    SMC   CA8651251081

SULLIDEN MINING CAPITAL INC.

(SMC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:26:33 2023-04-10 pm EDT
0.0550 CAD   +22.22%
07:31aSulliden Retains Roger Lemaitre as Vice President (Uranium)
GL
Sulliden Retains Roger Lemaitre as Vice President (Uranium)

04/11/2023 | 07:31am EDT
TORONTO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Lemaitre as its Vice President (Uranium).

Mr. Roger Lemaitre is a Professional Engineer and Geologist with more than 30 years of professional experience, with both senior and junior mining companies in various roles including technical exploration and development, management, and senior executive positions. Mr. Lemaitre guided (formerly) TSX-listed UEX Corporation, one of the leading Athabasca uranium junior explorers and developers, from 2014 through to the sale of the company at a 72% premium in late 2022 by engineering a competitive bidding process. During his time leading UEX, he guided the company through a challenging uranium bear market, growing shareholder value from C$75 million market capitalization to C$310 million, and raised over C$75 million in equity during that time. Mr. Lemaitre has also held a variety of senior management positions with Cameco Corporation, one of the world’s largest uranium producers, and was Cameco’s Director of Worldwide Exploration Projects. In this position, Mr. Lemaitre had responsibility for overseeing the execution of Cameco’s growing international exploration programs and budgets as well as overseeing the field activities of three global exploration offices. Before becoming the Director of Worldwide Exploration, Mr. Lemaitre was Cameco’s Manager of Regional Exploration, Saskatchewan and was involved in Cameco’s strategic growth team tasked with the identification of opportunities in the uranium sector. Mr. Lemaitre holds a B.Sc. (Applied) in geological engineering from Queen’s University, an M.Sc. (Applied) from McGill University and an MBA from Athabasca University.

Rennie Morkel, CEO of Sulliden, stated, "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Roger to lead the uranium division in overseeing all aspects of our projects and further defining our current project portfolio. Roger brings three decades of professional experience and knowledge to the Company.

About Sulliden

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage, and early production-stage mining projects.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board

“Rennie Morkel”, Chief Executive Officer
rmorkel@fmresources.ca
416-861-2267

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -12,1 M -8,92 M -8,92 M
Net cash 2022 8,00 M 5,92 M 5,92 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,06 M 5,22 M 5,22 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Rennie Morkel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan Jeffery Ptolemy Chief Financial Officer
William L. Clarke Lead Independent Director
William Connell Steers Independent Director
Wen Ye Independent Director
