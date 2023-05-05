SulNOx enters new market with purchase in South Africa

SulNOx Group PLC - London-based greentech company which specialises in providing solutions towards the decarbonisation of liquid hydrocarbon fuels - Enters into an "entirely new" market for its patented proprietary chemistry. Says it has worked with Cleaner Fuel Solutions Pty Ltd in South Africa to reduce processing time and efficiency of recovering oil from otherwise toxic waste. Explains the reduction in time offers "huge" environmental benefits and "significant" opportunities for operators. As a result, CFS buys one intermediate bulk container 950 kilograms of Berol 6446, capable of processing 400,000 litres of waste oil. This will be used during a commissioning phase of a pilot plant which has an initial capacity of 600,000 litres.

Current stock price: 10.52 pence

12-month change: down 45%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

