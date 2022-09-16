Sul America S A : Reference Form 2022 - Version 5
Reference Form - 2022
Reference date: 12/31/2021 Sul América S.A.
Reference Form - 2022 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A
Version: 1
Table of contents
1. People responsible for this form's contents
1.0
- Statement and identity of the people responsible for this form
01
1.1
- Statement of the Chief Executive Officer
02
1.2
- Statement of the Investor Relations Officer
03
1.3
- Chief Executive/Investor Relations Officer Statement
04
2. Independent auditors
2.1/2.2 - Auditor identification and fees
05
2.3
- Other relevant information
07
3. Selected financial information
3.1
- Financial Information
08
3.2
- Non-accounting measurements
09
3.3
- Events subsequent to the latest financial statements
11
3.4
- Income allocation policy
12
3.5
- Dividend distribution and earnings retention
15
3.6
- Declaration of dividends recognized in the retained earnings or reserves accounts
16
3.7
- Indebtedness level
17
3.8
- Obligations
18
3.9
- Other significant information
19
4. Risk factors
4.1
- Description of risk factors
20
4.2
- Description of main market risks
32
4.3
- Non-confidential, significant legal actions, administrative proceedings, or arbitrations
35
4.4 - Non-confidential legal actions, administrative proceedings or arbitrations which opposing parties are management members, former management members, controlling interest
holders, former controlling interest holders, or investors
36
4.5
- Material, confidential lawsuits
37
4.6
- Joint non-confidential, material recurrent or related legal actions, administrative
proceedings or arbitrations
38
4.7
- Other material contingencies
42
4.8
- Rules of the country of origin and of the country where securities are held in custody
44
5. Risk management and internal controls
5.1
- Risk management policy
45
5.2
- Market risks management policy
49
5.3
- Description of internal controls
52
5.4
- Description of Internal integrity procedures and mechanisms adopted
58
5.5
- Significant changes
61
5.6
- Other significant information
62
6. History of the issuer
6.1
/ 6.2 / 6.4 - Issuer's incorporation date, duration and registration date with the CVM
63
6.3
- Brief history
64
6.5
- Information on the bankruptcy petition based on material value or court or out-of-court
reorganization proceedings
69
6.6
- Other significant information
70
7. Operations of the issuer
7.1 - Description of the activities of the issuer and its subsidiaries
71
7.1. a - Information whether issuer is mixed capital company
75
Reference Form - 2022 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A
Version: 1
Table of contents
7.2
- Information on operating segments
76
7.3
- Information on the products and services related to the operating segments
79
7.4
- Clients that account for more than 10% of total net revenue
91
7.5
- Material effects of government regulations on operations
92
7.6
- Material foreign revenue
98
7.7
- Effects of foreign regulation on activities
99
7.8
- Social and environmental policies
100
7.9
- Other significant information
101
8. Extraordinary businesses
8.1
- Extraordinary businesses - Assets acquisitions or sales
102
8.2
- Significant changes in the conduction of the issuer's business
103
8.3
- Material agreements between the issuer and its subsidiaries not directly related
to its operating activities
104
8.4
- Other significant information
105
9. Material assets
9.1
- Material non-current asset items - others
106
9.1
- Material non-current assets items / 9.1.a - Property and equipment
107
9.1
- Material non-current asset items / 9.1.b - Intangible assets
108
9.1
- Material non-current asset items / 9.1.c - Ownership interests in companies
272
9.2
- Other significant information
274
10. Comments from executive officers
10.1
- General financial and equity condition
275
10.2
- Operating and investment income
311
10.3
- Events with actual and expected material effects on the financial statements
315
10.4
- Significant changes in accounting practices - qualifications and emphases in the
auditor's opinion report
317
10.5
- Critical accounting policies
324
10.6
- Material off-balance sheet items
327
10.7
- Comments on off-balance sheet items
328
10.8
- Business plan
329
10.9
- Other factors with material influence
333
11. Projections
11.1
- Disclosed projections and assumptions
334
11.2
- Follow-up and changes in disclosed projections
335
12. Meeting and management
12.1
- Description of the management structure
336
12.2
- Rules, policies and practices related to shareholders' General Meetings
341
12.3
- Rules, policies and practices related to the Board of Directors
343
12.4
- Description of the covenant on settlement of dispute through arbitration
345
12.5
- Composition and professional experience of management and fiscal council
346
12.6
- Percentage attendance at Board of Directors' meetings last year
354
12.7
/ 8 - Composition of committees
355
12.9 - Existing conjugal relationship, common-law marriage or relatives up to once removed related to the management members of the issuer, subsidiaries and parent companies
366
Reference Form - 2022 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A
Version: 1
Table of contents
12.10
- Relationships of subordination, service provision or control between management
members and subsidiaries, parent companies, and others
370
12.11
- Agreements, including insurance policy, for payment or reimbursement of expenses
supported by the management members
422
12.12
- Other material information
423
13. Management compensation
13.1 - Description of compensation policy or practice, including non-statutory board of
