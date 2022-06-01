|
Sul America S A : Reference Form 2022 - Version 1
Reference Form - 2022
Reference date: 12/31/2021 Sul América S.A.
|
Reference Form - 2022 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A
|
Version: 1
Table of contents
1. People responsible for this form's contents
|
1.0
|
- Statement and identity of the people responsible for this form
|
01
|
1.1
|
- Statement of the Chief Executive Officer
|
02
|
1.2
|
- Statement of the Investor Relations Officer
|
03
|
1.3
|
- Chief Executive/Investor Relations Officer Statement
|
04
|
2. Independent auditors
|
|
2.1/2.2 - Auditor identification and fees
|
05
|
2.3
|
- Other relevant information
|
07
|
3. Selected financial information
|
|
3.1
|
- Financial Information
|
08
|
3.2
|
- Non-accounting measurements
|
09
|
3.3
|
- Events subsequent to the latest financial statements
|
11
|
3.4
|
- Income allocation policy
|
12
|
3.5
|
- Dividend distribution and earnings retention
|
15
|
3.6
|
- Declaration of dividends recognized in the retained earnings or reserves accounts
|
16
|
3.7
|
- Indebtedness level
|
17
|
3.8
|
- Obligations
|
18
|
3.9
|
- Other significant information
|
19
|
4. Risk factors
|
|
|
4.1
|
- Description of risk factors
|
20
|
4.2
|
- Description of main market risks
|
32
|
4.3
|
- Non-confidential, significant legal actions, administrative proceedings, or arbitrations
|
35
4.4 - Non-confidential legal actions, administrative proceedings or arbitrations which opposing parties are management members, former management members, controlling interest
|
|
holders, former controlling interest holders, or investors
|
36
|
4.5
|
- Material, confidential lawsuits
|
37
|
4.6
|
- Joint non-confidential, material recurrent or related legal actions, administrative
|
|
|
proceedings or arbitrations
|
38
|
4.7
|
- Other material contingencies
|
42
|
4.8
|
- Rules of the country of origin and of the country where securities are held in custody
|
44
5. Risk management and internal controls
|
5.1
|
- Risk management policy
|
45
|
5.2
|
- Market risks management policy
|
49
|
5.3
|
- Description of internal controls
|
52
|
5.4
|
- Description of Internal integrity procedures and mechanisms adopted
|
58
|
5.5
|
- Significant changes
|
61
|
5.6
|
- Other significant information
|
62
6. History of the issuer
|
6.1
|
/ 6.2 / 6.4 - Issuer's incorporation date, duration and registration date with the CVM
|
63
|
6.3
|
- Brief history
|
64
|
6.5
|
- Information on the bankruptcy petition based on material value or court or out-of-court
|
|
|
reorganization proceedings
|
69
|
6.6
|
- Other significant information
|
70
7. Operations of the issuer
|
7.1 - Description of the activities of the issuer and its subsidiaries
|
71
|
7.1. a - Information whether issuer is mixed capital company
|
75
|
Reference Form - 2022 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A
|
Version: 1
Table of contents
|
7.2
|
- Information on operating segments
|
76
|
7.3
|
- Information on the products and services related to the operating segments
|
79
|
7.4
|
- Clients that account for more than 10% of total net revenue
|
91
|
7.5
|
- Material effects of government regulations on operations
|
92
|
7.6
|
- Material foreign revenue
|
98
|
7.7
|
- Effects of foreign regulation on activities
|
99
|
7.8
|
- Social and environmental policies
|
100
|
7.9
|
- Other significant information
|
101
8. Extraordinary businesses
|
8.1
|
- Extraordinary businesses - Assets acquisitions or sales
|
102
|
8.2
|
- Significant changes in the conduction of the issuer's business
|
103
|
8.3
|
- Material agreements between the issuer and its subsidiaries not directly related
|
|
|
to its operating activities
|
104
|
8.4
|
- Other significant information
|
105
9. Material assets
|
9.1
|
- Material non-current asset items - others
|
106
|
9.1
|
- Material non-current assets items / 9.1.a - Property and equipment
|
107
|
9.1
|
- Material non-current asset items / 9.1.b - Intangible assets
|
108
|
9.1
|
- Material non-current asset items / 9.1.c - Ownership interests in companies
|
272
|
9.2
|
- Other significant information
|
274
10. Comments from executive officers
|
10.1
|
- General financial and equity condition
|
