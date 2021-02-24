Log in
SULZER LTD

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
Sulzer : Armand Sohet appointed as Sulzer's Chief Sustainability Officer

02/24/2021 | 12:18am EST
The appointment of a Chief Sustainability Officer at the company's helm reflects the importance Sulzer attributes to sustainable development and confirms that environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics are core to Sulzer's sustained performance. The innovative employee involvement programs, best-in-class governance, dedication to safety and the reduction of its environmental footprint, as well as ground-breaking technologies in areas such as biopolymers and recycling, have led Sulzer to be recognized as an ESG leader. The EcoVadis 'Platinum' and MSCI 'AA' ratings further attest to that.

Armand will retain his current functional responsibility for Human Resources, Communications, ESH and Real Estate. The breadth of his responsibilities will enable Sulzer to better embed and integrate ESG drivers into its business and people strategies.



Sulzer AG published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 05:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 383 M 3 730 M 3 730 M
Net income 2020 91,5 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2020 296 M 326 M 326 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,3x
Yield 2020 3,63%
Capitalization 3 612 M 4 008 M 3 983 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 50,0%
Technical analysis trends SULZER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 103,50 CHF
Last Close Price 106,30 CHF
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Jill Lee Chief Financial Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman
Marco Musetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Gerhard Roiss Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SULZER LTD12.14%3 959
ATLAS COPCO AB18.97%70 215
FANUC CORPORATION8.77%50 368
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.69%36 441
SANDVIK AB12.22%34 270
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED16.00%29 262
