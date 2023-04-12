Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Sula Vineyards Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SULA   INE142Q01026

SULA VINEYARDS LIMITED

(SULA)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
352.20 INR   -2.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of earnings, macro data

04/12/2023 | 12:12am EDT
BENGALURU, April 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday as initial numbers raised hopes of strong March quarter corporate earnings, though there was some caution ahead of key domestic and global macroeconomic data due later in the day and through the week.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.27% at 17,770.40, as of 9:38 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.21% to 60,281.86.

The Nifty 50 has risen over 4.5% in the past seven sessions, its longest winning streak in more than four months.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials rising 0.3%.

Information technology stocks rose 0.1% ahead of the quarterly results of top IT firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd later in the day.

Investors also await consumer inflation and industrial production data, due to be released after market hours.

India's consumer inflation likely eased in March to 5.80%, dipping below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the first time in 2023, according to a Reuters poll.

Wall Street equities were mostly higher ahead of consumer price index data for March and minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting. Asian markets remained subdued.

Among individual stocks, Sula Vineyards jumped over 6% after posting 15% YoY growth in sales of own brands in Q4 at 1.04 billion Rupees.

Shares of Titagarh Wagons and Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 3% each, after a consortium of the two companies was awarded an order for Vande Bharat trainsets by Indian Railways. ($1 = 82.0400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 213 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
Net income 2023 844 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net Debt 2023 2 434 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,0x
Yield 2023 1,14%
Capitalization 29 655 M 361 M 361 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
EV / Sales 2024 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 717
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart SULA VINEYARDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sula Vineyards Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SULA VINEYARDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 352,20 INR
Average target price 432,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Suresh Samant Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Bittu Varghese Chief Financial Officer
Chetan Rameshchandra Desai Chairman
Chaitanya Rathi Chief Operating Officer
Ruchi Sathe Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SULA VINEYARDS LIMITED6.20%361
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-3.45%6 289
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-9.29%1 732
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-7.48%889
C&C GROUP PLC-11.24%753
LAURENT-PERRIER-15.67%724
