Sulzer : Armand Sohet appointed as Sulzer's Chief Sustainability Officer

The appointment of a Chief Sustainability Officer at the company's helm reflects the importance Sulzer attributes to sustainable development and confirms that environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics are core to Sulzer's sustained performance. The innovative employee involvement programs, best-in-class governance, dedication to safety and the reduction of its environmental footprint, as well as ground-breaking technologies in areas such as biopolymers and recycling, have led Sulzer to be recognized as an ESG leader. The EcoVadis 'Platinum' and MSCI 'AA' ratings further attest to that.

Armand will retain his current functional responsibility for Human Resources, Communications, ESH and Real Estate. The breadth of his responsibilities will enable Sulzer to better embed and integrate ESG drivers into its business and people strategies.