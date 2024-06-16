Certain Equity Shares of Sula Vineyards Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024.

Certain Equity Shares of Sula Vineyards Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 549 days starting from 15-DEC-2022 to 16-JUN-2024.



Details:

An aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer equity share capital of the Company held by the Promoter is required to be provided towards minimum promoter?s contribution and locked-in for a period of 18 months from the date of Allotment.



The entire pre-Offer equity share capital of the Company will be locked-in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment in the Offer, except (a) the promoter?s contribution which shall be locked in as above; (b) the Equity Shares which may be allotted to the employees under the ESOP Schemes pursuant to exercise of options held by such employees (whether currently employees or not); and (c) Offered Shares, which are successfully transferred as part of the Offer for Sale.