executive officers
424
13.2
- Total compensation of the Board of Directors, Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal
Council
433
13.3
- Variable compensation of the board of directors, statutory board and fiscal council
436
13.4
- Share-based compensation plan for board of directors and statutory board
438
13.5
- Share-based compensation for the board of directors and statutory board
443
- Information on outstanding options held by the board of directors and the statutory board 446
- Options exercised and shares delivered in connection with the share-based
compensation of the board of directors and statutory board
457
13.8 - Information required to understand the disclosed figures in items 13.5 to 13.7 - pricing
method for shares and options
460
13.9 - Number of shares held directly or indirectly, in Brazil or overseas, and of other securities convertible into shares, issued by the company, its direct or indirect controlling
shareholders, its subsidiaries or companies under joint control, by members of the board
of directors, statutory executive board, or the fiscal council, grouped by management body,
as of the closing date of the last year
461
13.10
- Information on pension plans provided to members of the board of directors and
statutory officers
462
13.11
- Maximum, minimum and average individual compensation of the board of directors,
statutory board of executive officers and fiscal council
463
13.12
- Mechanisms for compensating and indemnifying management in the event of removal
from office or retirement
465
13.13
- Percentage of total compensation held by management and members of the fiscal
council who are parties related to the controlling shareholders
466
13.14
- Compensation of management and members of the fiscal council, grouped by body,
received for any reason other than the position they hold
467
13.15
- Compensation of management and members of the fiscal council recognized in the
income statements of the direct or indirect parent companies, companies under joint
control and subsidiaries of the issuer
468
13.16
- Other material information
470
14. Human resources
14.1
- Description of human resources
473
14.2
- Material changes - human resources
477
14.3
- Description of the employees' compensation policy
478
14.4
- Description of the relationship between the issuer and labor unions
480
14.5
- Other significant information
482
15. Control and economic group
15.1
/ 15.2 - Shareholding
483
15.3
- Capital composition
493
15.4
- Chart of ownership interests and economic group
494
15.5
- Shareholders' agreement filed with the headquarters of the issuer or to which the
controlling shareholder is a party
495
15.6
- Material changes in the interests held by the members of the controlling stake
and management of the issuer
497
Reference Form - 2022 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A
Version: 1
Table of contents
15.7
- Main corporate events
498
15.8
- Other significant information
510
16. Related party transactions
16.1 - Description of the issuer's rules, policies and practices on the transactions with
related parties
511
16.2
- Information on the transactions with related parties
512
16.3
- Identification of measures taken to deal with conflict of interest and to show that agreed
conditions are based on arms' length principles or adequate compensation pay
523
16.4
- Other significant information
524
17. Capital stock
17.1
- Information on capital
525
17.2
- Capital increases
526
17.3
- Information on splits, reverse splits and bonuses
527
17.4
- Information on capital decreases
528
17.5
- Other significant information
529
18. Securities
18.1
- Share rights
530
18.2 - Description of any statutory rules that limit the voting rights of significant shareholders or
that require them to carry out a public offering
533
18.3 - Description of exceptions and suspensive clauses relating to the equity or political rights
set forth in the bylaws
535
18.4
- Trading volumes and prices of marketable securities
536
18.5
- Description of other marketable securities issued in Brazil
539
18.5.a. - Number of marketable securities holders
547
18.6
- Brazilian markets in which marketable securities are listed for trading
548
18.7
- Information on the class and type of the security listed for trading in foreign markets
549
18.8
- Description of securities issued in foreign markets
550
18.9
- Public offerings made by the issuer or third parties, including controlling shareholders
and affiliates and subsidiaries, related to the issuer's marketable securities
551
18.10 - Use of proceeds from public offerings
555
18.11 - Description of public acquisition offerings made by the issuer in relation to shares
issued by a third party
556
18.12 - Other significant information
557
19. Repurchase programs/treasury
19.1
- Information on the issuer's stock repurchase programs
576
19.2
- Changes in treasury stock
578
19.3
- Other significant information
581
20. Trading policy
20.1
- Information on the security trading policy
582
20.2
- Other significant information
585
21. Disclosure policy
- Description of the internal rules, regulations or procedures for information disclosure 586
- Description of the policy on disclosure of Material Facts or Acts indicating the
communication channel or channels used for dissemination and the procedures for
maintaining secrecy about undisclosed material information
588
Sales 2022
22 793 M
4 317 M
4 317 M
Net income 2022
647 M
122 M
122 M
Net cash 2022
1 509 M
286 M
286 M
P/E ratio 2022
14,4x
Yield 2022
2,12%
Capitalization
9 516 M
1 802 M
1 802 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,35x
EV / Sales 2023
0,29x
Nbr of Employees
4 000
Free-Float
51,1%
