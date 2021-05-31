Log in
    SULA11   BRSULACDAM12

SUL AMÉRICA S.A.

(SULA11)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/28
34.8 BRL   +2.32%
04:32pSUL AMERICA S A  : Reference Form 2021 - Version 1
PU
05/18SUL AMERICA S A  : Reference Form 2020 - Version 9
PU
05/12SUL AMERICA S A  : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Committees Election
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sul America S A : Reference Form 2021 - Version 1

05/31/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Reference Form - 2021

Reference date: 12/31/2020

Sul América S.A.

Version 1 | 05/31/2021

Reference Form - 2021 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A

Version: 1

Table of contents

1. People responsible for this form's contents

1.0

- Statement and identity of the people responsible for this form

01

1.1

- Statement of the Chief Executive Officer

02

1.2

- Statement of the Investor Relations Officer

03

2. Independent auditors

2.1/2.2 - Auditor identification and fees

04

2.3

- Other relevant information

06

3. Selected financial information

3.1

- Financial Information

07

3.2

- Non-accounting measurements

08

3.3

- Events subsequent to the latest financial statements

10

3.4

- Income allocation policy

11

3.5

- Dividend distribution and earnings retention

14

3.6

- Declaration of dividends recognized in the retained earnings or reserves accounts

15

3.7

- Indebtedness level

16

3.8

- Obligations

17

3.9

- Other significant information

18

4. Risk factors

4.1

- Description of risk factors

19

4.2

- Description of main market risks

30

4.3

- Non-confidential, significant legal actions, administrative proceedings, or arbitrations

33

4.4

- Non-confidential legal actions, administrative proceedings or arbitrations which opposing

parties are management members, former management members, controlling interest

holders, former controlling interest holders, or investors

35

4.5

- Material, confidential lawsuits

36

4.6

- Joint non-confidential, material recurrent or related legal actions, administrative

proceedings or arbitrations

37

4.7

- Other material contingencies

40

4.8

- Rules of the country of origin and of the country where securities are held in custody

42

5. Risk management and internal controls

5.1

- Risk management policy

43

5.2

- Market risks management policy

47

5.3

- Description of internal controls

50

5.4

- Description of Internal integrity procedures and mechanisms adopted

55

5.5

- Significant changes

58

5.6

- Other significant information

59

6. History of the issuer

6.1

/ 6.2 / 6.4 - Issuer's incorporation date, duration and registration date with the CVM

60

6.3

- Brief history

61

6.5

- Information on the bankruptcy petition based on material value or court or out-of-court

reorganization proceedings

65

6.6

- Other significant information

66

7. Operations of the issuer

7.1

- Description of the activities of the issuer and its subsidiaries

67

7.1. a - Information whether issuer is mixed capital company

71

7.2

- Information on operating segments

72

Reference Form - 2021 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A

Version: 1

Table of contents

7.3

- Information on the products and services related to the operating segments

75

7.4

- Clients that account for more than 10% of total net revenue

85

7.5

- Material effects of government regulations on operations

86

7.6

- Material foreign revenue

92

7.7

- Effects of foreign regulation on activities

93

7.8

- Social and environmental policies

94

7.9

- Other significant information

95

8. Extraordinary businesses

8.1

- Extraordinary businesses - Assets acquisitions or sales

96

8.2

- Significant changes in the conduction of the issuer's business

97

8.3

- Material agreements between the issuer and its subsidiaries not directly related

to its operating activities

98

8.4

- Other significant information

99

9. Material assets

9.1

- Material non-current asset items - others

100

9.1

- Material non-current assets items / 9.1.a - Property and equipment

101

9.1

- Material non-current asset items / 9.1.b - Intangible assets

102

9.1

- Material non-current asset items / 9.1.c - Ownership interests in companies

271

9.2

- Other significant information

272

10. Comments from executive officers

10.1

- General financial and equity condition

273

10.2

- Operating and investment income

311

10.3

- Events with actual and expected material effects on the financial statements

315

10.4

- Significant changes in accounting practices - qualifications and emphases in the

auditor's opinion report

316

10.5

- Critical accounting policies

325

10.6

- Material off-balance sheet items

328

10.7

- Comments on off-balance sheet items

329

10.8

- Business plan

330

10.9

- Other factors with material influence

333

11. Projections

11.1

- Disclosed projections and assumptions

334

11.2

- Follow-up and changes in disclosed projections

335

12. Meeting and management

12.1

- Description of the management structure

336

12.2

- Rules, policies and practices related to shareholders' General Meetings

341

12.3

- Rules, policies and practices related to the Board of Directors

343

12.4

- Description of the covenant on settlement of dispute through arbitration

345

12.5

- Composition and professional experience of management and fiscal council

346

12.6

- Percentage attendance at Board of Directors' meetings last year

356

12.7

/ 8 - Composition of committees

357

12.9

- Existing conjugal relationship, common-law marriage or relatives up to once removed

related to the management members of the issuer, subsidiaries and parent

companies

366

12.10 - Relationships of subordination, service provision or control between management

members and subsidiaries, parent companies, and others

370

Reference Form - 2021 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A

Version: 1

Table of contents

12.11

- Agreements, including insurance policy, for payment or reimbursement of expenses

supported by the management members

411

12.12

- Other material information

412

13. Management compensation

13.1 - Description of compensation policy or practice, including non-statutory board of

executive officers

413

13.2

- Total compensation of the Board of Directors, Board of Executive Officers and Fiscal

