Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sulzer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER AG

(SUN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/17 11:31:04 am
86.3 CHF   -0.52%
12:30aSulzer's FY21 Income Rises Amid Sales Growth In All Divisions
MT
12:21aSULZER : Corporate governance 2021 pdf
PU
12:20aSulzer CFO To Retire; Successor Named
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sulzer : Annual Results 2021 presentation pdf

02/17/2022 | 11:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Results 2021

Greg Poux-Guillaume | CEO Frédéric Lalanne | CEO designate Jill Lee | CFO

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activities or future performance of products and solutions, containing risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are subject

to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors, which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.

February 18, 2022

Annual Results 2021

2

Business performance

Greg Poux-Guillaume | CEO

FY 2021 Highlights

All financial targets achieved or beaten

Orders up 3.6% @ CHF 3'168m1

Sales up 6.0%@ CHF 3'155m1

Operational profitability at 9.3%1

FCF strong @ CHF 211m1, 6.7% of sales

Refocused on Flow Control with APS spin-off Renamed divisions to reflect change in scope

Water now largest business in Flow Equipment with the acquisition of Nordic Water

Seamless 100% internal leadership transition Dividend of CHF 3.50 proposed to AGM

Febraury 18, 2022

Annual results 2021

1. excluding discontinued business APS

4

Sulzer post split:

new names for new ambitions

Pure play flow control company with attractive technology portfolio in growth markets driven by sustainability

Flow Equipment

Changed from Pumps Equipment, because we now offer much more than pumps (compressors, grinders, filters, agitators and digital solutions).

Services

Changed from Rotating Equipment Services.

We are a full-service provider, using advanced data analytics, digital solutions and additive to maximize the

life-time value of our customers' equipment. And we

increasingly cover equipment that does not rotate.

Chemtech

Unchanged at this point, but with a clear shift from chemical applications, which still represent more than half of what we do, towards renewable applications such as biopolymers, recycling, carbon capture.

1'325m

42%

1'163m

680m

21%

37%

Order intake 2021 (CHF)

Order intake 2021 (CHF)

Order intake 2021 (CHF)

February 18, 2022

Annual Results 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 04:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SULZER AG
12:30aSulzer's FY21 Income Rises Amid Sales Growth In All Divisions
MT
12:21aSULZER : Corporate governance 2021 pdf
PU
12:20aSulzer CFO To Retire; Successor Named
MT
02/17SULZER : Annual Results 2021 presentation pdf
PU
02/17SULZER : Two centuries of technological leadership
PU
02/17SULZER : Making waves in the water industry
PU
02/17SULZER : Extending the life of renewable energy assets
PU
02/17SULZER : Sustainable and degradable bioplastics with Sulzer
PU
02/15Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Sulzer, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
01/25SULZER : A circular solution to plastic waste
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SULZER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 164 M 3 438 M 3 438 M
Net income 2021 149 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2021 536 M 583 M 583 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 2 916 M 3 169 M 3 169 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 15 574
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart SULZER AG
Duration : Period :
Sulzer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SULZER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 86,30 CHF
Average target price 104,14 CHF
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Jill Ghim Ha Lee Chief Financial Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman
Gerhard Roiss Independent Non-Executive Director
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SULZER AG-3.45%3 178
ATLAS COPCO AB-18.82%64 105
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-2.48%39 858
FANUC CORPORATION-4.63%38 633
SANDVIK AB-3.37%32 987
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-12.50%31 936