3.6

- Declaration of dividends recognized in the retained earnings or reserves accounts

16

3.7

- Indebtedness level

17

3.8

- Obligations

18

3.9

- Other significant information

19

4. Risk factors

4.1

- Description of risk factors

20

4.2

- Description of main market risks

32

4.3

- Non-confidential, significant legal actions, administrative proceedings, or arbitrations

35

4.4 - Non-confidential legal actions, administrative proceedings or arbitrations which opposing parties are management members, former management members, controlling interest

holders, former controlling interest holders, or investors

36

4.5

- Material, confidential lawsuits

37

4.6

- Joint non-confidential, material recurrent or related legal actions, administrative

proceedings or arbitrations

38

4.7

- Other material contingencies

42

4.8

- Rules of the country of origin and of the country where securities are held in custody

44

5. Risk management and internal controls

5.1

- Risk management policy

45

5.2

- Market risks management policy

49

5.3

- Description of internal controls

52

5.4

- Description of Internal integrity procedures and mechanisms adopted

58

5.5

- Significant changes

61

5.6

- Other significant information

62

6. History of the issuer

6.1

/ 6.2 / 6.4 - Issuer's incorporation date, duration and registration date with the CVM

63

6.3

- Brief history

64

6.5

- Information on the bankruptcy petition based on material value or court or out-of-court

reorganization proceedings

69

6.6

- Other significant information

70

7. Operations of the issuer

7.1 - Description of the activities of the issuer and its subsidiaries

71

7.1. a - Information whether issuer is mixed capital company

75

Reference Form - 2022 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A

Version: 1

Table of contents

7.2

- Information on operating segments

76

7.3

- Information on the products and services related to the operating segments

79

7.4

- Clients that account for more than 10% of total net revenue

91

7.5

- Material effects of government regulations on operations

92

7.6

- Material foreign revenue

98

7.7

- Effects of foreign regulation on activities

99

7.8

- Social and environmental policies

100

7.9

- Other significant information

101

8. Extraordinary businesses

8.1

- Extraordinary businesses - Assets acquisitions or sales

102

8.2

- Significant changes in the conduction of the issuer's business

103

8.3

- Material agreements between the issuer and its subsidiaries not directly related

to its operating activities

104

8.4

- Other significant information

105

9. Material assets

9.1

- Material non-current asset items - others

106

9.1

- Material non-current assets items / 9.1.a - Property and equipment

107

9.1

- Material non-current asset items / 9.1.b - Intangible assets

108

9.1

- Material non-current asset items / 9.1.c - Ownership interests in companies

272

9.2

- Other significant information

274

10. Comments from executive officers

10.1

- General financial and equity condition

275

10.2

- Operating and investment income

311

10.3

- Events with actual and expected material effects on the financial statements

315

10.4

- Significant changes in accounting practices - qualifications and emphases in the

auditor's opinion report

317

10.5

- Critical accounting policies

324

10.6

- Material off-balance sheet items

327

10.7

- Comments on off-balance sheet items

328

10.8

- Business plan

329

10.9

- Other factors with material influence

333

11. Projections

11.1

- Disclosed projections and assumptions

334

11.2

- Follow-up and changes in disclosed projections

335

12. Meeting and management

12.1

- Description of the management structure

336

12.2

- Rules, policies and practices related to shareholders' General Meetings

341

12.3

- Rules, policies and practices related to the Board of Directors

343

12.4

- Description of the covenant on settlement of dispute through arbitration

345

12.5

- Composition and professional experience of management and fiscal council

346

12.6

- Percentage attendance at Board of Directors' meetings last year

354

12.7

/ 8 - Composition of committees

355

12.9 - Existing conjugal relationship, common-law marriage or relatives up to once removed related to the management members of the issuer, subsidiaries and parent companies

366

Reference Form - 2022 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A

Version: 1

Table of contents

12.10

- Relationships of subordination, service provision or control between management

members and subsidiaries, parent companies, and others

370

12.11

- Agreements, including insurance policy, for payment or reimbursement of expenses

supported by the management members

422

12.12

- Other material information

423

13. Management compensation

13.1 - Description of compensation policy or practice, including non-statutory board of

executive officers

424

13.2

- Total compensation of the Board of Directors, Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal

Council

433

13.3

- Variable compensation of the board of directors, statutory board and fiscal council

