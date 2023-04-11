Sulliden Retains Roger Lemaitre as Vice President (Uranium)

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Lemaitre as its Vice President (Uranium).



Mr. Roger Lemaitre is a Professional Engineer and Geologist with more than 30 years of professional experience, with both senior and junior mining companies in various roles including technical exploration and development, management, and senior executive positions. Mr. Lemaitre guided (formerly) TSX-listed UEX Corporation, one of the leading Athabasca uranium junior explorers and developers, from 2014 through to the sale of the company at a 72% premium in late 2022 by engineering a competitive bidding process. During his time leading UEX, he guided the company through a challenging uranium bear market, growing shareholder value from C$75 million market capitalization to C$310 million, and raised over C$75 million in equity during that time. Mr. Lemaitre has also held a variety of senior management positions with Cameco Corporation, one of the world’s largest uranium producers, and was Cameco’s Director of Worldwide Exploration Projects. In this position, Mr. Lemaitre had responsibility for overseeing the execution of Cameco’s growing international exploration programs and budgets as well as overseeing the field activities of three global exploration offices. Before becoming the Director of Worldwide Exploration, Mr. Lemaitre was Cameco’s Manager of Regional Exploration, Saskatchewan and was involved in Cameco’s strategic growth team tasked with the identification of opportunities in the uranium sector. Mr. Lemaitre holds a B.Sc. (Applied) in geological engineering from Queen’s University, an M.Sc. (Applied) from McGill University and an MBA from Athabasca University.

Rennie Morkel, CEO of Sulliden, stated, "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Roger to lead the uranium division in overseeing all aspects of our projects and further defining our current project portfolio. Roger brings three decades of professional experience and knowledge to the Company.”

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage, and early production-stage mining projects.