275
|
10.2
|
- Operating and investment income
|
311
|
10.3
|
- Events with actual and expected material effects on the financial statements
|
315
|
10.4
|
- Significant changes in accounting practices - qualifications and emphases in the
|
|
|
auditor's opinion report
|
317
|
10.5
|
- Critical accounting policies
|
324
|
10.6
|
- Material off-balance sheet items
|
327
|
10.7
|
- Comments on off-balance sheet items
|
328
|
10.8
|
- Business plan
|
329
|
10.9
|
- Other factors with material influence
|
333
11. Projections
|
11.1
|
- Disclosed projections and assumptions
|
334
|
11.2
|
- Follow-up and changes in disclosed projections
|
335
12. Meeting and management
|
12.1
|
- Description of the management structure
|
336
|
12.2
|
- Rules, policies and practices related to shareholders' General Meetings
|
341
|
12.3
|
- Rules, policies and practices related to the Board of Directors
|
343
|
12.4
|
- Description of the covenant on settlement of dispute through arbitration
|
345
|
12.5
|
- Composition and professional experience of management and fiscal council
|
346
|
12.6
|
- Percentage attendance at Board of Directors' meetings last year
|
354
|
12.7
|
/ 8 - Composition of committees
|
355
12.9 - Existing conjugal relationship, common-law marriage or relatives up to once removed related to the management members of the issuer, subsidiaries and parent companies
366
|
Reference Form - 2022 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A
|
Version: 1
Table of contents
|
12.10
|
- Relationships of subordination, service provision or control between management
|
|
|
members and subsidiaries, parent companies, and others
|
370
|
12.11
|
- Agreements, including insurance policy, for payment or reimbursement of expenses
|
|
|
supported by the management members
|
422
|
12.12
|
- Other material information
|
423
13. Management compensation
13.1 - Description of compensation policy or practice, including non-statutory board of
|
|
executive officers
|
424
|
13.2
|
- Total compensation of the Board of Directors, Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal
|
|
|
Council
|
433
|
13.3
|
- Variable compensation of the board of directors, statutory board and fiscal council
|
436
|
13.4
|
- Share-based compensation plan for board of directors and statutory board
|
438
|
13.5
|
- Share-based compensation for the board of directors and statutory board
|
443
-
- Information on outstanding options held by the board of directors and the statutory board 446
-
- Options exercised and shares delivered in connection with the share-based
|
compensation of the board of directors and statutory board
|
457
13.8 - Information required to understand the disclosed figures in items 13.5 to 13.7 - pricing
|
method for shares and options
|
460
13.9 - Number of shares held directly or indirectly, in Brazil or overseas, and of other securities convertible into shares, issued by the company, its direct or indirect controlling
|
|
shareholders, its subsidiaries or companies under joint control, by members of the board
|
|
of directors, statutory executive board, or the fiscal council, grouped by management body,
|
|
as of the closing date of the last year
|
461
|
13.10
|
- Information on pension plans provided to members of the board of directors and
|
|
|
statutory officers
|
462
|
13.11
|
- Maximum, minimum and average individual compensation of the board of directors,
|
|
|
statutory board of executive officers and fiscal council
|
463
|
13.12
|
- Mechanisms for compensating and indemnifying management in the event of removal
|
|
from office or retirement
|
465
|
13.13
|
- Percentage of total compensation held by management and members of the fiscal
|
|
|
council who are parties related to the controlling shareholders
|
466
|
13.14
|
- Compensation of management and members of the fiscal council, grouped by body,
|
|
|
received for any reason other than the position they hold
|
467
|
13.15
|
- Compensation of management and members of the fiscal council recognized in the
|
|
|
income statements of the direct or indirect parent companies, companies under joint
|
|
|
control and subsidiaries of the issuer
|
468
|
13.16
|
- Other material information
|
470
14. Human resources
|
14.1
|
- Description of human resources
|
473
|
14.2
|
