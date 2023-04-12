INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher ahead of earnings, macro data

BENGALURU, April 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened
higher on Wednesday as initial numbers raised hopes of strong
March quarter corporate earnings, though there was some caution
ahead of key domestic and global macroeconomic data due later in
the day and through the week.
The Nifty 50 rose 0.27% at 17,770.40, as of 9:38
a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.21% to
60,281.86.
The Nifty 50 has risen over 4.5% in the past seven
sessions, its longest winning streak in more than four months.
Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high
weightage financials rising 0.3%.
Information technology stocks rose 0.1% ahead
of the quarterly results of top IT firm Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd later in the day.
Investors also await consumer inflation and industrial
production data, due to be released after market hours.
India's consumer inflation likely eased in March to 5.80%,
dipping below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit
for the first time in 2023, according to a Reuters poll.
Wall Street equities were mostly higher ahead of consumer
price index data for March and minutes of the Fed's latest
policy meeting. Asian markets remained subdued.
Among individual stocks, Sula Vineyards jumped
over 6% after posting 15% YoY growth in sales of own brands in
Q4 at 1.04 billion Rupees.
Shares of Titagarh Wagons and Bharat Heavy
Electricals rose 3% each, after a consortium of the
two companies was awarded an order for Vande Bharat trainsets by
Indian Railways.
($1 = 82.0400 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia
Cheema and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)