436

13.4

- Share-based compensation plan for board of directors and statutory board

438

13.5

- Share-based compensation for the board of directors and statutory board

443

  1. - Information on outstanding options held by the board of directors and the statutory board 446
  2. - Options exercised and shares delivered in connection with the share-based

compensation of the board of directors and statutory board

457

13.8 - Information required to understand the disclosed figures in items 13.5 to 13.7 - pricing

method for shares and options

460

13.9 - Number of shares held directly or indirectly, in Brazil or overseas, and of other securities convertible into shares, issued by the company, its direct or indirect controlling

shareholders, its subsidiaries or companies under joint control, by members of the board

of directors, statutory executive board, or the fiscal council, grouped by management body,

as of the closing date of the last year

461

13.10

- Information on pension plans provided to members of the board of directors and

statutory officers

462

13.11

- Maximum, minimum and average individual compensation of the board of directors,

statutory board of executive officers and fiscal council

463

13.12

- Mechanisms for compensating and indemnifying management in the event of removal

from office or retirement

465

13.13

- Percentage of total compensation held by management and members of the fiscal

council who are parties related to the controlling shareholders

466

13.14

- Compensation of management and members of the fiscal council, grouped by body,

received for any reason other than the position they hold

467

13.15

- Compensation of management and members of the fiscal council recognized in the

income statements of the direct or indirect parent companies, companies under joint

control and subsidiaries of the issuer

468

13.16

- Other material information

470

14. Human resources

14.1

- Description of human resources

473

14.2

- Material changes - human resources

477

14.3

- Description of the employees' compensation policy

478

14.4

- Description of the relationship between the issuer and labor unions

480

14.5

- Other significant information

482

15. Control and economic group

15.1

/ 15.2 - Shareholding

483

15.3

- Capital composition

493

15.4

- Chart of ownership interests and economic group

494

15.5

- Shareholders' agreement filed with the headquarters of the issuer or to which the

controlling shareholder is a party

495

15.6

- Material changes in the interests held by the members of the controlling stake

and management of the issuer

497

Reference Form - 2022 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A

Version: 1

Table of contents

15.7

- Main corporate events

498

15.8

- Other significant information

510

16. Related party transactions

16.1 - Description of the issuer's rules, policies and practices on the transactions with

related parties

511

16.2

- Information on the transactions with related parties

512

16.3

- Identification of measures taken to deal with conflict of interest and to show that agreed

conditions are based on arms' length principles or adequate compensation pay

523

16.4

- Other significant information

524

17. Capital stock

17.1

- Information on capital

525

17.2

- Capital increases

526

17.3

- Information on splits, reverse splits and bonuses

527

17.4

- Information on capital decreases

528

17.5

- Other significant information

529

18. Securities

18.1

- Share rights

530

18.2 - Description of any statutory rules that limit the voting rights of significant shareholders or

that require them to carry out a public offering

533

18.3 - Description of exceptions and suspensive clauses relating to the equity or political rights

set forth in the bylaws

535

18.4

- Trading volumes and prices of marketable securities

536

18.5

- Description of other marketable securities issued in Brazil

539

18.5.a. - Number of marketable securities holders

547

18.6

- Brazilian markets in which marketable securities are listed for trading

548

18.7

- Information on the class and type of the security listed for trading in foreign markets

549

18.8

- Description of securities issued in foreign markets

550

18.9

- Public offerings made by the issuer or third parties, including controlling shareholders

and affiliates and subsidiaries, related to the issuer's marketable securities

551

18.10 - Use of proceeds from public offerings

555

18.11 - Description of public acquisition offerings made by the issuer in relation to shares

issued by a third party

556

18.12 - Other significant information

557

19. Repurchase programs/treasury

19.1

- Information on the issuer's stock repurchase programs

576

19.2

- Changes in treasury stock

578

19.3

- Other significant information

581

20. Trading policy

20.1

- Information on the security trading policy

582

20.2

- Other significant information

585

21. Disclosure policy

  1. - Description of the internal rules, regulations or procedures for information disclosure 586
  2. - Description of the policy on disclosure of Material Facts or Acts indicating the

communication channel or channels used for dissemination and the procedures for

maintaining secrecy about undisclosed material information

588

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
05/23Brazil's Rede D'Or reaches 12% stake in insurer SulAmerica
RE
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Sul América S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/11Sul América S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/20SUL AMERICA S A : Detailed Final Voting Map - EGM
PU
04/14SUL AMERICA S A : Notice to Shareholders - SulAmérica and Rede D'Or Association - Right to..
PU
04/14SUL AMERICA S A : Minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04/14SUL AMERICA S A : Final Voting Map - EGM
PU
04/13SUL AMERICA S A : Remote Voting Consolidated Summary Map - EGM
PU
03/30SUL AMERICA S A : Detailed Final Voting Map - AGM
PU
03/30SUL AMERICA S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Officer and Advisory Committ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 23 242 M 4 841 M 4 841 M
Net income 2022 1 123 M 234 M 234 M
Net cash 2022 2 268 M 472 M 472 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,57x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 10 730 M 2 235 M 2 235 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sul América S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 26,80 BRL
Average target price 36,06 BRL
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Bottas Dourado Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Antonio de Larragoiti Lucas Chairman
Marco Antonio Antunes da Silva Vice President-Operations & Technology
Pierre-Claude Perrenoud Independent Director
Renato Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.-2.51%2 259
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED-3.88%6 358
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY21.46%5 030
TRUPANION, INC.-49.34%2 723
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED5.42%2 429
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE-21.29%1 990