- Material changes - human resources
|
477
|
14.3
|
- Description of the employees' compensation policy
|
478
|
14.4
|
- Description of the relationship between the issuer and labor unions
|
480
|
14.5
|
- Other significant information
|
482
15. Control and economic group
|
15.1
|
/ 15.2 - Shareholding
|
483
|
15.3
|
- Capital composition
|
493
|
15.4
|
- Chart of ownership interests and economic group
|
494
|
15.5
|
- Shareholders' agreement filed with the headquarters of the issuer or to which the
|
|
|
controlling shareholder is a party
|
495
|
15.6
|
- Material changes in the interests held by the members of the controlling stake
|
|
|
and management of the issuer
|
497
|
Reference Form - 2022 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A
|
Version: 1
Table of contents
|
15.7
|
- Main corporate events
|
498
|
15.8
|
- Other significant information
|
510
16. Related party transactions
16.1 - Description of the issuer's rules, policies and practices on the transactions with
|
|
related parties
|
511
|
16.2
|
- Information on the transactions with related parties
|
512
|
16.3
|
- Identification of measures taken to deal with conflict of interest and to show that agreed
|
|
conditions are based on arms' length principles or adequate compensation pay
|
523
|
16.4
|
- Other significant information
|
524
17. Capital stock
|
17.1
|
- Information on capital
|
525
|
17.2
|
- Capital increases
|
526
|
17.3
|
- Information on splits, reverse splits and bonuses
|
527
|
17.4
|
- Information on capital decreases
|
528
|
17.5
|
- Other significant information
|
529
18. Securities
|
18.1
|
- Share rights
|
530
|
18.2 - Description of any statutory rules that limit the voting rights of significant shareholders or
|
|
that require them to carry out a public offering
|
533
|
18.3 - Description of exceptions and suspensive clauses relating to the equity or political rights
|
|
set forth in the bylaws
|
535
|
18.4
|
- Trading volumes and prices of marketable securities
|
536
|
18.5
|
- Description of other marketable securities issued in Brazil
|
539
|
18.5.a. - Number of marketable securities holders
|
547
|
18.6
|
- Brazilian markets in which marketable securities are listed for trading
|
548
|
18.7
|
- Information on the class and type of the security listed for trading in foreign markets
|
549
|
18.8
|
- Description of securities issued in foreign markets
|
550
|
18.9
|
- Public offerings made by the issuer or third parties, including controlling shareholders
|
|
|
and affiliates and subsidiaries, related to the issuer's marketable securities
|
551
|
18.10 - Use of proceeds from public offerings
|
555
|
18.11 - Description of public acquisition offerings made by the issuer in relation to shares
|
|
|
issued by a third party
|
556
|
18.12 - Other significant information
|
557
19. Repurchase programs/treasury
|
19.1
|
- Information on the issuer's stock repurchase programs
|
576
|
19.2
|
- Changes in treasury stock
|
578
|
19.3
|
- Other significant information
|
581
20. Trading policy
|
20.1
|
- Information on the security trading policy
|
582
|
20.2
|
- Other significant information
|
585
21. Disclosure policy
-
- Description of the internal rules, regulations or procedures for information disclosure 586
-
- Description of the policy on disclosure of Material Facts or Acts indicating the
|
communication channel or channels used for dissemination and the procedures for
|
|
maintaining secrecy about undisclosed material information
|
588
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Sul América SA published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 21:41:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
23 242 M
4 841 M
4 841 M
|Net income 2022
|
1 123 M
234 M
234 M
|Net cash 2022
|
2 268 M
472 M
472 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|9,57x
|Yield 2022
|4,62%
|
|Capitalization
|
10 730 M
2 235 M
2 235 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,36x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,11x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 000
|Free-Float
|51,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SUL AMÉRICA S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|26,80 BRL
|Average target price
|36,06 BRL
|Spread / Average Target
|34,6%