Council

421

13.3

- Variable compensation of the board of directors, statutory board and fiscal council

423

13.4

- Share-based compensation plan for board of directors and statutory board

425

13.5

- Share-based compensation for the board of directors and statutory board

430

13.6

- Information on outstanding options held by the board of directors and the statutory

board

433

13.7

- Options exercised and shares delivered in connection with the share-based

compensation of the board of directors and statutory board

443

13.8

- Information required to understand the disclosed figures in items 13.5 to 13.7 - pricing

method for shares and options

446

13.9 - Number of shares held directly or indirectly, in Brazil or overseas, and of other securities convertible into shares, issued by the company, its direct or indirect controlling shareholders, its subsidiaries or companies under joint control, by members of the board of directors, statutory executive board, or the fiscal council, grouped by management body,

as of the closing date of the last year

447

13.10

- Information on pension plans provided to members of the board of directors and

statutory officers

449

13.11

- Maximum, minimum and average individual compensation of the board of directors,

statutory board of executive officers and fiscal council

450

13.12

- Mechanisms for compensating and indemnifying management in the event of removal

from office or retirement

451

13.13

- Percentage of total compensation held by management and members of the fiscal

council who are parties related to the controlling shareholders

452

13.14

- Compensation of management and members of the fiscal council, grouped by body,

received for any reason other than the position they hold

453

13.15

- Compensation of management and members of the fiscal council recognized in the

income statements of the direct or indirect parent companies, companies under joint

control and subsidiaries of the issuer

454

13.16

- Other material information

457

14. Human resources

14.1

- Description of human resources

460

14.2

- Material changes - human resources

463

14.3

- Description of the employees' compensation policy

464

14.4

- Description of the relationship between the issuer and labor unions

466

14.5

- Other significant information

468

15. Control and economic group

15.1

/ 15.2 - Shareholding

469

15.3

- Capital composition

480

15.4

- Chart of ownership interests and economic group

481

15.5

- Shareholders' agreement filed with the headquarters of the issuer or to which the

controlling shareholder is a party

482

15.6

- Material changes in the interests held by the members of the controlling stake

and management of the issuer

484

15.7

- Main corporate events

485

15.8

- Other significant information

498

Reference Form - 2021 - SUL AMÉRICA S/A

Version: 1

Table of contents

16. Related party transactions

16.1 - Description of the issuer's rules, policies and practices on the transactions with

related parties

499

16.2

- Information on the transactions with related parties

500

16.3

- Identification of measures taken to deal with conflict of interest and to show that agreed

conditions are based on arms' length principles or adequate compensation pay

509

16.4

- Other significant information

510

17. Capital stock

17.1

- Information on capital

511

17.2

- Capital increases

512

17.3

- Information on splits, reverse splits and bonuses

513

17.4

- Information on capital decreases

514

17.5

- Other significant information

515

18. Securities

18.1

- Share rights

516

18.2 - Description of any statutory rules that limit the voting rights of significant shareholders or

that require them to carry out a public offering

519

18.3 - Description of exceptions and suspensive clauses relating to the equity or political rights

set forth in the bylaws

521

18.4

- Trading volumes and prices of marketable securities

522

18.5

- Description of other marketable securities issued in Brazil

525

18.5.a. - Number of marketable securities holders

535

18.6

- Brazilian markets in which marketable securities are listed for trading

536

18.7

- Information on the class and type of the security listed for trading in foreign markets

537

18.8

- Description of securities issued in foreign markets

538

18.9

- Public offerings made by the issuer or third parties, including controlling shareholders

and affiliates and subsidiaries, related to the issuer's marketable securities

539

18.10 - Use of proceeds from public offerings

542

18.11 - Description of public acquisition offerings made by the issuer in relation to shares

issued by a third party

543

18.12 - Other significant information

544

19. Repurchase programs/treasury

19.1

- Information on the issuer's stock repurchase programs

566

19.2

- Changes in treasury stock

568

19.3

- Other significant information

571

20. Trading policy

20.1

- Information on the security trading policy

572

20.2

- Other significant information

575

21. Disclosure policy

  1. - Description of the internal rules, regulations or procedures for information disclosure 576
  2. - Description of the policy on disclosure of Material Facts or Acts indicating the communication channel or channels used for dissemination and the procedures for

maintaining secrecy about undisclosed material information

578

21.3

- Executive officers and board members responsible for the implementation,

maintenance, evaluation and oversight of the information disclosure policy

579

21.4

- Other significant information

580

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sul América SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 20:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 397 M 4 096 M 4 096 M
Net income 2021 663 M 127 M 127 M
Net cash 2021 17 289 M 3 310 M 3 310 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 13 974 M 2 657 M 2 675 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,15x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,21x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 51,1%
