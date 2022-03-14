Sultan Resources : Big Hill Exploration Update

Sultan Resources Ltd ACN: 623652 522 CORPORATE DETAILS ASX Code: SLZ DIRECTORS STEVEN GROVES MANAGING DIRECTOR JEREMY KING CHAIRMAN 15th March 2022 DAVID LEES NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR onlyBIG HILL EXPLORATION UPDATE CONTACT Suite 2, Level 1, 1 Altona Street use West Perth WA 6005 www.sultanresources.com.au info@sultanresources.com.au  Diamond drilling targeting altered and mineralised structures at the Razorback prospect, Big Hill completed in late 2021. o A total of 5 holes for 519 metres completed o Co-funded grant of up to $81k awarded for the program  All holes intersected a strongly altered and veined structure containing sulphide minerals personal that correlates with surface mapping and sampling Results have been received and show:  o Elevated levels of porphyry-style mineralisation in elements such as Au, Ag, Cu, As, Sb, Mo, W o Results are consistent with the style and intensity of alteration and mineralisation distal to a mineralising porphyry system  The drilling has confirmed the potential for the discovery of porphyry Cu-Au mineralisation at Big Hill and provided important vectors towards the most prospective part of the system Sultan Resources Limited (ASX: SLZ) (Sultan or Company) is pleased to provide an update to the market from the Company's Big Hill Cu-Au porphyry project in the Lachlan Fold Belt NSW. Full results for drilling undertaken at the Razorback structure in late 2021 have now been received. During November and December 2021, Sultan undertook the maiden diamond drill program at the Company's Razorback Ridge Au-Cu prospect in Central NSW. As part of the Big Hill Au-Cu porphyry project Forin the Company's Lachlan Fold Belt ("LFB") portfolio, the drill program was designed to target the structural host beneath outcropping high-grade Cu and Au mineralisation at Razorback. Five diamond drillholes for a total of 519m were completed. All holes successfully intersected the mineralized structure beneath the outcropping skarn breccia previously sampled and mapped at surface (ASX Announcement 30/09/2020). Extended delays due to repeated wet weather conditions at site resulted in the total drilling meters being less than originally planned. The drilling is being supported via the New Frontiers Cooperative Drilling Grants Program - Round 4 by the Department of Regional NSW with a co-funded drilling grant of up to $81,000 awarded to Sultan to help cover 50% of direct drilling costs. Final assay results have now been received and initial interpretations completed.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - 15 MARCH 2022 Razorback Drilling Results and Interpretation RZDD001 and RZDD002 (Figures 1 & 2) were drilled on the same section to test elevated surface geochemistry within an outcropping skarn breccia. These holes were drilled to 69.2 and 107.7m onlyrespectively and both intersected skarn-altered brecciated limestone containing quartz-carbonate- magnetite veining with minor chalcopyrite and pyrite. They passed through the down dip extension of the outcropping skarn breccia trend and concluded in approximately 40m of chlorite-magnetite altered volcanoclastic sandstone with abundant hematite alteration of clasts and stringers. Assay results from both holes show elevated levels of gold, copper, silver, arsenic, antimony, molybdenum, tungsten and a noticeable depletion in zinc. No economic levels of these elements were recorded in either hole, indicating that strong supergene enrichment of the structure at surface resulting in the higher-grade rock sample results has occurred. This enrichment could also have depleted some of the original usemineralisation immediately below the surface within the structure. Although still at low levels, gold mineralisation appears to be increasing in RZDD002 where the structure was intersected some 30m below RZDD001. Hole RZDD001 returned maximum results from within an 8m down hole intersection (10 - 18m) of 0.014 g/t Au (14-16m), 0.04g/t Ag (10 - 14m), 0.035% Cu (12 - 18m), 0.53ppm Mo (10 - 18m). Hole RZDD002 returned maximum results from within a 10m down hole intersection (51 -61m) of 0.049 g/t Au (52-53m), 0.09g/t Ag (52 - 53m), 0.07% Cu (52 - 53m), 1.85ppm Mo (55 - 58m), 4.13ppm W (54 - personal58m). The full set of assay results for relevant elements for all holes is included in Appendix 1 For Figure 1: Cross-section, looking north, of holes RZDD001 and 002 showing down hole gold assays. The general tenor of elevated gold content increases in hole 2, suggesting the mineralisation might increase with depth. page 2

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - 15 MARCH 2022 onlyusepersonalFigure 2: Cross-section, looking north, of holes RZDD001 and 002 showing down hole copper assays. RZDD003 and RZDD004 (Figures 3 & 4) were drilled on the same section approximately 150m north of RZDD001 and RZDD002 along the skarn trend with end of hole depths of 90.4m and 171.3m respectively. RZDD003 intersected a 10m zone of quartz-carbonate veined and sericite-altered, hydrothermal breccia containing abundant finely-disseminated pyrite and fuchsite blebs. Dominant units intersected throughout the hole were andesitic-rich,chlorite-magnetite altered volcaniclastics containing minor to moderate quartz-carbonate veining and trace blebs of chalcopyrite and bornite. Hole RZDD004, the deepest drilled at Razorback, encountered intervals of quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration throughout the hole at 15-30m, 31- 37m and 61-74m. Associated with these zones were encouraging sulfide contents of pyrite, chalcopyrite and bornite. This hole intersected multiple structures interpreted to be represented by various zones of sericite bleached volcaniclastic breccias with quartz-carbonate veining and infill containing disseminated pyrite and minor chalcopyrite-bornite blebs. The hole was terminated in unaltered chlorite-magnetite volcaniclastics The increase in alteration intensity and width, and stronger elevated metal contents compared to holes Forfurther south suggests that these holes are closer to the source of mineralising fluids at Big Hill. These holes are on the southern edge of the Big Hill intrusive complex and provide an exploration vector towards the potential mineralising porphyry. Hole RZDD003 returned maximum results from within an 8m down hole structure intersection (30 - 38m) of 0.11 g/t Au (31-32m), 0.15 g/t Ag (31 - 32m), 0.04% Cu (30-31m & 36-37m), 2.8ppm Mo (31-32m) and 5.6ppm W (35-37m). Hole RZDD004 returned maximum results from within a 12m down hole structure intersection (62 - 74m) of 0.16 g/t Au (67-68m), 0.10 g/t Ag (64 - 65m), 0.04% Cu (64-65m & 67-68m), 3.14 ppm Mo (63 - 65m) and 3.4ppm W (71-72m). page 3

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - 15 MARCH 2022 onlyuse personalFigure 3: Cross-section, looking north, of holes RZDD003 and 004 showing down hole gold assays. The general tenor and thickness of elevated gold content increases in hole 4, suggesting the mineralisation is improving with depth. For Figure 4: Cross-section, looking north, of holes RZDD003 and 004 showing down hole gold assays. The general tenor and thickness of elevated copper content increases in hole 4, suggesting the mineralisation is improving with depth. page 4