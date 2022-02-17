Sulzer : Annual Results 2021 presentation pdf

Greg Poux-Guillaume | CEO Frédéric Lalanne | CEO designate Jill Lee | CFO
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activities or future performance of products and solutions, containing risks and uncertainties.
These forward-looking statements are subject
to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors, which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.
February 18, 2022
Annual Results 2021
2
Business performance
Greg Poux-Guillaume | CEO
FY 2021 Highlights
▪ All financial targets achieved or beaten
• Orders up 3.6% @ CHF 3'168m1
• Sales up 6.0%@ CHF 3'155m1
• Operational profitability at 9.3%1
• FCF strong @ CHF 211m1, 6.7% of sales
▪ Refocused on Flow Control with APS spin-off▪ Renamed divisions to reflect change in scope
▪ Water now largest business in Flow Equipment with the acquisition of Nordic Water
▪ Seamless 100% internal leadership transition ▪ Dividend of CHF 3.50 proposed to AGM
Febraury 18, 2022
Annual results 2021
1. excluding discontinued business APS
4
Sulzer post split:
new names for new ambitions
Pure play flow control company with attractive technology portfolio in growth markets driven by sustainability
Flow Equipment
Changed from Pumps Equipment, because we now offer much more than pumps (compressors, grinders, filters, agitators and digital solutions).
Services
Changed from Rotating Equipment Services.
We are a full-service provider, using advanced data analytics, digital solutions and additive to maximize the
life-time value of our customers' equipment. And we
increasingly cover equipment that does not rotate.
Chemtech
Unchanged at this point, but with a clear shift from chemical applications, which still represent more than half of what we do, towards renewable applications such as biopolymers, recycling, carbon capture.
1'325m
42%
1'163m
680m
21%
37%
Order intake 2021 (CHF)
Order intake 2021 (CHF)
Order intake 2021 (CHF)
February 18, 2022
Annual Results 2021
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.