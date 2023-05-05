Advanced search
    3U4   GB00BJVQQP66

SULNOX GROUP PLC

(3U4)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:05:03 2023-05-05 am EDT
0.0630 EUR   +59.49%
04:52pSulNOx enters new market with purchase in South Africa
AN
04/25EXECUTIVE CHANGES: SulNOx shareholder wants chair and CEO out
AN
04/19Deepverge reviews funding, proposes Microsaic deal
AN
SulNOx enters new market with purchase in South Africa

05/05/2023 | 04:52pm EDT
SulNOx Group PLC - London-based greentech company which specialises in providing solutions towards the decarbonisation of liquid hydrocarbon fuels - Enters into an "entirely new" market for its patented proprietary chemistry. Says it has worked with Cleaner Fuel Solutions Pty Ltd in South Africa to reduce processing time and efficiency of recovering oil from otherwise toxic waste. Explains the reduction in time offers "huge" environmental benefits and "significant" opportunities for operators. As a result, CFS buys one intermediate bulk container 950 kilograms of Berol 6446, capable of processing 400,000 litres of waste oil. This will be used during a commissioning phase of a pilot plant which has an initial capacity of 600,000 litres.

Current stock price: 10.52 pence

12-month change: down 45%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 3.68% 75.27 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.13% 473.6 Real-time Quote.1.96%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.87% 2034.98 Real-time Quote.2.94%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.98% 154.11 Real-time Quote.-0.82%
SULNOX GROUP PLC 59.49% 0.063 Delayed Quote.-56.11%
WTI 3.74% 71.27 Delayed Quote.-16.56%
