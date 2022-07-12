Sulzer : A place to engage

In the course of 2021, we have also made improvements to foster biodiversity in our wildlife garden. We have planted a butterfly garden, with six species of trees and shrubs that are important nutritive plants for local butterflies. Two more beehives were installed, so that the garden now has a total of four beehives. A large natural pond adds living space for insects and birds. For our human visitors to the garden, we extended the footpath. Overall, we were able to count 28 rare or endangered species in the garden. The new areas of the garden are still establishing their biotopes and more species are expected to settle in.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Sulzer AG published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.