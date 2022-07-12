Log in
SULZER : publishes sustainability report 2021
PU
SULZER : A place to engage
PU
SULZER : Employee-driven initiatives at Sulzer Leeds facility promote sustainability and wellbeing
PU
Sulzer : A place to engage

07/12/2022
In the course of 2021, we have also made improvements to foster biodiversity in our wildlife garden. We have planted a butterfly garden, with six species of trees and shrubs that are important nutritive plants for local butterflies. Two more beehives were installed, so that the garden now has a total of four beehives. A large natural pond adds living space for insects and birds. For our human visitors to the garden, we extended the footpath. Overall, we were able to count 28 rare or endangered species in the garden. The new areas of the garden are still establishing their biotopes and more species are expected to settle in.

Financials
Sales 2022 3 269 M 3 338 M 3 338 M
Net income 2022 174 M 178 M 178 M
Net Debt 2022 195 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 5,95%
Capitalization 1 985 M 2 027 M 2 027 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 13 816
Free-Float 49,2%
Technical analysis trends SULZER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 58,85 CHF
Average target price 100,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Lalanne Chief Executive Officer & President-Flow Equipment
Suzanne Alice Thoma Chairman
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthias F. Bichsel Vice Chairman
Alexey Valeryevich Moskov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SULZER LTD-34.50%2 027
ATLAS COPCO AB-34.55%45 815
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-22.03%31 841
FANUC CORPORATION-10.15%30 786
SANDVIK AB-30.38%20 990
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-42.69%20 793