Sul America S A : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of portfolio from Santa Casa de Ponta Grossa

03/19/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

National Registry of Corporate Taxpayers' (CNPJ) 29.978.814/0001-87

Number of Corporate Registry Identification (NIRE) 3330003299-1

Publicly Held Company with Authorized Share Capital Publicly held company registration number 02112-1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Sul América S.A. (B3: SULA11) ("Company" or "SulAmérica") informs its shareholders and the market in general that its subsidiary Paraná Clínicas - Planos de Saúde S.A. ("Paraná Clínicas") has executed, on this date, with Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Ponta Grossa, in the State of Paraná, an agreement for the acquisition of the private healthcare assistance portfolio for the amount of R$14.4 million (the

"Transaction").

The Transaction aims to reinforce SulAmérica's position and relevance in the State of Paraná and in

Brazil's south region and, once concluded, shall aggregate around 25 thousand beneficiaries to its health portfolio, reassuring the strategy of growth in the Health and Dental segment in strategic regions, already driven by the acquisition of Paraná Clínicas itself on September 2020. In 2020, this portfolio registered revenues of approximately R$53 million.

The conclusion of the Transaction is conditioned to the fulfillment of certain usual conditions precedent, as established in the respective agreement, including the prior approval of the competent regulatory bodies. When concluded, this transaction will represent an addition of 28% in beneficiaries and of 26% in operational revenues to Paraná Clínicas.

The Company clarifies that the Transaction is not conditioned to, and, therefore, shall not be submitted to, the approval of its shareholders, pursuant to article 256 of Law n. 6,404/76, neither, in accordance to Ofício-Circular/CVM/SEP/Nº 01/2021, the right to withdraw to its shareholders, bearing in mind that the Transaction was executed by Paraná Clínicas, a closed and indirect controlled subsidiary of the Company.

Rio de Janeiro, March 19, 2021.

Ricardo Bottas Dourado dos Santos Vice-President of Control and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 21:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
