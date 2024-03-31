Sultan Center Food Products Company - K.S.C. (Public) reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was KWD 183.29 million compared to KWD 184.29 million a year ago. Revenue was KWD 186.83 million compared to KWD 193.15 million a year ago.

Net loss was KWD 19.64 million compared to net income of KWD 2.46 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.0703 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of KWD 0.00991 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.0703 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of KWD 0.00991 a year ago.

Basic loss per share was KWD 0.0703 compared to basic earnings per share of KWD 0.00882 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was KWD 0.0703 compared to diluted earnings per share of KWD 0.00882 a year ago.